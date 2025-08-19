Beauty Brand Kulfi Has Finally Arrived To The UK, But Was It Worth The Wait?

There’s something so satisfying about when things fall neatly into place, like the arrival of beauty brand Kulfi in the UK. And the timing? Perfect. South Asian Heritage Month, an audience ready and waiting, and four years of admiring from afar. Finally, it’s here, in all its glory, on UK soil.

Kulfi draws you in with joyful, vibrant branding and a clear sense of its own identity. Founded in 2021 by Priyanka Ganjoo, it became the first South Asian make-up brand to be stocked in Sephora. As Ganjoo told Marie Claire, “Kulfi is born out of both personal frustration and possibility. I didn’t grow up wearing make-up, and when I finally stepped into beauty through roles at Estée Lauder and IPSY (a personalised make-up and beauty sample subscription company ) , I was struck by how joyful it could be—but also how little of it reflected my skin tone, my culture, or my story. Even with access to shelves of product, I couldn’t find a shade that truly matched me.”

She wanted to do more than fill a gap in the market. She wanted to create products that could positively impact how we feel about beauty. “I wanted to build a brand that centred joy, celebrated culture, and truly celebrated people who looked like me—not as an afterthought, but as the inspiration.”

That celebration of her heritage runs throughout the brand—from product names like Garland Glow and Cheeky Chiku to campaign imagery inspired by South Asian textiles, rituals and food. Even the brand name itself is a nod to Ganjoo’s heritage, inspired by kulfi, the creamy, delicious Indian ice cream.

Now, we can finally get our hands on the full range at Space NK—from its cult Underlined Kajal Eyeliner and Badi Lash Mascara to a 21-shade concealer range and glossy Staining Lip Oils—all the products we’ve been teased with online until now. The formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and created with thoughtful consideration at every stage, from flattering a spectrum of skin tones to textures designed for easy finger application. Ganjoo wants her make-up products to be accessible, not intimidating or exclusive.

In a beauty world that often asks us to edit ourselves down, Kulfi feels like an invitation to take up space. I tried the full range and, yes, it’s cheesy to say “love at first application”, but I haven’t put these four products down since.

My favourite Kulfi products

Kulfi Badi Lash Mascara £26 at Space NK I take mascara seriously—maybe it’s because I wear glasses or because my lashes are short—but no look feels finished without it. When Ganjoo says, “Just a swipe is all I need to feel put together and ready for the day,” I knew it had to be the first thing I tried. It didn’t disappoint. A tubing mascara that gives volume and length without smudging or flaking, it also has a cleverly designed wand with a ball tip, making it easy to coat even the shortest lashes. Kulfi Main Match Concealer £26 at Space NK Finding a great concealer when you have a deeper skin tone can feel like a struggle. I was doubtful I’d be converted, but I’ve been using the Main Match Concealer daily. Hydrating, self-setting, and effortless to blend, it leaves a seamless finish that doesn’t look heavy but still delivers on coverage. “Our Main Match Concealer is the product I’m proudest of because it was shaped by our community from start to finish," says Ganjoo. "We heard the frustration around shade matching and set out to create a creamy, breathable formula with shades designed for undertones that are so often missed. Seeing people try it and say, ‘This is my exact match,’ never gets old.” Kulfi Zari Eyes Eyeshadow £30 at Space NK I’m a sucker for a foolproof, one-swipe eyeshadow, because I’m lazy when it comes to application. These cream-to-powder eyeshadows are richly pigmented, stay put and can be applied directly with your fingertips. Inspired by zari, a metallic silver and gold thread woven into South Asian clothing, they leave the prettiest sparkle. I adore the shade Chammak Challo. Kulfi Mehndi Moment Blush £24 at Space NK I’m a bit of a blush snob—it’s 2025, how are brands still getting blusher wrong? This one is creamy, almost mousse-like, and a dream to apply. The vibrant shades pack a punch, perfect for my darker skin tone, and trust me when I say that a little goes a long way. Named after the long-lasting power of mehndi (aka henna), it didn’t budge—even in 30-degree London heat.