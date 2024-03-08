Forget cream and gel blushers - the Milk Makeup Jelly Tints give longer lasting colour

Let me kick everything off by saying that I absolutely love blusher. There was a period in my late teens and early twenties, when it was all about bronzer and making myself look as sun-kissed as possible, but I have since learnt that whilst my English rose skin tone looks nice slightly bronzed, a beautiful blusher is what really makes my complexion pop.

I have tried them all - the best cream blushers, liquid blush and of course the traditional powder formula - and have over 30 in my collection. However, I do often feel like I need to reapply these throughout the day, and definitely before I head out in the evening.

A formula that I have to be honest I am fairly new to, is a cheek stain. My only real experience with this type of blusher is Benefit Benetint, which I have tried and failed to use. The shade is beautiful, but the I never get on with the doe foot applicator which is too small to create the flush of colour that I'm after. I'm never quick enough to blend it into the right place before it dries down and stays put.

Because that's the thing with a cheek stain - they're built to last. Which is exactly what the new Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tints do.

The new tints aren't yet out in the UK, but are already making waves over on Instagram and TikTok and they caused such a kerfuffle in the States, that the US Sephora waitlist was 45,000 people strong and once launched, sold out in 24 hours.

So what's all the fuss about? I managed to get my hands on a set before the UK launch date (18th March at Sephora, Asos, Space NK and Cult Beauty) gave them a try and here are my honest thoughts...

Milk Makeup Jelly Tints review

First of all I really like the packaging and the twist up bullet applicator. This makes getting the colour on to your cheeks much easier - just swipe and then blend. I should add that, much like Benetint, these stains dry really, really quickly. However, I feel that because you're able to swipe it on directly to where to want it this isn't as much of an issue.

There are four shades to choose from:

- Burst: a bright pink

- Spritz: a pinky coral

- Splash: a deep berry

- Chill: a poppy red

I liked every shade, except Splash, on my skin tone. They are bright shades, so if you like a subtle hint of colour on your cheeks these might actually be too much for you.

The brand recommends you use a brush or a sponge to blend and I agree, I think a brush does work well. I found that when I wanted a bold and bright finish (which in all honestly is what these Jelly Tints are made for) then I swipe and blend very quickly with a dense brush. If I'm after a softer look, I will actually swipe the brush across the stick and then apply it to my cheeks. However, I have found that the best way to apply this stain is to dot it where you want it and then blend by tapping with my middle finger. It gives a really beautiful diffused look.

I should talk about why they're called Cooling Water Jelly Tints. They're made from seawater (how fancy) and aloe vera, which is why they feel like water when you apply them. It's a bit like swiping a melting ice cube onto your cheek, because of how cooling and watery they are. They also really do look like jelly and have quite a bit of a wobble to them when you apply them to your cheek.

The brand says they're mess-free but I would disagree with that as I needed to wipe away a few drops from my sink when I was applying them. But it was nothing dramatic and certainly wouldn't turn me off them.

You can also use these on the lips, but that's really of no interest to me. My lips are constantly dry and when I used these on my lips, they actually felt drier afterwards. So if you're similar to me, I would stick to using your trusty lip balm.

I can see myself becoming obsessed with these in the warmer months, especially when I'm on holiday, when I tend to wear a lot less make-up and very rarely wear a base. The idea of being able to swipe and go, without ever having to worry about reapplying really appeals to me.

