As a naturally curly girl who destroyed her curl pattern with heat damage, this is how I’m trying to revive my hair years later

My relationship with my natural hair texture has been a turbulent one. Growing up, I always believed my hair was simply frizzy as, even though my parents had curly and afro hair, my habit of brushing my strands at every opportunity left me believing I was not so blessed. So, I started reaching for hair straighteners as soon as the tool went mainstream in the 90’s, heating my hair to within an inch of its life with my trusty Babyliss Convertible Styler (you may remember it, it had removable plates so you could switch between crimping and straightening as your heart desired). Then, at around age 14 I decided I wanted curls at any cost, but rather than embarking on a journey to discover my natural texture, I instead decided I needed a perm. I’m sure you can imagine how that turned out.

Fast forward 15 years and I’m now much less naïve when it comes to my hair type. Post washing, my shorter, newer strands are definitely on the wavy/curly spectrum however years of heat and chemical damage have undoubtedly taken their toll on my hair as a whole leaving my curl pattern looking far from its best. And so, I’ve made it my mission to attempt to revive it armed with products that embrace my natural texture, not work against it, and hopefully achieve the natural healthy-looking hair of my dreams.

To get some advice on how best to do so, I turned to a curly hair expert, Michelle Scott Lynch, Founder and CEO of Bouclème, “Curly hair texture is generally categorised into three main types: Wavy, curly, or coily,” she told me. “It’s worth noting that those who experience frizz generally may have a wave/curl in hiding. It's also very common for someone to have multiple curl patterns. For example, the hair on the crown of your head might be tighter or looser than around the nape of your neck or the sides. Environmental factors, hair damage or even genetics can create variations in texture. Hormonal changes like pregnancy or menopause can also affect hair texture, as well as ageing and environmental damage, such as the sun or humidity, which can also lead to temporary changes in curl structure.”

Is it possible to revive your curl pattern?

“Reviving curls at home is possible, but the results depend on how damaged the hair is,” she told me. “Regular deep conditioning treatments, proper hydration, and avoiding heat styling can bring back definition however, damage (e.g. from chemical treatments) may require a salon visit for treatments or trimming damaged ends.”

If, like me, you want to attempt to revive your curls at home, Michelle has some top tips. First, the key is “hydration:, next is “regular deep conditioning” and “avoid heat styling”. Lastly, she recommends using "styling gels or creams that enhance curl definition.” So, in line with her advice, I stocked up on my favourite curly hair products, like the best shampoos for curly hair, which I’ve been using to get my hair back to its best. Keep scrolling to see the edit and hopefully next time you see me, I’ll be in my curly hair era…

Shop the best products to revive your curl pattern

1. Sachajuan Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner

This shampoo and conditioner duo have been a long time favourite of mine for nourishing the hair without weighing it down. They contain argan oil, a hydrating oil packed with vitamin E, and the brand’s patented ocean silk technology. Whenever I use these two religiously, I always notice my hair is so much smoother and shinier.

2. Bouclème Intensive Moisture Treatment

Bouclème Intensive Moisture Treatment £29 at Sephora UK £29 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK £39.37 at Amazon This is Michelle’s hero product - it's a pre-shampoo which is applied before cleansing to lock moisture into the hair. It contains a rich blend of oils, including marula, camellia and sea buckthorn oil which work together to seriously nourish wavy and curly hair to improve definition and overall hair health.

3. Kitsch Satin heatless Curling Set

Kitsch Satin heatless Curling Set £12 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK £12.99 at Amazon £14.40 at Sephora UK Michelle advises ditching the heat tools if you’re looking to improve your natural curl pattern, however as I'm still in the in-between phase leaving my strands au naturelle is something I find difficult. So, I’ve been using this heatless curling set most nights and I’m seriously impressed with the results. My hair looks freshly tonged on waking and the curls last all day, all without any heat damage.

4. Only Curls Volumising Curl Mousse

Only Curls Volumising Curl Mousse £18 at Only Curls Michelle advises using a curl cream or gel to enhance curl definition however as my curls are mostly on the looser end of the spectrum, I’ve found a foam mousse the best option. This one from Only Curls gives definition and hold without weighing the hair down and there’s no crispiness like some cream formulas create.

5. Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray £42 at Cult Beauty Global Okay, so I know I’m meant to be giving up heat all together, but sometimes my laziness gets the better of me and I find myself reaching for the blow dry brush. It’s at these times I remind myself protection is key to avoid any further damage to my curl pattern and so always liberally apply Oribe’s heat protection spray. As it’s a dry spray, it feels weightless on the hair yet still protects hair up to 230 degrees, and it contains coconut water to hydrate too.

6. Kérastase Curl Manifesto Refresh Absolu Spray

Kérastase Curl Manifesto Refresh Absolu Spray £25.93 at Amazon £30.65 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK £33.39 at Sephora UK Rather than reaching for the tongs on day two and three hair, this refresher spray has become my go-to. It contains coconut oil, ceramides and manuka honey which makes my combo wavy/curly hair look more defined and less prone to frizz. I like to spritz all over and then gently scrunch upwards to encourage my hair to hold its shape.

7. Noughty Little Saviour Microfibre Towel

Noughty Little Saviour Microfibre Towel £13.99 at Boots I’ve been using a microfibre wrap in place of a regular cotton towel for years now and I think it’s a great swap no matter your hair type. Helping to prevent breakage which leads to smoother strands and speeding up drying time, it’s a quick fix that can totally transform the way your hair looks and feels.