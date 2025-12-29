Yes, Bobs Are Still Very Much In. Here's How To Style Yours In 2026

Remember in 2023 when everyone cut their long hair and bobs officially became the sponsored hairstyle of cool girls around the globe? Well, short hair hasn't lost momentum since. In fact, given there are more ways to wear your bob now than ever, its popularity has only continued to grow.

But what to expect in the coming year? Experts say the bobs of 2026 will be more varied than ever; while some celebrate sleek finishes and razor-sharp ends, others prioritise movement, body, volume, and slightly longer lengths.

No matter how you like to wear your short style, there's a look for you in the next 12 months. Here's what to try next, according to top stylists.

1. Romantic soft wave bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An elite styling option for 2026? Soft waves, says Hadley Yates – but with a 'romantic' twist. "The romantic soft wave bob is going to be a staple of 2026, striking a perfect balance between polish and softness. It’s feminine without feeling fussy, and it adds movement in a really modern way."

He continues: "We’re seeing this look everywhere from Michelle Williams at the Emmy’s, to Carrie Coon in The White Lotus, as it frames the face beautifully and works just as well styled loose and undone as it does more refined."

This look also works for slightly longer lobs, meaning it's great for a grow-out.

2. Liquid bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Devin Graciano, professional hairstylist and CEO of Goldie Locks, references "the slick, runway-ready bobs seen at Paris and Milan fashion weeks for Spring/Summer 2026, where models wore polished mini and midi bobs that read like wearable art," for this trend. Yep, it's all about hi-shine finishes and liquid-like movement right now, "that feels both minimalist and luxe." After seasons of worn-in texture and lived-in colour, the liquid bob feels like an intentional reset."

London Hairdresser, Jordanna Cobella, refers to this style as a 'hypergloss' bob, which is a culmination of the healthy hair movement we've been witness to of late. "The liquid bob takes the classic blunt bob and amplifies it with a mirror-like finish inspired by the glass-skin trend. The liquid-glass effect is evolving thanks to new high-shine technology and smoothing innovations," she explains.

Another appeal? "This style is extremely versatile; worn sleek with a middle part, slicked back, or with a deep side part," says Cobella. Graciano recommends maintaining the look with regular trims and plenty of hi-shine sprays.

3. Bixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bixies (that's: bobs meet pixie cuts) were hot this past year, and guess what? They're not going anywhere any time soon, according to the experts.

"The Bixie is a bob style that has evolved into a cut that’s wonderfully versatile," explains Adam Reed, hairdresser and founder of Arkive Head Care. "Next year’s version has a little more lift, a little more texture and a lot more play. It’s the perfect shape for anyone who wants short hair with plenty of personality.

As for references, Reed points to Rochelle Humes, who rocked a pixie style at the Fashion Awards recently. "It gave Halle Berry vibes but with more curl and less angular edges around the face," he adds.

When it comes to styling, Reed notes that something like L’Oréal Professionnel Techni Art Volume Panache "will keep it dynamic and messy without it losing shape over the day". Noted.

4. Voluminous shoulder-skimming lob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Growing out your bob slightly this year? Don't worry, there's an on-trend option for you, too. This lob just kisses the shoulders, but has a lot more movement than precise, sharp styles we've seen before. "Think big, soft curves rather than stiff blunt edges," says Graciano.

Stylist and salon owner Limoz Logli refers to this style as a 'grown-out luxe bob,' which is a "slightly weightier, more relaxed bob that sits just beyond the jaw rather than firmly at the shoulders." Looking to Kaia Gerber as the ultimate inspo, Logli comments that this is the ultimate effortless style that "looks just as good air-dried as it does styled, which is exactly why the shape resonates right now."

Ask your stylist for 'internal layering,' recommends Graciano, which "adds lift without removing too much weight at the ends."

5. Laser line bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you like something super smart and sharp, Cobella offers the 'laser line bob' as your 2026 look. "A precise, jaw-grazing bob that embodies quiet luxury," it has a "clean, minimal silhouette that instantly elevates power dressing and creates a sculpted, elegant look."

It works for plenty of face shapes, according to the stylist. "This cut highlights the cheekbones and subtly lengthens the face, giving the illusion of an oval shape," she says. "For rounder face shapes, a slightly longer bob is more flattering, as the classic Laser Line sits exactly at the widest point of the face."

6. Retro bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Otherwise known as a 'flick frame' bob, the retro sass style, as mentioned by Cobella, adds body and shape and is great for special occasions. Describing the look as "a playful, vintage-inspired bob that taps directly into 2025’s resurgence of period styling, layered silhouettes and retro fashion influences," she says the flicked-out shape gives the cut its signature 'sass'.

"This bob suits all hair textures and sits between blunt and layered, structured enough to hold its shape, but soft enough to move and swing," she adds.

7. Blanche bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For STIL Salon Founder Christel Barron-Hough (who's an expert in blonde!), it's all about the 'blanche bob' in 2026.

"The Blanche Bob is set to be the blonde bob to know for 2026. As a new, minimal, ‘purity blonde’ hair colour, Blanche contains no hue giving it a bright, ultra-reflective finish that works especially well on bob styles. This is a really clean and considered look which channels a fresh fashion statement for the year ahead."

She adds: "We’re seeing it gaining lots of momentum amongst celebrities and fashionistas at the moment," referencing Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor and Lucy Boynton.