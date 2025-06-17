This Hailey Bieber-approved beauty brand finally landed in the UK — here's my honest verdict on its best-selling products
From rosacea skincare saviours to cult makeup heroes.
As someone who reviews beauty products for a living, I know just how overwhelming it can be to keep up with the constant stream of new brands and products. Truth be told, barely a week goes by without my desk being inundated with a fresh pile of new launches. Naturally, throughout the years, I've become more desensitised — and by extension, more critical — when it comes to deeming a brand or a product actually worth the fuss.
That said, on a rare occasion (such as this one), there are some brands that I actively look forward to launching in the UK. One such brand is Tower 28, which is the sole reason for at least a dozen of my Sephora trips in the US in the last three years.
Like most beauty enthusiasts, I first discovered Tower 28 in the realms of TikTok back in 2021, and if I'm being honest, I didn't think too much of it. "Yet another viral brand," I thought to myself, as I swiftly scrolled past the video. My next encounter with Tower 28 took place almost exactly a year later (this time, in-person). This was on my first trip to New York, when I spent the entire morning browsing, swatching and spritzing every counter at Sephora until a certain red face mist caught my attention.
The bottle read "SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray," which, as someone who has rosacea and sensitive skin, I found intriguing — so I chucked it into my black-and-white basket without a second thought.
Fast-forward to today and I simply can't imagine my routine without it. It's become my go-to product for helping me manage my rosacea flare-ups and soothing any irritation that may follow after an unfortunate retinol mishap. Since then, I’ve gradually worked my way through the brand’s wider range (including makeup), which inevitably meant that every trip to the US turned into a full-blown Tower 28 haul.
Now, imagine my excitement when an email announcing its UK launch popped up in my inbox. To commemorate the release, I was invited to interview Amy Liu, the founder and CEO of Tower 28 Beauty. And as someone who also comes from Asian heritage, I was excited to learn about her own journey within the beauty industry.
"Underrepresentation is something I dealt with for as long as I can remember, growing up in California as a daughter of Chinese immigrants," she tells me. "And while I was always drawn to the West Coast beach culture, that world was overwhelmingly blonde, white, and tan. So I built Tower 28 to break the mould of what beach-inspired beauty used to look like and create a safe place for people of all skin tones, types, and beauty philosophies to feel represented and heard."
Having been in the beauty industry for over 20 years, Amy tells me she's been dealing with her eczema for far longer, which is exactly what motivated her to launch her own brand. "I remember wanting to wear makeup to cover it up, but always feeling guilty because most products only made my skin worse," she says. "Even a lot of the so-called ‘clean’ options still had ingredients that irritated my sensitive skin."
Amy is especially proud of the brand's SOS skincare line: "It recently became the first ever to receive the seal of approval from the National Psoriasis Foundation, National Rosacea Society, and National Eczema Association," she points out. "We are the first and only beauty brand where every product in our entire line 100% adheres to the NEA’s ingredient guidelines," Amy shares.
Today, Tower 28 is known and loved by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber, to name a few. But as is the case with most beauty brands, navigating through countless products and shades can be an overwhelming task. So, in a bid to spotlight all the best products from the range, I spent the last month testing each Tower 28 formula to bring you my honest verdict. Let's dive in.
Best Tower 28 products, tried & tested
Formulated to soothe and purify stressed-out skin, this hypochlorous acid spray helps calm irritation and reduce redness like a dream. Featuring a whole host of anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, this clever formula is also pH balanced and alcohol-free, making it safe to use all over the body. In fact, Amy tells that she often advises customers to use it as target treatment to help soothe eczema or psoriasis flare-ups. Personally, I love using it as a first step in my skincare routine or to spritz it on throughout the day to refresh my complexion.
I've always struggled to find a formula that would be gentle enough to work on my sensitive rosacea-prone skin, and I'm glad to report that I haven't had any issues with this soothing cream from Tower 28. Infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, I love that this formula helps to reinforce my delicate skin barrier, all while delivering lasting hydration. Plus, the calming allantoin helps nourish and soothe the skin in the process, which has been an absolute saviour when dealing with retinoid-related flare-ups for my PCOS breakouts. The consistency is soft, cushiony and not at all greasy, which is exactly what I look for in my daily moisturiser.
Having turned into a viral sensation, this concealer has become one of my personal favourites for day-to-day wear. I love that it comes enriched with hardworking skincare ingredients such as cica (centella asiatica), lysine and hyaluronic acid — all of which helps keep my under-eyes nice and cared for throughout the day. Offering buildable coverage, it feels incredibly creamy and weightless upon application, making it a great choice for everyday use.
I'm very particular when it comes to my setting powders, yet this blurring formula has now become a must for my on-the-go touch-ups. Like all Tower 28 products, it's completely safe for sensitive skin, but, most importantly, it's been formulated without talc. It delivers a seamlessly blurred, soft-matte finish that still manages to look natural, all while offering lasting wear. Unlike most setting powders, it doesn't feel clogging or heavy on the skin. Rather, it's surprisingly breathable, which definitely earns some extra points in my book.
Having launched a few months ago, these powder blushes have quickly become a firm favourite among beauty editors and enthusiasts alike. Available in 7 wearable shades (from your baby pinks to soft mauve-y hues, bright corals and natural peachy tones), this blurring formula visibly blurs the skin and leaves soft wash of colour. I love that it offers just the right amount of pigment — not too punchy yet not too sheer.
I'm not exaggerating when I say that I own no less than two dozens of cream blushes, so it takes a lot to impress me. That said, ever since this clever formula from Tower 28 first touched my cheeks, I found myself reaching for it more often than some of my usual go-to blushers. I appreciate that it also doubles as a lip tint, which helps create a cohesive look to marry everything together. But what I love most is just how smoothly it glides on and melts into the skin. In fact, even though I'm usually intimidated by red blushes, I ended up loving the shade Happy Hour, which offers a natural flush without looking too 'out of place.'
Spotted in one of Hailey Bieber's GRWM-style videos, this lengthening and volumising mascara ended up one of my unexpected favourites. Full disclosure: as someone who swears by lash extensions and false eyelashes, I never really managed to find a formula that works on my stubborn and sparse Asian lashes, yet this mascara convinced me otherwise. Suitable for sensitive eyes, it features a triple-wave wand that visibly lengthens and defines each lash with every swipe, delivering a natural fluttery look.
As a sucker for a glossy lip product, I was prepared to be critical when I was testing this formula. Blurring the lines between a lip gloss and a lip oil, this hybrid concoction offers a high-shine, glass-like finish without a sticky feel. Infused with a blend of nourishing oils, it also helps soothe and protect your lips, leaving them nice and soft by the end of the day. I love that it comes in two finishes: a milky iteration which offers six wearable yet pigmented pinks and nudes as well as the more jelly-esque finish that comes in seven shades that lean more sheer.
Denise is an award-winning beauty journalist with years of experience in the industry, writing about everything from makeup and skincare to perfume and haircare. Having interviewed celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Winnie Harlow, Denise's vast writing portfolio also includes a number of product reviews, buying guides, first-person features and deep-dive explainers.