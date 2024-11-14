After trying the newest iterations I can confirm that this blusher is one of the most iconic of all time

If you're a beauty fan then it's likely that you know all about NARS Orgasm. Arguably the most iconic blusher of all time, it is now the grand old age of 25. Launching way back in 1999, it has been around for a quarter of a century, and still seems to be as popular as ever. What is it about this beloved blusher that people adore so much?What makes it stand out from the crowd? What makes it different and special? I explore the lore, and offer my own review as a longstanding beauty editor.

Unsurprisingly, it was the provocative name that garnered much of the chat when the NARS Orgasm powder blusher first launched in the late 90s. But once the fuss died down, the product held its own and went on to become a bestseller for the brand. That was mainly down to the fact that it's seemingly universally flattering. No matter who puts it on, it looks gorgeous.

That's all thanks to its peachy-pink colour, which is complemented with a touch of golden shimmer. The hue suits all skin tones and the gold both brightens and highlights, making it more than just a pop of colour for the cheeks.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

And it's not just beauty and make-up fans who love the blush; it's favoured by numerous celebrities too. A-listers such as Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone have all been known to wear the hue.

It's also been heavily duped over the years, but most beauty insiders would agree that this unique product can't really be copied, at least not to the same standard. The original will always be best.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Similar to the way Charlotte Tilbury's legendary 'Pillow Talk' liner sparked an entire line, NARS Orgasm now is so much more than a blush. In fact, there's a lipstick, lip gloss, illuminator and two new versions of a liquid blusher.

From a personal standpoint, I am much more of a liquid blush girlie, so while I can appreciate the beauty of the original powder, I actually prefer wearing a liquid formula. My go-to is the Afterglow Liquid Blush in Orgasm, which is my secret weapon for beautiful bouncy skin with a pop of colour. I truly can't live without this product. It has the same brightening, illuminating effects of the original, but with a gorgeous dewy finish.

NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush in Orgasm £26.40 at Lookfantastic

To celebrate its 25th birthday, NARS has added to its Orgasm collection. There is now Orgasm Edge (a matte peachy pink), Orgasm X (a shimmering deep coral with gold pearl) and Orgasm Rush (a deep rose bronze with shimmer) - all modern takes on the classic. These are currently sold out on the official NARS site, but you can still pick them up at retailers like Lookfantastic.

NARS Orgasm is a product to be handed down to younger generations. Especially now there are so many more ways to wear it. I don't anticipate the appeal ever weaning.