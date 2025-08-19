Beauty Brand Kulfi Has Finally Arrived To The UK, But Was It Worth The Wait?

Spoiler: yes

There’s something so satisfying about when things fall neatly into place, like the arrival of beauty brand Kulfi in the UK. And the timing? Perfect. South Asian Heritage Month, an audience ready and waiting, and four years of admiring from afar. Finally, it’s here, in all its glory, on UK soil.

Kulfi draws you in with joyful, vibrant branding and a clear sense of its own identity. Founded in 2021 by Priyanka Ganjoo, it became the first South Asian make-up brand to be stocked in Sephora. As Ganjoo told Marie Claire, “Kulfi is born out of both personal frustration and possibility. I didn’t grow up wearing make-up, and when I finally stepped into beauty through roles at Estée Lauder and IPSY (a personalised make-up and beauty sample subscription company), I was struck by how joyful it could be—but also how little of it reflected my skin tone, my culture, or my story. Even with access to shelves of product, I couldn’t find a shade that truly matched me.”

She wanted to do more than fill a gap in the market. She wanted to create products that could positively impact how we feel about beauty. “I wanted to build a brand that centred joy, celebrated culture, and truly celebrated people who looked like me—not as an afterthought, but as the inspiration.”

That celebration of her heritage runs throughout the brand—from product names like Garland Glow and Cheeky Chiku to campaign imagery inspired by South Asian textiles, rituals and food. Even the brand name itself is a nod to Ganjoo’s heritage, inspired by kulfi, the creamy, delicious Indian ice cream.

Now, we can finally get our hands on the full range at Space NK—from its cult Underlined Kajal Eyeliner and Badi Lash Mascara to a 21-shade concealer range and glossy Staining Lip Oils—all the products we’ve been teased with online until now. The formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and created with thoughtful consideration at every stage, from flattering a spectrum of skin tones to textures designed for easy finger application. Ganjoo wants her make-up products to be accessible, not intimidating or exclusive.

Zeynab Mohammed wearing Kulfi make-up

(Image credit: Zeynab Mohammed)

In a beauty world that often asks us to edit ourselves down, Kulfi feels like an invitation to take up space. I tried the full range and, yes, it’s cheesy to say “love at first application”, but I haven’t put these four products down since.

