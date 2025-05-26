It’s Finally Warming Up—Here Are 5 Easy Complexion Swaps to Make for Glowy, Summer Skin

It's official: summertime is well on its way. Already, we've seen some pretty high temperatures, which we'd usually see later in the season. So this year, prepping those all-important complexion swaps even earlier than usual is advised—and luckily, most are easy and affordable.

So why is it so crucial to make these small yet impactful changes to your skin and make-up routines? “As we transition into warmer weather, adapting your complexion products can make a real difference not only in comfort but also in maintaining skin health," explains consultant dermatologist at Montrose London, Dr Mariana Noy. "From a dermatological perspective, lighter formulations and breathable textures are often better suited to increased heat and humidity, helping to reduce the risk of clogged pores, irritation, and breakouts."

"Think of seasonal skincare swaps the same way you think about changing your wardrobe," adds Dr Christine Hall, aesthetic doctor at the Taktouk clinic in London. "You wouldn't wear a cashmere jumper on a humid August afternoon. These swaps aren't about overcomplicating your routine, they're about simplifying with intention. Swapping out just a few key products can make a real difference in how your skin looks and feels during the warmer months." With that in mind, check out the experts' five key changes ahead.

1. Swap foundation for a skin tint

This may seem like an obvious one, but switching up your base to something like a skin tint, tinted moisturiser or BB or CC cream is recommended come summertime. "During summer, heavier foundations are more likely to settle into pores or melt away in the heat," says Dr Hall. "Switching to a lightweight skin tint or tinted moisturiser allows the skin to breathe while still providing coverage and tone correction."

She adds: "I often recommend hybrid formulas that combine hydration, antioxidants and SPF for an effortless, skin-first glow. Look for non-comedogenic formulas with broad-spectrum SPF and key skincare actives so that you are getting more than just a skin tint."

Luckily, the tinted moisturiser market has been quite literally flooded with brand new products this season. Merit's 'The Uniform,' which is a tinted SPF base, boasted a waitlist of over 20,000 ahead of its 22nd May launch, while Jones Road's 'Just Enough' Tinted Moisturiser perfectly represents the brand's 'less is more' approach to natural-looking make-up.

2. Swap to a dedicated facial sunscreen

We know by now that wearing sun protection year-round is essential, but if you tend to stick to a day cream with SPF instead of a dedicated formula, this is definitely something you should address ahead of the warmer months, when UV rays are at their strongest.

"A common mistake I see is relying on moisturisers with SPF for daily protection," explains Dr Hall. "They are not formulated in the same way, and most don’t offer enough coverage, especially with minimal application or time spent outdoors." Instead, she recommends, "a generous layer of dedicated broad-spectrum sunscreen each morning and top-ups throughout the day." This ensures more reliable UV protection, particularly during longer days and increased sun exposure.

The two new formulas I'm looking forward to trying this season are Emma Lewisham's and Ultra Violette's. Both offer effective protection from UV rays, in lightweight, undetectable textures.

3. Swap to a gel cream

"Switching from rich creams to gel-based moisturisers can help maintain hydration without overwhelming the skin’s barrier," notes Dr Noy. Indeed, as Dr Hall points out, creams you may use when the weather is colder, and made in traditional textures, can feel heavy or clog pores in warmer weather.

"Gel creams are a fantastic alternative," she says. "They hydrate efficiently with a lighter, faster-absorbing formula that won’t leave skin greasy or congested. Look to ingredients like ceramides and fatty acids for ultimate hydration and cica and ectoin to calm and soothe the skin."

So, love Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream? The Water Cream version is ideal for summer, with the same beloved ingredients in a featherlight gel-texture. Caudalie's VinoHydra Gel Moisturiser is another great option, delivering deep hydration without weighing down the skin.

4. Swap powder for setting spray

Summertime is notorious for affecting make-up's longevity, but heavy powders often don't do the trick, and sometimes feel cakey when it's warm out. "I’m all about a long-lasting base, but powder can feel a bit much when it’s hot," says Jess Hunt, founder and creative director of REFY. "I’ve recently been reaching for a setting spray. It still locks everything in, but feels lighter and keeps my skin looking really fresh, hydrated and glowy."

"Replacing setting powders with hydrating mists or sprays can give a fresher finish and support skin barrier function, especially in drier or more sensitised skin types," agrees Dr Noy.

Hourglass and Urban Decay have new offerings this year, both of which honour previous bestsellers from the brands. Hourglass' Veil range is beloved (the tinted moisturiser is my favourite ever base), so you can expect similar magic from this mist. And urban Decay's Hyaluronic version of its iconic All Nighter setting spray offers skin a juicy boost of hydration, but with all the same setting power.

5. Swap powder highlighter for gloss

In a similar vein to switching out your setting powder, your highlighter will benefit from a texture swap. "Rather than going for a traditional powder highlight, I love using something that gives more of a wet-look finish, especially for the summer," continues Jess. This, of course, suits that glowy, dewy summer aesthetic many of us aspire to achieve.

REFY's Gloss Highlighter is a personal favourite of mine, and one I can't be without. "I’ll tap it onto the high points of my face for extra radiance at the end of my makeup," says Jess. "I find that fingers work best for this step; this helps it melt in naturally for a really seamless look."

Another new go-to is Half Magic's balm, which has a similar glossy finish and offers two beautiful hues which can be used together or individually.