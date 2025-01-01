I battle with chapped lips every winter and this silky oil is the only product I trust to repair the damage

I am a big fan of the colder months. I adore the crisp chill in the air, but sadly my lips don’t feel the same way. Every year, as soon as the temperatures drop a little, my pout becomes dry and chapped and it can be a struggle to nurse it back to health again. Traditional balms and hydrating lipsticks are great but sometime they just don't cut it. When my mouth is feeling particularly tight and irritated, there’s only one product that will do and that’s Clarins Lip Comfort Oil.

As the name might suggest, this silky oil brings relief to wintery skin in an instant and keeps my lips feeling happy and comfortable for hours after application. It has a thick yet wearable texture to it, that creates a coating over my lips minus any stickiness, that helps to soothe damage while protecting my lips from further problems while I’m out and about. It is without a doubt the best lip oil on the market.

(Image credit: Clarins)

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in Honey Today's Best Deals £25 at Sephora

Clarins launched the lip oil back in 2015 and it has been hugely popular ever since – one is sold every 11 seconds worldwide. The French brand is well loved around the globe and this silky lip booster is up there with the best from the range. The formula is made from 93% natural ingredients, including a luxe blend of organic jojoba oil and sweetbriar rose oil, and it is rich in both omega 6 and omega 3, as well as fatty acids. The result? A truly nourishing oil that hydrates parched lips and safeguards the protective barrier of your skin to prevent chapping and dryness on even the most chilly of days. It promises to soothe and heal skin for up to eight hours after application, and when worn over a few days, it can bring back fullness and smoothness to a winter-battered pout like mine.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

There are 10 wearable shades in the range, and they all provide a hint of colour with an unrivalled level of gloss. My favourite is the Honey hue, which is yellow in colour but swipes on clear to add a hint of warmth to my mouth. The large and soft doe-shaped wand makes applying it a total doddle, and once on, it feels silky smooth without any tackiness. It instantly creates the appearance of fullness on my lips. I like how glossy it looks while still being easy to swipe on and wear for every day. The soft honey hue is my personal favourite, but if your prefer pink or berry tones, you have plenty of options from the collection. Some of them even contain a clever pigment that reacts with the natural levels of pH in your skin to create a unique take on the colour that’s bespoke to you.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The lip oil works well when swiped over my favourite lipsticks – it adds a glass-like sheen to any colour and helps to keep any dryness at bay, even when I’ve been wearing my lipstick all day. It's super shiny but there is something about it that keeps it feeling wearable for daytime. It sits well with a fresh face on those barely-there makeup days, but it also works wonders to finish a full face of makeup for when I’m heading out in the evening too.

The original boxy packaging has had a fancy new rework over the last couple of years and now the sleek and neat tube looks even more stylish. As well as looking good, the cleverly designed bottle gently squeezes the chubby wand as you pull it out to remove any excess oil, so there’s no risk of overloading your mouth with product. I don’t have to worry about it when I'm applying in a hurry – and just one coat is enough to perk up my pout.

If you like your lip products to come with plenty of benefits then this iconic lip oil is the one for you. Its is a winter hero for my chapped lips, and it’s the only product that I trust to keep my mouth looking and feeling its best right through until Spring.