This Hailey Bieber-approved beauty brand finally landed in the UK — here's my honest verdict on its best-selling products

As someone who reviews beauty products for a living, I know just how overwhelming it can be to keep up with the constant stream of new brands and products. Truth be told, barely a week goes by without my desk being inundated with a fresh pile of new launches. Naturally, throughout the years, I've become more desensitised — and by extension, more critical — when it comes to deeming a brand or a product actually worth the fuss.

That said, on a rare occasion (such as this one), there are some brands that I actively look forward to launching in the UK. One such brand is Tower 28, which is the sole reason for at least a dozen of my Sephora trips in the US in the last three years.

Like most beauty enthusiasts, I first discovered Tower 28 in the realms of TikTok back in 2021, and if I'm being honest, I didn't think too much of it. "Yet another viral brand," I thought to myself, as I swiftly scrolled past the video. My next encounter with Tower 28 took place almost exactly a year later (this time, in-person). This was on my first trip to New York, when I spent the entire morning browsing, swatching and spritzing every counter at Sephora until a certain red face mist caught my attention.

The bottle read "SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray," which, as someone who has rosacea and sensitive skin, I found intriguing — so I chucked it into my black-and-white basket without a second thought.

Fast-forward to today and I simply can't imagine my routine without it. It's become my go-to product for helping me manage my rosacea flare-ups and soothing any irritation that may follow after an unfortunate retinol mishap. Since then, I’ve gradually worked my way through the brand’s wider range (including makeup), which inevitably meant that every trip to the US turned into a full-blown Tower 28 haul.

Now, imagine my excitement when an email announcing its UK launch popped up in my inbox. To commemorate the release, I was invited to interview Amy Liu, the founder and CEO of Tower 28 Beauty. And as someone who also comes from Asian heritage, I was excited to learn about her own journey within the beauty industry.

(Image credit: Future)

"Underrepresentation is something I dealt with for as long as I can remember, growing up in California as a daughter of Chinese immigrants," she tells me. "And while I was always drawn to the West Coast beach culture, that world was overwhelmingly blonde, white, and tan. So I built Tower 28 to break the mould of what beach-inspired beauty used to look like and create a safe place for people of all skin tones, types, and beauty philosophies to feel represented and heard."

Having been in the beauty industry for over 20 years, Amy tells me she's been dealing with her eczema for far longer, which is exactly what motivated her to launch her own brand. "I remember wanting to wear makeup to cover it up, but always feeling guilty because most products only made my skin worse," she says. "Even a lot of the so-called ‘clean’ options still had ingredients that irritated my sensitive skin."

Amy is especially proud of the brand's SOS skincare line: "It recently became the first ever to receive the seal of approval from the National Psoriasis Foundation, National Rosacea Society, and National Eczema Association," she points out. "We are the first and only beauty brand where every product in our entire line 100% adheres to the NEA’s ingredient guidelines," Amy shares.

Today, Tower 28 is known and loved by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber, to name a few. But as is the case with most beauty brands, navigating through countless products and shades can be an overwhelming task. So, in a bid to spotlight all the best products from the range, I spent the last month testing each Tower 28 formula to bring you my honest verdict. Let's dive in.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Tower 28 products, tried & tested