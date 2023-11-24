Refy's Black Friday sale is finally here—as a beauty editor, I believe this is the best brow gel ever made

While doing some research for this feature, I had one of those moments in which I had to stop and ask—has it really only been that long? And yes, Refy Brow Sculpt has, in fact, only been around since 2020. This is surprising when you consider that this souped-up brow gel has already achieved icon status.

Founded by Jess Hunt and Jenna Meek, I’d describe the brand as being centred around modern, effortless and chic make-up—think brushed-up brows and multi-purpose cream and gloss-based formulas. And where some newer make-up brands don’t see sustained success after the initial hype, I can’t see Refy’s popularity wavering any time soon.

But back to Brow Sculpt. I’ve previously written about how it’s one of the best brow lamination products, and I know it also has the backing of pro make-up artists. If you don’t want to commit to the results of the in-salon treatment, it’s excellent for creating that slicked-up look that lasts. If you’re yet to try it for yourself, given the fact it's now only £12.80 in the Refy Black Friday sale (which sees 20% off site wide), here’s a full run-down of how it works.

Of the products that make up the three steps to the Refy Brow—there’s also a pomade and a pencil, which are also included in the site-wide sale—Brow Sculpt is by far the best, in my opinion. If you’ve been wanting to try them all but your budget only allows for the one, I’d make it Brow Sculpt.

My natural brows aren’t particularly full, but they are especially sparse along the bottom, a nice souvenir from that time most of us were far too enthusiastic with tweezing them. My usual routine is a bit of brow pencil followed by a brow gel to brush them up a little and set them, so for a fair trial, I did apply a small amount of pencil to fill in some of this sparseness before going in with Brow Sculpt.

Before Refy Brow Sculpt

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

I don’t have tons of patience for very faffy products, so take it from me that Brow Sculpt is nice and easy to apply. The built-in applicator, a dual-sided comb and brush hidden inside the lid, is a big draw as there's no need to purchase a separate tool for the job.

Once you apply the product, you then distribute it through brow strands using said comb and brush and leave the formula to set; it's runny to start with, then dries down to lock your brows in place. It's as easy as that (just make sure you clean the applicator regularly to keep it free from build-up.)

After Refy Brow Sculpt

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

It’s not the first time I’ve tried Brow Sculpt, but it does still impress me—as you can see from my before and after images, the look is very similar to actual brow lamination. I personally don't like the results of brow lamination to be too dramatic, but you can style the hairs however you like before the formula sets.

And as you’d hope, the effect does stay in place well; Brow Sculpt is water-resistant, which no doubt contributes to its decent staying power, and your brows are very much locked down. If you've been humming and hawing about whether or not to buy one, take my word for it: it really is a brilliant buy.