I’ve Always Been Intimidated by Weights – but This Workout App Transformed My Gym Confidence So Much, I Can't Stop Talking About It

I've always found the gym floor intimidating. Littered with clunky-looking machines that I had no idea how to use and inhabited by people who very much look like they do know what they're doing, my response has always been: just avoid it. Instead, I've found myself drawn to studios that offer group classes, like F45 or hot yoga, where I can be somewhat hidden while I'm being guided through the movement.

But earlier this year, I decided that I wanted to lean into strength training. The benefits speak for themselves, with research showing that it can have a positive impact on everything from functional fitness to mood. And to do that, I knew it was time to face my fears and work out what on earth a cable machine actually does. I spent hours scrolling through fitness content online to try and formulate some workouts, and when that became too overwhelming, I turned to Chat GPT for a structured plan. But, after a couple of weeks of cluelessly doing what the internet told me, I was still terrified of the machines and continued to hide in the quietest corner of the gym with nothing but a pair of dumbbells. I was also starting to worry that, without proper guidance, my haphazard attempt could cause an injury.

So when MC UK's Health Editor Ally Head asked me to test the EvolveYou app, it came at the perfect time. The award-winning fitness app, created by Krissy Cela, promises to help users build confidence and strength through a variety of training programmes. I've been testing the workout programmes on EvolveYou for the last three months, and you'll find my honest thoughts on the app below. While you're here, check out MC UK's guide to strength training exercises, and we've diligently tested the best gym leggings and best gym trainers for you, too.

I tried the EvolveYou app - and it has totally improved my gym confidence

How the EvolveYou app works

The EvolveYou app was launched in 2019 by PT and fitness entrepreneur Krissy Cela, and offers a selection of training programmes. You'll find workout plans designed by EvolveYou trainers with various backgrounds and specialities - from bodybuilding to functional training - and you can opt for one that targets a specific goal, be it to build muscle, increase lower body gains or focus on performance. Plans vary from 4 weeks upwards, and there are options for home workouts, too.

But it's not purely focused on sweaty sessions. As well as more mindful movement offerings like yoga, Pilates and mobility, there are recipes and resources to learn more about nutrition, form and wellbeing.

So, is it really as good as it sounds? Here's what happened when I started using the EvolveYou app three months ago - and how I feel about it now.

What I thought while using the EvolveYou app

When I downloaded the EvolveYou app, it asked me a series of questions to determine exactly what I was looking for. I listed my goal (to get stronger), how many days a week I currently workout (3) and my fitness level (beginner, fearing it would force me onto the leg press on day one). I chose strength as my preferred style of training, and the app suggested three programmes. I watched intro videos to get a feel for them, and settled on Build with Maddie, which focuses on compound movements and targeted conditioning.

The set-up process was easy, and I liked that I was given the chance to view the programme before committing. I checked the equipment list, which didn't look too daunting, and the split (one upper body, one lower body, and one full body) didn't feel overwhelming. I set my first workout for the following Monday, and could see the four-week plan populating in the app planner. I was ready to go.

I kicked off the four-week plan with a deceptive lower-body day. I say deceptive, because looking at the workout, which consisted of just a handful of exercises, I naively thought that maybe I should have opted for the intermediate level after all. But an hour later, I was sufficiently humbled. I quickly learned that I don't need to cram ten different moves into one session to feel the burn - four sets of four exercises can absolutely be enough.

Before I start, the app tells me what equipment I need so that I can set up whatever I need. This is a huge relief for me as it gives me the chance to prepare for the session both mentally and literally (there is nothing more stressful than flapping around a busy gym, trying to find the right kettlebell in the middle of a workout). After being guided through a warm-up, the app takes you through each exercise with a helpful looping video of your trainer so that you have a visual reference for form and technique. I was given a rep range for each set and asked to log the weights I was using so that the app could chart my progress. I like that the app offered me a list of alternative exercises, too; this came in very handy during peak gym hours when equipment wasn't always available, or when I wasn't *quite* ready to brave a specific machine. There are plenty of free-weight alternatives that you can swap in until you're ready to integrate yourself on the gym floor.

It's also worth mentioning that throughout the workouts, the app automatically factors in 60-90 second rests. At first, these breaks felt like cheating. I've spent years at cardio-focused classes where a 10-second gasp for air is a luxury, so sitting still for over a minute took some getting used to. But, as the weeks went on and the weights slowly got heavier, I soon learned to enjoy them. The app is generally spot on when it comes to the length of a workout, too, and I tend to get them done in 60 minutes.

Examples of exercises in my EvolveYou programme:

Lower body: dumbbell RDL deadlifts, hip thrusts, lunges, split squats, barbell squats, leg press

dumbbell RDL deadlifts, hip thrusts, lunges, split squats, barbell squats, leg press Upper body: lat pull downs, bench dumbbell press, bent over rows, cable bicep curls, assisted dips

lat pull downs, bench dumbbell press, bent over rows, cable bicep curls, assisted dips Full body: kettlebell swings, burpees, goblet squats, mountain climbers

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde / EvolveYou)

By the end of the four weeks, I've seemingly managed the impossible - I've relinquished my dark, hidden corner of the gym and am breezily setting up equipment in new spots. And, by this point, I've acquainted myself with so many of the machines that none of them faze me.

When I see a new machine in an upcoming workout, I make sure that I look it up beforehand (my gym offers useful guides for equipment on their booking app) and spend a few minutes familiarising myself with it while I'm there, without the rising panic that everyone is watching me. The more this happens, the more confident I feel asking people around me, too, if there's anything I'm unsure of. At one point, I even find myself doing an arm workout in a section that's dominated by people who look like actual bodybuilders - and I don't shy one bit. It's a big win.

Now, I've moved on to a longer programme within the EvolveYou app that includes an additional day of training. As well as building my confidence in the gym, it has taught me a lot about strength training with helpful tips on how and when to increase weights safely, explanations on things like the RPE scale, and advice on how to get the most out of movements with timing and form.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde/EvolveYou App)

My final thoughts

The EvolveYou app has been instrumental in getting me out of my comfort zone. At the start of the year, I wouldn't have dared to go anywhere near the gym floor by myself, and now I feel comfortable trying new movements and machines. It has also given me a structured approach to my training, and tracking my reps and weight progress each week was huge for me - it has really helped me to see just how much my strength is improving.

It's worth noting that the monthly subscription comes in at £19.99 (or £99.99 if you choose to pay upfront for a year). If you're already paying for a gym membership, it's something to consider. But if you're looking for a fitness app that has an easy-to-follow structure and will help you to build confidence and consistency in the gym, this really has been game-changing for me, and I personally think it's worth every penny.

How much does the Evolve You app cost? Evolve You offers a seven-day free trial to new users. If you wish to sign up after your trial, it works through a subscription service with monthly payments of £19.99 or a yearly payment of £99.99.