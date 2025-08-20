Here’s What an Expert Wants You to Know About Different Mascara Wands, Including the Best Type for Your Lash Goals

Few products are as prolific as mascara; it's the one item that I can bet you will find in absolutely anyone's makeup stash, no matter whether they're a seasoned beauty editor or a makeup novice. But few of us shop for the best mascara with the wand type in mind, despite the fact that it can totally alter the results of mascara application.

I have certainly been guilty of choosing a mascara at random and being frustrated that it didn't provide the results I was after, even considering my zero research into the wand type or what it promised to do. But after making the switch to my carefully selected wand of choice, my lashes look totally different.

Whether you favour natural clear mascaras or mascara for volume, shape really matters. I spoke to an expert to find out exactly which types of mascara wand there are on the market, as well as the specific results you can expect from each shape.

What are the different types of mascara wand?

Tennesha Vanterpool, UK Retail Manager and Trainer for BY TERRY, explains that there are five main types of mascara wand:

Thick, fluffy wands

Slim, tapered wands

Curved wands

Hourglass / S-shaped wands

Dual function wands

Each one serves a slightly different purpose when it comes to the outcome of your lashes. If you've always felt like mascara doesn't quite work for you or deliver what you're looking for, the likelihood is you're using the wrong type of wand.

What is each type of mascara wand best for?

Below, you can find our edit of the best mascaras with each type of wand. Vanterpool explains exactly how each different wand type functions and the look you can expect, to help you narrow down which one to invest in. Consider this your foolproof guide to mascara shopping, direct from the expert:

Thick, fluffy wands: These are perfect for creating bold, dramatic lashes. They have dense bristles that hold more product, so they work to coat the lashes with plenty of product quickly, giving a voluminous finish. If you’re after an impactful look, a fluffy wand will be your go-to.

These are perfect for creating bold, dramatic lashes. They have dense bristles that hold more product, so they work to coat the lashes with plenty of product quickly, giving a voluminous finish. If you’re after an impactful look, a fluffy wand will be your go-to. Slim, tapered wands: These typically have short, refined silicone which allow for precise application. They’re great for separating and defining each lash for a clean, natural look. These can also be useful for people who already have thick lashes, who just want to add some length.

These typically have short, refined silicone which allow for precise application. They’re great for separating and defining each lash for a clean, natural look. These can also be useful for people who already have thick lashes, who just want to add some length. Curved wands: These wands follow the natural curve of the eye, making it easier to reach every lash, even the short ones at the inner eye, for a wide-eyed effect. They are designed to lift and curl at the same time.

These wands follow the natural curve of the eye, making it easier to reach every lash, even the short ones at the inner eye, for a wide-eyed effect. They are designed to lift and curl at the same time. Hourglass / S-shaped wands: Ideal for coating every lash, these wands give a blend of volume and lift thanks to their unique shape that hugs your lash line.

Ideal for coating every lash, these wands give a blend of volume and lift thanks to their unique shape that hugs your lash line. Dual function wands: These offer varied results in one. For example, the one used for BY TERRY’s Lash Expert Twist Brush Mascara, which provides length, separation and volume in one depending on how you hold the wand.

Mascara application tips

"If you find mascara hard to apply without getting onto your eyelids, a good trick is to tip your head back and look down into a mirror before applying mascara," says Vanterpool. "This creates more space between your eyelid and the wand which prevents mistakes.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I always start at the root of the lash, and take the take to wiggle the bristles of the wand between each lash. This ensures you’re getting enough product at the lashline, which is the perfect way to add volume and definition to the eyes," she explains.

"It can be helpful to hold the mascara wand vertically to reach shorter lashes, like the ones on the lower lash line and the inner corners of the eye. This gives you a really precise way of getting to those tricky-to-reach lashes."

Shop different mascara wand types