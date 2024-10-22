Full, natural-looking brows should *never* fall out of favour—here's how I plan to nail the look
I want in on the fluffy brows of 2024
Eyebrow trends come and go, it's true. But there is one particular brow look that has stood the test of time, and it's something the 'cool girls' are doing very well at the moment—yes, I'm talking full, natural-looking, fluffy brows. You see, while laminated brows, thin brows, straight brows and perfectly groomed brows have all had their moment in recent years, right now the 2024 version of a fluffy brow is really calling to me.
It is a look I first noticed some of my favourite Italian actors leaning into (i.e. the White Lotus girlies—Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò), and now I want in on it. I'm talking a natural, fluffy shape with subtle definition and a strong, full finish. It's a natural-looking fluffy brow that has, by appearance, been left to do its own thing entirely. The effect is like you've taken a brow pencil to the brow and smudged it in, rather than expertly applied it in fine strokes. Then, you've grabbed a spoolie or tinted brow gel and brushed the brows backwards then forwards again, for that upwards, ever-so-slightly-dishevelled-yet-still-polished look—it's cool, it's low-fuss and it's totally timeless.
Best fluffy brow trend inspiration
A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Eleonora Carisi (@eleonoracarisi)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Erika Boldrin (@erika_boldrin)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Ambika Dhir (@ambikadhr)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Anna (@theannaedit)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Aida Diouf Mbengue✨ (@aidaadiouf)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by 🌶 tabasco hot sauce (@simonatabasco)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Matilda De Angelis (@matildadeangelis)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by miriam leone (@mirimeo)
A photo posted by on
How to achieve a fluffy brow
As mentioned, this look is about achieving full arches that look defined but natural. With this said, the easiest way to get the look is to reach for a soft brow pencil to get that slightly-smudgy tint. Opt for one with a spoolie on the other end to brush brows back into a natural shape.
A lightweight tinted pomade will also do the job—just ensure you don't get one that 'fixes' the brows or gives them a slick, laminated finish; that's not the effect we're trying to achieve here. Keep it fluffy and subtle.
Glossier's new brow product has the same appeal of its bestselling Boy Brow pomade, but this time in a pencil. It allows you to get that slightly fuller, more defined brow.
Victoria Beckham Beauty FeatherFix will help you to achieve the dream Italian-girl-approved, fluffy eyebrow, as it helps to shape and define, but still allows brows to maintain a natural shape.
Want the ultimate brow duo to get the brows you've been pining after? Merit's offering is top notch, featuring its iconic pomade and new pencil.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
Winter capsule essentials, personal style and Dior Cruise 2025 with Hannah of COCOBEAUTEA
By Sunil Makan
-
Is your social media experience out of your control?
Social media algorithms can send us down negative rabbit holes. Here’s how to overcome them—and why you should
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Baujken is leading the way in sustainability, these are our favourite pieces
The future of sustainable fashion
By Avalon Afriyie