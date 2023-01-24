I test beauty products for a living, and these Rimmel foundations are easily some of the best around
These affordable foundations have become my new favourites
One thing to know about me, I'm all about the base. You might not find me rocking a smokey eye on a Saturday night, but I can ensure you that my foundation will be looking flawless no matter what.
For me, it is the key to any make-up look. So, I've taken it upon myself to find some of the best foundations (opens in new tab) out there, no matter what the cost.
Luckily, you don't actually have to spend a fortune in order to get your hands on a cracking formula. In fact, one of my favourite foundations of all time is under a tenner and it's from none other than high street favourite, Rimmel.
After falling in love with their Match Perfection Foundation, I've taken it upon myself to test every single foundation from the brand and give you my honest opinion on each one. Spoiler alert: they are great.
As a shopping writer, I test products for a living, so I know exactly what to look out for and what to avoid when it comes to make-up. Rimmel has everything from the best foundation for oily skin (opens in new tab), the best foundation for dry skin (opens in new tab) and even a great option for combination skin (opens in new tab).
I went ahead and spoke to Julie O’Driscoll, Rimmel's Brand Director, and Jessica Williams, Rimmel's Marketing Manager, all about the different formulas, so you're also getting an expert's opinion. Just keep on scrolling...
Best for a full-coverage finish
1. Rimmel Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation
If you like a full-coverage foundation, then this is the one for you. I always opt for this formula when I'm doing a slightly heavier make-up look, as it creates the perfect base. It also lasts all night, and that's coming from someone with incredibly oily skin. With a demi-matte finish, I only had to use a little bit of powder to lock it in place.
So, what did Julie and Jessica say? "For a heavier night look, Lasting Finish 25hr is your go-to. It’s got hyaluronic acid in it so is kind to skin but you can rely on it to stay in place all night, even if you’re dancing non-stop."
- High coverage
- Lasts all day
- Offers a flawless finish
- Can cling to dry patches
- Feels heavy on the skin
Best for buildable coverage
2. Rimmel London SPF 20 Match Perfection Foundation
As mentioned above, this is one of my favourite foundations of all time. It's affordable, easy to apply, matches my skin tone perfectly and has a natural finish that is ideal for everyday wear. Oh, it also smells incredible. All in all, it's an absolute winner, and it seems that the Rimmel team agree.
"The Match Perfection Foundation is perfect for a natural day look because it is designed to mimic your skin tone and texture, so even in harsh daylight your makeup will look seamless."
- Lightweight on the skin
- Easy to blend
- Natural coverage
- Didn't cover blemishes
Best for a natural-looking glow
3. Rimmel Kind and Free Skin Tint Moisturising Foundation
I didn't expect to like this foundation as much as I did, but wow. The formula took me a little while to get used to (it's heavier than a tinted moisturiser but a lot lighter than the other foundations) and I found I achieved the best results when applying with a foundation brush.
It leaves a gorgeous glowy finish, and all I added was a bit of lip gloss and highlighter for a dewy daytime look. It's worth noting that because I do have oily skin, I do have to apply a little bit of powder throughout the day when wearing this to stop the glow getting a bit too much.
- Dewy finish
- Lets your natural skin texture come through
- Fragrance-free
- Packaging makes it easy to travel with
- Doesn't last all day on oilier skin types
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
