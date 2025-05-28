If you struggle with shiny skin during the summer months, you’re not alone. It’s a common issue, and even complexions that are normally pretty balanced can become extra slick during the warm weather.

There are a few things that can trigger this response. Humid temperatures can cause your skin to overproduce sebum, and when you combine that with sweat, pollution in the air, and even some SPFs, your skin can suddenly look shinier than ever. Plus, when your face feels a little greasy, it can make your base slide and can make your neatly applied make-up look far less fresh.

I struggle in very hot weather, and I definitely notice my skin becoming greasier at this time of year. A lot of my daily essentials simply don’t have enough staying power and can fade away within an hour or so, meaning that my face ends up with the "wrong" type of glow.

As such, I usually switch up some of my regular staples for mattifying alternatives to give my make-up a fighting chance in the summer. I have tried and tested plenty of products over the years to combat unwanted oily patches... Read on for my absolute holy grails.

Best Mattifying Products

1. Too Faced Born This Way Soft Matte Foundation

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Too Faced)

Too Faced Born This Way Soft Matte Foundation Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £38 at Boots Reasons to buy + A little goes a long way + Matte finish + Light and breathable Reasons to avoid - A bit expensive compared to other foundations i've worn recently.

I can often struggle with matte finish foundations, as I have found some to be quite chalky and leave my skin looking dull. This creamy coverage is a great choice for fighting shine, though, as it mattifies but without any dry feel, and has a very natural-looking finish that I like. It contains oil-fighting properties too, and is designed to last all day. I have worn it during a very clammy commute on an unseasonably warm morning, and it held up brilliantly without any signs of slide. It does keep my skin looking its best, but without feeling cakey or heavy to wear.

2. No7 Flawless Finish Pressed Powder

(Image credit: No7)

No7 Flawless Finish Pressed Powder Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £14.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Easy and tidy to use + Fights shine + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Circular applicator isn't the best around eyes and nostrils

This pressed powder is great for keeping in my gym bag or clutch while I’m out and about, as it's very light and mess-free to apply. I use the sponge to lightly dab over my face when I’m starting to see shine appear, and the velvety smooth powder quickly cancels out any slick areas while adding a subtle extra layer of coverage that keeps my complexion looking fresh and clear. You only need a little touch-up, so this compact will last you for ages.

3. Ultra Violette Lean Screen Mineral Mattifying SPF50+

(Image credit: Ultra Violette)

Ultra Violette Lean Screen Mineral Mattifying SPF50+ Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £34 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Gentle matte finish + High level of sun protection + Quick to absorb Reasons to avoid - The tinted colour may not be for everyone

Facial SPF is a non-negotiable, but I do understand that some people can find it a little heavy and greasy on skin, which is, of course, not ideal if you already have a shiny complexion. This matte-finish sun block is the answer, as it will keep your face safe in the sun with SPF50+ broad spectrum protection, while sitting on skin with a very breathable and shine-free finish. It’s easy to add to your daily routine, and lightly tinted mineral-based sun block also has a range of vitamins and hydrating goodies to nourish skin while you wear it.

4. e.l.f Power Grip Matte Primer

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: e.l.f)

e.l.f Power Grip Matte Primer Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £10 at Boots Reasons to buy + Instantly mattifying + Great hold for base + A tube lasts for ages Reasons to avoid - Can feel a little sticky for a minute or two

The first time I used this mattifying primer, I was amazed by how well the sheer gel cancelled out any shine on my skin. In just a few seconds, it managed to blur visible pores, soften any redness and fight oil to leave my complexion looking primed and ready for my base. It’s a little stickier than some other primers I’ve used, but it works well to hold onto my make-up, and I have noticed that my base lasts a good while longer when I'm using this.

5. Kiko Milano Blotting Papers

(Image credit: KIKO Milano)

Kiko Milano Blotting Papers Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £6.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Small and handy for bags + Quick to use + Affordable Reasons to avoid - The papers aren't reusable

Blotting papers are quite an old-school approach to fighting shine, but they're still going strong because they do work. During a heatwave, I will always make sure that I have a little pack stashed in my bag, and the small pieces of paper can easily be patted over areas prone to shine like my T-zone and nose. They slurp up excess oils in seconds without disrupting my makeup, and these ones from Kiko Milano also contain calming and purifying green tea.

