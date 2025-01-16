OK, if you're going to wear make-up to the gym, this is the way to do it

I rediscovered the joy of the gym last summer, and I have been going regularly ever since. It’s taken a while, but I have started to love hitting the treadmill and getting a sweat on, but sadly my complexion does not feel the same way. Post-workout, when I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror, I always resemble a shiny squashed tomato, and my scarlet cheeks give off the wrong type of post-run glow.

I know I shouldn’t care about my red-faced woes but I really do, and I always live in fear that I might bump into someone I know after I’ve clocked up my steps. I fear that I'll have to have a conversation while my cheeks burn a bold shade of crimson. Because of this, I find wearing a little make-up while I work out gives me a confidence boost, and although I’m still patchy and rosy underneath, a hint of base means my face looks far less angry when I leave the gym.

Just a couple of light products can give me enough coverage to feel confident while in the gym. (Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

In the past I’ve always been told that wearing make-up to the gym is a total no-no, with many experts advising against it, recommending people allow their skin to breathe instead. Realistically most of us probably do end up wearing some kind of product on our faces while we exercise, so I spoke with some experts about their views on the matter.

Is it ok to wear make-up to the gym?

Of course, in an ideal world we would all be working out with fresh and clean skin but if going bare-faced is putting you off from a new fitness regime, finding a couple of hero products to give your face a boost is always a good idea. When it comes to wearing make-up while working out, a lot of it is down to personal preference but I spoke to a couple of experts to give me their top picks too.

Personal Trainer Maddy Biddulph works out daily and and told me: “I'm all for wearing make-up if you want to during exercise, and I think you should do what makes you feel good and confident. It doesn't matter what anyone else thinks - it's your face.



"If I'm working out indoors I'll wear something light like Garnier SkinActive All-In-One BB Cream and some NARS Blush in Orgasm. If I'm exercising outdoors then I might wear some foundation with more coverage. I recently discovered L'Oréal Paris True Match Tinted Serum Foundation, which has a really natural, dewy finish."

I also spoke to No7's Global Makeup Artist & Educator, Emily Simms about some advice on what to look for when it comes to gym-ready products, and she explained: “If you’re feeling a bit hesitant about going completely barefaced to the gym, stick to just a few lightweight products that can enhance your natural look while staying gym appropriate." She recommends a lightweight foundation with a matte finish, which can even out skin tone whilst staying in place and keeping shine at bay. She also says that waterproof mascara is a gym essential. "No one wants mascara running down their face mid-session," she says. "A waterproof formula means it stays put and won’t smudge, even during the sweatiest workouts."

Why can wearing make-up to the gym be a problem?

While a few light and breathable complexion boosters will be fine while you work out, it’s always best to steer clear of a full face of make-up and a heavy base if you’re planning on hitting the treadmill. I spoke to Niamh Ryan, Skin Therapist and founder of Ella & Jo about the downsides of wearing lots of products to the gym. She told me: “Wearing a lot of make-up during workouts can trap sweat, oil, and bacteria, and can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. Heat and friction from exercise make the skin more sensitive and can possibly increase the risk of irritation or redness, especially with heavy or pore-blocking products. Make-up can also act as a sticky layer, trapping bacteria from sweat or gym equipment, which may cause infections or worsen existing skin issues." She explained that when you exercise, your body naturally produces sweat to cool you down. Sweat helps to flush out impurities from your pores, but if you're wearing lots of make-up, it can mix with sweat and oil on your skin. This creates a barrier that traps sweat, grime, and bacteria, increasing the likelihood of breakouts. While it might not be the end of the world to wear a little light make-up during a workout, she says avoiding it where possible is better for maintaining healthy, clear skin.

So, whether you’ve just started a new fitness regime or you’re a seasoned gym bunny, there are a whole host of hard-working yet breathable formulas that won’t clog skin or feel heavy. I’ve rounded up some of my favourite exercise-friendly buys below, as well as plenty of tips and tricks from the experts to keep you looking good without causing any issues to your complexion.

