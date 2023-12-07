These are the 13 best eyebrow pencils guaranteed to transform your brows

Unless you’ve got super thick natural brows, one of the best eyebrow pencils is a must in most make-up bags. A good one will fill in any sparse areas and add definition to all eyebrow shapes. A great one will do both of the above and stay in place all day long. They must also be easy to apply—no harsh or unnatural-looking lines—and come in wearable, lifelike shades.

Because my natural eyebrows are a bit sparse in places, brow pencils, along with one of the best brow gels, are one of my everyday staples and I’ve tried dozens of them in my time. Ahead is a roundup of new and long-standing favourites, from the super affordable to higher-end buys—plus some before and afters of my natural brows so you can see what a difference a brow pencil alone can make. 

My brows before using the best eyebrow pencil

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

The best eyebrow pencils according to a beauty editor

1. Kosas Brow Pop Dual-Action Defining Pencil

Kosas Brow Pop Dual-Action Defining Pencil

Kosas Brow Pop Dual-Action Defining Pencil

Best brow pencil

Specifications

Number of shades: 10

Reasons to buy

Easy application and lovely finish 
Great shade range, including auburn and grey options
+
Built-in spoolie

Reasons to avoid

On the expensive side

This is the brow pencil that’s in my current everyday make-up bag. It blends like a dream and there’s a built-in spoolie to help you shape your brows and brush the product through. Worth noting is that I’m usually somewhere between mid- and a darker brown, but here Dark Brown is my perfect shade, so you may want to opt for a darker colour to your normal choice (there are two darker options). Said shade range is strong, including the not always standard auburn and grey options. There are cheaper brow pencils out there, but I’ve returned to it day after day for a reason. 

2. e.l.f. Ultra Precise Brow Pencil

e.l.f. Ultra Precise Brow Pencil

e.l.f. Ultra Precise Brow Pencil

Best affordable brow pencil

Specifications

Number of shades: 4

Reasons to buy

Natural-looking and easy to apply
Retractable 
Built-in spoolie 
Very affordable 

Reasons to avoid

Limited shade options 

e.l.f.’s brow products are nothing short of brilliant, especially when you consider the price tags; you could pick up this pencil and Wow Brow Gel (another of my favourite brow products) for the very reasonable price of £12. As is more of an industry standard now, the pencil itself is nice and precise as well as retractable, meaning you don’t have to fuss with a separate sharpener. And, of course, there’s a built-in spoolie, too.

3. Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil

Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil

Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil

Best brow pencil with a brush

Specifications

Number of shades: 14

Reasons to buy

Easy to apply; blends nicely 
Retractable
Built-in oval brush

Reasons to avoid

Some people may prefer a classic spoolie

Brow MVP really could be your Most Valuable Player in your make-up kit. It's as great as you’d expect from Fenty. Like all products from the brand, the shade range is brilliant and accessible—there are 14 to choose from, including auburn and grey options, so you are very likely to find your perfect match. It’s precise and it blends well, staying put through the day. Instead of a spoolie there’s an oval-shaped brush built in, which may not appeal to all. Don't let that put you off, take it from me this really is one of the best brow pencils. 

4. Nyx Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil

Nyx Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil

Nyx Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil

Best fine brow pencil

Specifications

Number of shades: 12

Reasons to buy

Great shade range 
Reasonably priced 

Reasons to avoid

Hard to fault 

Another high street gem, I absolutely love Nyx Professional Makeup’s products. Like e.l.f., the brow products are some of the best if you're looking for something in the more affordable price bracket. This pencil is one I’d happily use every day. At £12 it’s a little more of an investment, but still purse-friendly, and the shade range is great. It also lasts well through the day, so it’s very hard to fault.

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil

Best brow pencil for hair-like strokes

Specifications

Number of shades: 12

Reasons to buy

Easy to use and realistic-looking 
Good shade range 
Built-in spoolie

Reasons to avoid

Quite expensive

An authority on brow products, one of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz pencils sells every 30 seconds, so it’s a real icon of the brow pencil world. With a good shade range, it’s also very precise and therefore a particularly great choice if, like me, you like to fill your brows in with hair-like strokes.

6. Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil

Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil

Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil

Best brow pencil for long-wear

Specifications

Number of shades: 12

Reasons to buy

Great shade range
Promises up to 12 hours of wear

Reasons to avoid

Quite expensive 

Another go-to brand for brows and an iconic brow pencil, Benefit’s Precisely My Brow is a very reliable choice when it comes to the best brow pencils. It’s long-wearing, promising to last for as long as 12 hours, and the shade range is particularly good for blondes as well as auburn and grey options. It's not as waxy as some of the others on the list, so if you have dry skin you might find that this doesn't blend as well over your skin.

7. NARS Brow Perfector

NARS Brow Perfector

NARS Brow Perfector

Best eyebrow pencil loved by make-up artists

Specifications

Number of shades: 6

Reasons to buy

Easy to apply
Very natural-looking 

Reasons to avoid

Shade range could be more extensive 

NARS is a legendary brand with a reputation that precedes it. A staple backstage at fashion weeks thanks to the best NARS foundations, iconic blushers and excellent make-up brushes—and the brow pencil is great, too. There are definitely more extensive shade ranges available, but it defines my brows without leaving them looking overly “done”.

8. Too Faced Pomade in a Pencil

Too Faced Pomade in a Pencil

Too Faced Pomade in a Pencil

Best pomade-style brow pencil

Specifications

Number of shades: 8

Reasons to buy

Great for filling in brows
Waterproof formula
Promises up to 36 hours of wear

Reasons to avoid

On the expensive side 

Particularly good for sparse brows that need “filling in” is Too Faced’s pomade-style pencil. Featuring a decent shade range, while I can’t say I’ve put the 36-hour claim to the test - does anyone actually need to wear any make-up product for longer than a day?! - it does a great job of defining one’s brows and the waterproof formula lasts well. 

9. Makeup by Mario Master Blade Brow Pencil

Makeup by Mario Master Blade Brow Pencil

Makeup by Mario Master Blade Brow Pencil

Best wide shaped eyebrow pencil