6. CeraVe Oil Control Moisturising Gel Cream

(Image credit: CeraVe)

CeraVe Oil Control Moisturising Gel Cream Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £16.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Gentle on sensitive skin + Reduces shine + Light to wear Reasons to avoid - Can take a minute to fully absorb

You can always trust CeraVe when it comes to complexion concerns, and this oil control skincare is a perfect example. The light gel-cream works to moisturise and nourish your face with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, but also contains oil-fighting ingredients to tackle shine throughout the day, and won’t clog pores. It’s perfect for oily and combination skin, and will get to work with banishing greasy areas before you’ve even started your makeup.

7. Barry M Fresh Face Matte Setting Spray

(Image credit: Barry M)

Barry M Fresh Face Matte Setting Spray Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £5.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Sets makeup well + Non-sticky Reasons to avoid - Not enough to prevent heavier oil build up

This light finishing mist is designed to lock in make-up to give it staying power, while also adding a shine-free finish. I will often apply this before I’m heading out the door, and love how refreshing it feels, and how it sits invisibly over my make-up without any wetness. It uses sugar kelp extract to mattify, and while it’s not enough to completely prevent slick cheeks later on, it's a great extra layer of protection to give my face a fighting chance in the morning.

8. BeautyBlender Blotterazzi Pro Oil Absorbing Sponge

(Image credit: Beauty Blender)

BeautyBlender Blotterazzi Pro Oil Absorbing Sponge Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £15.90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Reusable + Small and compact + Very quick to beat shine Reasons to avoid - Limited availability

This clever, reusable set of sponges comes in a handy compact and is designed to be pressed onto any shiny patches to soak up and sweep away excess sebum, but won't lift away your foundation or blush. As with all of Beauty Blender’s products, the sponges are designed to work with all the contours of your face, and they can easily be washed and reused again and again, which will save you cash while being more sustainable.

9. Benefit The Porefessional Powder Matte ‘n Blur Loose Setting Powder

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit The Porefessional Powder Matte ‘n Blur Loose Setting Powder Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £19.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Light on skin + Adds a little extra coverage + Works quickly Reasons to avoid - Loose powder can be messy to apply

I'm not normally a fan of loose powders as I can find that they are a little messy and leave my face looking dusty. This one is an exception, though, as it is so lightweight to apply, and it works well to blur away imperfections while setting make-up, but with an invisible finish that sits over my base brilliantly. This smaller pot means there's less excess powder to deal with as well, so I find it much easier to handle. It contains kaolin clay to absorb sebum, and it’s a good one for dusting all over my face when shine has really kicked off.

How to Fight Shiny Skin

Oily skin can be a tricky problem to deal with, but unwanted shine really can be beaten. I spoke to the Education Manager of Too Faced UK and Ireland, Heather Jackson and got some expert tips on keeping a complexion looking its best during the warm weather.

Is a powder the best way to keep shine at bay?

Heather told me: "Powder is one of the most effective ways to control shine because it helps absorb excess oil and mattify and blur the skin's appearance. Using it at the right step within your routine is key to getting the best results without looking cakey or overdone—use a powder puff to apply for a lightweight, natural finish after your foundation and concealer. One of my favourite products for touch-ups throughout the day is Too Faced Born This Way Soft Blur Matte Pressed Powder. It’s great for more targeted and instant mattifying, and it’s perfect to control shine in specific areas like the T-zone without disrupting the makeup underneath.”

How do you prep skin to keep shine at bay?

"Skin prep is key. Keep your skin hydrated with natural and probiotic-based ingredients, as dehydrated skin can overproduce sebum," adds Heather. "A setting spray is important too, especially if you have oily or combination skin. Most of them are designed to lock in your makeup for hours, making them ideal for long days or special occasions."