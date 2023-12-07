These are the 13 best eyebrow pencils guaranteed to transform your brows

Unless you’ve got super thick natural brows, one of the best eyebrow pencils is a must in most make-up bags. A good one will fill in any sparse areas and add definition to all eyebrow shapes. A great one will do both of the above and stay in place all day long. They must also be easy to apply—no harsh or unnatural-looking lines—and come in wearable, lifelike shades.

Because my natural eyebrows are a bit sparse in places, brow pencils, along with one of the best brow gels, are one of my everyday staples and I’ve tried dozens of them in my time. Ahead is a roundup of new and long-standing favourites, from the super affordable to higher-end buys—plus some before and afters of my natural brows so you can see what a difference a brow pencil alone can make.

My brows before using the best eyebrow pencil

Lucy's natural brows without pencil (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Lucy's brows after applying pencil (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

The best eyebrow pencils according to a beauty editor

1. Kosas Brow Pop Dual-Action Defining Pencil

(Image credit: Kosas)

Kosas Brow Pop Dual-Action Defining Pencil Best brow pencil Specifications Number of shades: 10 Today's Best Deals £20 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Easy application and lovely finish + Great shade range, including auburn and grey options + Built-in spoolie Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side

This is the brow pencil that’s in my current everyday make-up bag. It blends like a dream and there’s a built-in spoolie to help you shape your brows and brush the product through. Worth noting is that I’m usually somewhere between mid- and a darker brown, but here Dark Brown is my perfect shade, so you may want to opt for a darker colour to your normal choice (there are two darker options). Said shade range is strong, including the not always standard auburn and grey options. There are cheaper brow pencils out there, but I’ve returned to it day after day for a reason.

2. e.l.f. Ultra Precise Brow Pencil

(Image credit: e.l.f. )

e.l.f. Ultra Precise Brow Pencil Best affordable brow pencil Specifications Number of shades: 4 Today's Best Deals £6 at e.l.f. Reasons to buy + Natural-looking and easy to apply + Retractable + Built-in spoolie + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Limited shade options

e.l.f.’s brow products are nothing short of brilliant, especially when you consider the price tags; you could pick up this pencil and Wow Brow Gel (another of my favourite brow products) for the very reasonable price of £12. As is more of an industry standard now, the pencil itself is nice and precise as well as retractable, meaning you don’t have to fuss with a separate sharpener. And, of course, there’s a built-in spoolie, too.

3. Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil

(Image credit: Fenty Beauty)

Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil Best brow pencil with a brush Specifications Number of shades: 14 Today's Best Deals £18 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Easy to apply; blends nicely + Retractable + Built-in oval brush Reasons to avoid - Some people may prefer a classic spoolie

Brow MVP really could be your Most Valuable Player in your make-up kit. It's as great as you’d expect from Fenty. Like all products from the brand, the shade range is brilliant and accessible—there are 14 to choose from, including auburn and grey options, so you are very likely to find your perfect match. It’s precise and it blends well, staying put through the day. Instead of a spoolie there’s an oval-shaped brush built in, which may not appeal to all. Don't let that put you off, take it from me this really is one of the best brow pencils.

4. Nyx Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil

(Image credit: Nyx Professional Makeup )

Nyx Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil Best fine brow pencil Specifications Number of shades: 12 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + Great shade range + Reasonably priced Reasons to avoid - Hard to fault

Another high street gem, I absolutely love Nyx Professional Makeup’s products. Like e.l.f., the brow products are some of the best if you're looking for something in the more affordable price bracket. This pencil is one I’d happily use every day. At £12 it’s a little more of an investment, but still purse-friendly, and the shade range is great. It also lasts well through the day, so it’s very hard to fault.

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil

(Image credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills )

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil Best brow pencil for hair-like strokes Specifications Number of shades: 12 Today's Best Deals £17.25 at Lookfantastic (was £23) Reasons to buy + Easy to use and realistic-looking + Good shade range + Built-in spoolie Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

An authority on brow products, one of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz pencils sells every 30 seconds, so it’s a real icon of the brow pencil world. With a good shade range, it’s also very precise and therefore a particularly great choice if, like me, you like to fill your brows in with hair-like strokes.

6. Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil Best brow pencil for long-wear Specifications Number of shades: 12 Today's Best Deals £24.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great shade range + Promises up to 12 hours of wear Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

Another go-to brand for brows and an iconic brow pencil, Benefit’s Precisely My Brow is a very reliable choice when it comes to the best brow pencils. It’s long-wearing, promising to last for as long as 12 hours, and the shade range is particularly good for blondes as well as auburn and grey options. It's not as waxy as some of the others on the list, so if you have dry skin you might find that this doesn't blend as well over your skin.

7. NARS Brow Perfector

(Image credit: NARS )

NARS Brow Perfector Best eyebrow pencil loved by make-up artists Specifications Number of shades: 6 Today's Best Deals £23.50 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Easy to apply + Very natural-looking Reasons to avoid - Shade range could be more extensive

NARS is a legendary brand with a reputation that precedes it. A staple backstage at fashion weeks thanks to the best NARS foundations, iconic blushers and excellent make-up brushes—and the brow pencil is great, too. There are definitely more extensive shade ranges available, but it defines my brows without leaving them looking overly “done”.

8. Too Faced Pomade in a Pencil

(Image credit: Too Faced )

Too Faced Pomade in a Pencil Best pomade-style brow pencil Specifications Number of shades: 8 Today's Best Deals £22 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Great for filling in brows + Waterproof formula + Promises up to 36 hours of wear Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side

Particularly good for sparse brows that need “filling in” is Too Faced’s pomade-style pencil. Featuring a decent shade range, while I can’t say I’ve put the 36-hour claim to the test - does anyone actually need to wear any make-up product for longer than a day?! - it does a great job of defining one’s brows and the waterproof formula lasts well.

9. Makeup by Mario Master Blade Brow Pencil

(Image credit: Makeup by Mario)