I’m a beauty editor with rubbish eyelashes—this is the only brand I rate for mascaras

I’ll admit that testing even the best of mascaras has to be up there with one of my most loathed tasks as a beauty editor. Why? Well, because my natural eyelashes are rubbish. They’re incredibly short, fairly sparse (thanks postpartum hair loss), and pretty fragile. The only thing that I’m grateful for is that they’re dark in colour, so I don’t feel the need to apply mascara on a daily basis—and, in fact, I tend to skip mascara most of the time. (Oh, did I mention that my excessively oily eyelids mean that most mascaras tend to end up smudged around my eyes by lunchtime anyway? I’m truly blessed.)

However, when I do opt for a mascara there are a few key things that I personally seek out in a formula: length, separation for flutter, and a smudge-proof formulation. Not much to ask for, right? Thankfully, when it comes to delivering the lashes of my dreams there is a brand that always delivers: Benefit.

One of the best-selling mascara brands in the UK, chances are you’ve tried or own one of the brand’s six mascara formulations already. Whether you’re after long, fluttery lashes like me, a voluminous finish, or a waterproof formulation that won’t budge, they have a mascara that will work for you. If you’re not sure which one is best then I’ve put them all through their paces.

Ahead, I test every single Benefit mascara and bring you my honest review of each.

1. Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara Best Benefit mascara for the natural look Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at allbeauty.com UK View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Gives major length + Innovative brush grabs even the shortest lashes Reasons to avoid - Smudges slightly on me

If, like me, you have naturally short lashes then you really can’t go wrong with this lengthening mascara. It’s a global bestseller for a reason—it really works. The brush has a slim, plastic wand with a domed tip packed with small bristles that are made for catching even the tiniest of lashes. And it really works—it grabs every lash to lengthen and separate them, while also imparting a decent amount of volume. I wouldn’t describe it as a dramatic lash look, but it’s a great all-rounder and I think would appeal to most people.

2. Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara Best Benefit mascara for curl Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Separates and lifts lashes + Narrow brush that really curls Reasons to avoid - Not the most lengthening

Despite length being top of my mascara wishlist, I adore Roller Lash mascara. Sure, it won’t make you look like you’ve had lash extensions but if you love fluttery, perfectly-curled, eye-opening lashes then this is amongst the best mascaras I’ve tried. As someone with small eyes, I really like the narrow, plastic bristle wand which makes it really easy to get in at the root of your lashes and coat them all with mascara. If you’re the kind of person that always curls your lashes before applying your mascara then this should tick all of your boxes.

3. Benefit BADgal BANG! Waterproof Mascara

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit BADgal BANG! Waterproof Mascara Best waterproof Benefit mascara Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis View at very.co.uk View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Doesn’t budge + Truly water resistant Reasons to avoid - Tough to remove

Having already mentioned my excessively oily eyelids (apologies) I was pleased to discover that Benefit offers a waterproof mascara that truly doesn’t budge. It’s a water-resistant version of their iconic BADgal BANG! Mascara—a volumising formulation for thicker-looking lashes—and this one provides a similar level of drama without any risk of it transferring or running when it comes into contact with water, sweat or tears. It truly is one of the best waterproof mascaras I've ever used. While I don’t tend to seek out volumising formulations, I really rate how full and thick this leaves my lashes looking and the fact that there wasn’t even a scrap of mascara to be seen on my eyelids or beneath my lash line. The only downside? It’s so hard to remove! I found that it needed a bi-phase eye makeup remover followed by an oily cleansing balm to really shift it at the end of the day.

4. Benefit They’re Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit They’re Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara Best Benefit mascara for length Today's Best Deals View at Marks and Spencer UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Marks and Spencer UK Reasons to buy + Gives long, fluttery lashes + Feels comfortable Reasons to avoid - Might be too natural-looking for some

A twist on Benefit’s classic They’re Real! Mascara—this version uses magnetic technology to draw out lashes to an even longer length. (Benefit claims up to 40% longer than your bare lashes.) I didn’t get a ruler out, but I can certainly attest to the long, fluttery lashes that this mascara creates. I really love this for the fact that it feels lightweight and looks non-clumpy on the lashes, but it’s definitely more natural-looking than the original version. This might be down, in part, to the fact that the brush itself is slightly different and is missing the bristle-spiked tip that I rate for catching the teeny lashes at the corners of your eye. However, this is a brilliant everyday mascara if length is your main mascara aim.

5. Benefit Fan Fest Fanning Volumising Mascara

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit Fan Fest Fanning Volumising Mascara Best Benefit mascara for volume Today's Best Deals £25.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Makes sparse lashes look fuller + Bristle brush really separates Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t add much length

This is Benefit’s newest mascara launch and, in my opinion, is far superior than their original volumising mascara BADgal BANG! While I personally tend to get on better with plastic bristle brushes, this flexible fibre brush has a nicely curved shape that I find fits the lash line effortlessly to catch every lash in its grip—even the inner and outer corners. As the name suggests, it really does fan out lashes and boosts their volume to create thicker-looking eyelashes with a dramatic lift. Even better, it is a water-resistant, humidity-proof formulation and it stuck around impressively without being too much of a pain to remove at the end of the day.

6. Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Benefit)