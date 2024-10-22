Full, natural-looking brows should *never* fall out of favour—here's how I plan to nail the look

Eyebrow trends come and go, it's true. But there is one particular brow look that has stood the test of time, and it's something the 'cool girls' are doing very well at the moment—yes, I'm talking full, natural-looking, fluffy brows. You see, while laminated brows, thin brows, straight brows and perfectly groomed brows have all had their moment in recent years, right now the 2024 version of a fluffy brow is really calling to me.

It is a look I first noticed some of my favourite Italian actors leaning into (i.e. the White Lotus girlies—Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò), and now I want in on it. I'm talking a natural, fluffy shape with subtle definition and a strong, full finish. It's a natural-looking fluffy brow that has, by appearance, been left to do its own thing entirely. The effect is like you've taken a brow pencil to the brow and smudged it in, rather than expertly applied it in fine strokes. Then, you've grabbed a spoolie or tinted brow gel and brushed the brows backwards then forwards again, for that upwards, ever-so-slightly-dishevelled-yet-still-polished look—it's cool, it's low-fuss and it's totally timeless.

Best fluffy brow trend inspiration

A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Eleonora Carisi (@eleonoracarisi) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Erika Boldrin (@erika_boldrin) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Ambika Dhir (@ambikadhr) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Anna (@theannaedit) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Aida Diouf Mbengue✨ (@aidaadiouf) A photo posted by on

A post shared by 🌶 tabasco hot sauce (@simonatabasco) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Matilda De Angelis (@matildadeangelis) A photo posted by on

A post shared by miriam leone (@mirimeo) A photo posted by on

How to achieve a fluffy brow

As mentioned, this look is about achieving full arches that look defined but natural. With this said, the easiest way to get the look is to reach for a soft brow pencil to get that slightly-smudgy tint. Opt for one with a spoolie on the other end to brush brows back into a natural shape.

A lightweight tinted pomade will also do the job—just ensure you don't get one that 'fixes' the brows or gives them a slick, laminated finish; that's not the effect we're trying to achieve here. Keep it fluffy and subtle.