Best make-up products to wear to the gym

1. Rimmel Kind & Free Skin Tint

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Rimmel)

Rimmel Kind & Free Skin Tint Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Lightweight coverage + Blends easily + Affordable Reasons to avoid - The texture is quite runny

Rather than my everyday full-coverage foundation, I prefer to use a lighter skin tint like this Rimmel foundation when I'm heading to the gym. It adds a smooth and light veil of coverage over my face without caking it in product. It's packed full of natural ingredients and a hydrating cocktail of vitamins and aloe vera to keep my cheeks soft and nourished while I run. It lasts well on the skin, but thankfully rinses away easily when I wash my face post-workout. There are 11 wearable shades to choose from too.

2. Benefit Badgal Bang! Volumising Waterproof Mascara

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit Badgal Bang! Volumising Waterproof Mascara Today's Best Deals £27 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Long lasting + Bold curl and lift + No panda-eyes Reasons to avoid - Can be a little stubborn to remove

I tend to avoid mascara at the gym, but if I work out after a day in the office or social plans, I will make sure I opt for a long-wearing formula like this one. Not only is this the best Benefit mascara, but I'd argue it's the best waterproof one too. It adds loads of lift and definition for a much fuller flutter and it's amazingly budge-proof. I've worn this mascara in the rain and during a particularly sweaty spin class, and it has stayed put with zero mess or under-eye shadows.

3. Revlon Illuminance Gel Serum Blush

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Revlon)

Revlon Illuminance Gel Serum Blush Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Wearable colour + Blends quickly Reasons to avoid - Limited shade range

This is one of my favourite blushers for a no-make-up kind of day and it's my go-to for a fitness session too. It's highly pigmented so a teeny dot is enough to blend over cheeks and it feels invisible on skin. Crucially, it adds a lovely wash of natural-looking colour, which I much prefer to red, hot and sweaty cheeks. As well as adding a hint of sheer pink, the formula contains skin-loving goodies including glycerin to protect and nourish.

4. Garnier Vitamin C Daily Brightening Fluid

(Image credit: Garnier)

Garnier Vitamin C Daily Brightening Fluid Today's Best Deals £12.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Lightweight feel + Easily blendable + High level of sun protecton Reasons to avoid - Coverage doesn't last as long as some other face tints

I never leave the house without wearing my facial SPF (even in winter), and when I go for an outdoor run or fitness class in the park, I like to wear this SPF50 that contains a gorgeous hint of tint. It's very minimal coverage but gives just enough to blur away the appearance of pores and minimise any redness and uneven tone while letting my natural complexion shine through.

5. Pixi +Hydra LipTreat Balm in Rosette

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Pixi)

Pixi +Hydra LipTreat Balm in Rosette Today's Best Deals £8 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Pretty pink tone + Keeps lips soft + Lasts for hours Reasons to avoid - The chubby stick applicator can be a little messy when in a hurry

A gorgeous blend of avocado oil and shea butter makes this silky balm a real treat for wintery lips, while adding a wash of soft and subtle rosy pink to my pout. I find my lips can feel extra parched after a workout, so I always keep this one stashed in my kit bag, and I'll apply it just before I hit the treadmill. The chubby stick applicator is much bigger than most lip balms so some might find it a little messy, but I like how quickly I can just swipe it on and go. I've also used it on my cheeks for a little pick-me-up too.

Best way to cleanse after the gym?

Whether you wear make-up or not, you should always be giving your face a deep clean after your workout. This is key when it comes to keeping spots and irritation at bay. Ryan explains: “After your workout, always cleanse your face with a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser to remove sweat, oil, and any remaining make-up. Follow up with a hydrating moisturiser to restore your skin’s barrier. A product that contains hyaluronic acid is a great choice as it is excellent for rehydrating skin that may have lost moisture during exercise. It will lock in water, leaving your cheeks plump and refreshed.”

Marie Claire's very own Senior Health & Fitness Editor, Ally Head, has noticed a dramatic change in her complexion since she started properly cleansing her skin after her workouts. "I used to wake up, do my skincare, workout and then just hope the shower was doing the job," she says. "Spoiler: it wasn't. So I now make sure I'm really cleansing my skin well after and it has helped."

How can I limit redness on my cheeks while at the gym?

If stubborn red cheeks are your main issue while working out, Simms recommends: “If redness is a concern for you, try using a primer that has colour-correcting properties. A priming product that has a green tint helps to neutralise redness, creating an even base and reducing the appearance of flushed skin both during and after your workout. Apply it underneath your foundation before hitting the gym to keep redness at bay.”