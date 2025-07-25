It’s Officially Hot Out: 5 Expert-Approved Low-Sweat Workouts to Do When Temperatures Are Soaring

The UK is currently in the middle of a serious sizzle, and if you’ve been putting off your usual HIIT class in favour of lying near a fan, sipping an iced matcha, you’re not alone. When the heat rises, so too does your core body temperature - meaning intense exercise can quickly tip into dangerous territory. According to the NHS, working out in extreme heat can lead to dizziness, dehydration and even heat exhaustion, especially if you’re not hydrating properly or exercising in peak sun hours.

The solution? Smarter, cooler movement that keeps you consistent and safe. Enter: low sweat workouts.

"People think if they’re not soaked in sweat, they didn’t work hard enough, but that’s just not true,” says health coach and personal trainer Kevin Rail. "Your sweat rate doesn’t equal your output. In fact, high heat can reduce your actual performance, even if it feels harder."

In fact, research shows that low-intensity exercise can be just as effective as high-intensity training when it comes to improving cardiovascular health and lowering body fat, particularly for beginners or those returning to movement.

Another 2020 study found that yoga and breath-based exercise significantly reduced stress, improved flexibility, and helped regulate blood pressure without raising body temperature the way cardio might.

From slow yoga flows to resistance band burners and water-based strength training, there are plenty of science-backed ways to stay strong, limber and clear-headed in a heatwave - without sweating through your activewear. Let's get into it.

Feeling the heat? You could also take it easy with our guide to the best low-impact workouts, or the best low impact Pilates workouts that won't work up too much of a sweat. Or, if you want to prioritise UV-chasing over your morning workouts, check out our best YouTube workouts you can do in under 10 minutes.

5 best low sweat workouts to get your moving your body when it's boiling out

What is a low sweat workout?

A low-sweat workout is any form of movement that minimises intensity, impact, and heat build-up in the body. Think: slow, controlled mat-based movement; static holds; resistance training with bands; and breath-led exercises like Pilates and yoga.

These types of workouts usually avoid intense cardio or full-body metabolic conditioning, which drives your core temperature up and leaves you dripping. Instead, low sweat sessions focus on strength, mobility, control, and breath.

"Mat-based Pilates or yoga are great ways to tone the body without having to partake in gruelling cardio exercises," explains Mark Harris, Fitness Expert at Mirafit. "Even resistance band training can be incredibly useful for targeted toning, especially when heatwaves make heavier workouts feel impossible."

What are the benefits of doing low sweat workouts?

Aside from the obvious (not overheating or soaking your gym kit), low sweat workouts carry a long list of benefits, especially in summer.

They’re easier to recover from

They reduce your risk of heat-related illness

They support mobility, strength and joint health

They’re easier to stick to consistently

They protect your nervous system from over-stimulation

"Exercising in extreme heat pushes the cardiovascular system hard and pulls fluid from the body faster than you think," warns Rail. "So output drops, even if you feel like you’re doing loads. That’s why I steer clients towards sessions that protect strength and joint control, without drenching them in sweat."

And yes, they’re still very effective.

Do low sweat exercises really work?

In short: absolutely. "Just because a workout doesn't leave you breathless doesn't mean it’s not doing the job," says Harris. "It’s all about consistency, control and targeted strength.”

In fact, research suggests that lower intensity exercise can improve blood pressure, joint stability, and mental health just as effectively as higher intensity training - particularly for beginners or those recovering from fatigue or injury.

Rail agrees: “Low sweat doesn’t mean low reward. It means respecting your body’s physiology and working with the environment instead of against it.”

5 best low sweat workouts to get you moving in a heatwave, according to the experts

1. Full Body Yoga Flow

What: A slow yoga flow with seated and lying postures (think cat-cow, supine twist, and reclined bound angle).

Why: "Being close to the ground promotes venous return and helps stabilise blood pressure in the heat,” explains Rail. Bonus points for Sitali Pranayama or "cooling breath" - curling the tongue like a straw and inhaling, which actually cools the body.

How long: 20 minutes.

Full Body Flow | 20-Minute Yoga Practice - YouTube Watch On

2. Mat-based Pilates

What: Controlled, floor-based Pilates targeting the abs, inner thighs, and glutes.

Why: "Mat-based Pilates is great to do in a heatwave. You’re lying down for most of it, which takes pressure off the heart and lets you focus on control and breath,” says Rail. Plus, isometric holds challenge your core without the sweatstorm.

How long: 35 minutes.

35 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT || Intermediate Mat Pilates (No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

3. Resistance-band exercises

What: Strength training with light or medium resistance bands - think bicep curls, glute side steps, banded squats.

Why: “Resistance-band training is low-impact but targets key muscles," explains Harris. “Plus, it’s portable - ideal if you're travelling or staying somewhere hot.”

How long: 15 minutes.

15 min RESISTANCE BAND WORKOUT | Full Body Routine | No Repeats - YouTube Watch On

4. Isometric Strength Circuit

What: Static exercises like wall sits, glute bridges, static lunges and planks.

Why: "No bouncing, no jumping - just muscles under tension," says Rail. “You’ll feel the burn without the cardio chaos.”

How long: 20 minutes.

DUMBBELL DYNAMIC and ISOMETRIC Workout | 20 Min Upper Body - YouTube Watch On

5. Water-Based Training

What: Swimming, water jogging, or slow cycling legs while holding onto a pool noodle.

Why: Surely, diving into your nearest body of water is a given during a heatwave - but there's a science behind water-based workouts worth noting. "Water absorbs body heat quickly, and its resistance makes even small movements super effective," says Rail.

"Waist-deep walking or slow aqua jogging lets the water absorb body heat quickly while its natural resistance works every major muscle group. Using a noodle for support and performing slow bicycle legs in the pool trains the hip flexors and core without jarring the joints."

How long: 10-25 minutes.

