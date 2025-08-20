Here’s What an Expert Wants You to Know About Different Mascara Wands, Including the Best Type for Your Lash Goals
Your foolproof shopping guide
Few products are as prolific as mascara; it's the one item that I can bet you will find in absolutely anyone's makeup stash, no matter whether they're a seasoned beauty editor or a makeup novice. But few of us shop for the best mascara with the wand type in mind, despite the fact that it can totally alter the results of mascara application.
I have certainly been guilty of choosing a mascara at random and being frustrated that it didn't provide the results I was after, even considering my zero research into the wand type or what it promised to do. But after making the switch to my carefully selected wand of choice, my lashes look totally different.
Whether you favour natural clear mascaras or mascara for volume, shape really matters. I spoke to an expert to find out exactly which types of mascara wand there are on the market, as well as the specific results you can expect from each shape.
What are the different types of mascara wand?
Tennesha Vanterpool, UK Retail Manager and Trainer for BY TERRY, explains that there are five main types of mascara wand:
- Thick, fluffy wands
- Slim, tapered wands
- Curved wands
- Hourglass / S-shaped wands
- Dual function wands
Each one serves a slightly different purpose when it comes to the outcome of your lashes. If you've always felt like mascara doesn't quite work for you or deliver what you're looking for, the likelihood is you're using the wrong type of wand.
What is each type of mascara wand best for?
Below, you can find our edit of the best mascaras with each type of wand. Vanterpool explains exactly how each different wand type functions and the look you can expect, to help you narrow down which one to invest in. Consider this your foolproof guide to mascara shopping, direct from the expert:
- Thick, fluffy wands: These are perfect for creating bold, dramatic lashes. They have dense bristles that hold more product, so they work to coat the lashes with plenty of product quickly, giving a voluminous finish. If you’re after an impactful look, a fluffy wand will be your go-to.
- Slim, tapered wands: These typically have short, refined silicone which allow for precise application. They’re great for separating and defining each lash for a clean, natural look. These can also be useful for people who already have thick lashes, who just want to add some length.
- Curved wands: These wands follow the natural curve of the eye, making it easier to reach every lash, even the short ones at the inner eye, for a wide-eyed effect. They are designed to lift and curl at the same time.
- Hourglass / S-shaped wands: Ideal for coating every lash, these wands give a blend of volume and lift thanks to their unique shape that hugs your lash line.
- Dual function wands: These offer varied results in one. For example, the one used for BY TERRY’s Lash Expert Twist Brush Mascara, which provides length, separation and volume in one depending on how you hold the wand.
Mascara application tips
"If you find mascara hard to apply without getting onto your eyelids, a good trick is to tip your head back and look down into a mirror before applying mascara," says Vanterpool. "This creates more space between your eyelid and the wand which prevents mistakes.
"I always start at the root of the lash, and take the take to wiggle the bristles of the wand between each lash. This ensures you’re getting enough product at the lashline, which is the perfect way to add volume and definition to the eyes," she explains.
"It can be helpful to hold the mascara wand vertically to reach shorter lashes, like the ones on the lower lash line and the inner corners of the eye. This gives you a really precise way of getting to those tricky-to-reach lashes."
Shop different mascara wand types
Best for volume
This mascara is brilliant for volume thanks to the fibre brush that really helps to layer on the product and thicken the appearance of your lashes. The result is dramatically volumised, thick, full lashes—almost like you’re wearing falsies—and it takes moments to apply.
Best for lengthening
This is probably my favourite mascara of all time—it really does what it says on the tin. It provides unmatched lengthening that really does mimic natural extensions, with zero clumping or build-up. It's also a tubing mascara, meaning it can be removed with only water. The slimmer wand means it catches every lash, and it's definitely best suited to those after length rather than volume or thickness.
Best for lift & curl
Lash Sculpt is a new addition to my mascara collection but I already understand why it's so well loved. I was sceptical about the curved wand and how it would work, but it does a fantastic job of adding curl to the lashes. The tapered nature of the wand means it matches the different lengths of each lash from the inner to the outer corner, providing an open and fluttery look.
Best for volume & lift
When I'm doing a more glam makeup look, I need a mascara that will offer both lift and volume in equal measure. This VIEVE formula does exactly that, with a smooth feel that applies in seconds and stays put throughout the day. This wand shape catches every lash, even the small inner corner ones, and delivers a dose of drama that isn't quite as dramatic as a thick and fluffy one, but still just as good.
Best for varied results
"It’s definitely worth trying a dual-function wand like this," says Vanterpool. "It has two wands in one: when used in the first position, it has a slim, tapered wand to add length and separation. Then you simply twist the brush into position two, which twists the bristles together. This creates a fuller wand which is excellent for building volume."
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.