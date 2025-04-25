I’ve searched high and low for the best lightweight SPFs—these hydrating, water-based ones are a total game-changer

By now, we all know about the importance of wearing a facial sunscreen every day, so I’ll skip the lecture and get down to the important bit. You see, while we are all aware of SPF’s necessity in our beauty routine, a recent study by online beauty platform Face the Future revealed that in 2025, 45% of us here in the UK still aren’t applying SPF on a daily basis. The reason? We want our SPF formula to feel silky smooth, hydrating on the skin and offer fuss-free, easy application with no white cast or greasy residue—something that may have been lacking in traditional formulas if the stats are anything to go by.

Thankfully, the beauty brands have taken notice, and there is a new wave of SPF formulas available which bring together the lightweight texture of a serum or gel moisturiser with the sun protection we need. Water-based sunscreens are packed with hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, so they not only feel great to apply, but your skin reaps the benefits too. Considering Face the Future’s study also revealed 40% of us want a formula that feels lightweight/invisible on the skin and almost half of the UK want an SPF with hydrating benefits, this is great news for anyone who’s been skipping their sun protection up until now or still on the hunt for a formula they love.

How effective are water-based sunscreens?

Yet, with something as important as SPF, it’s important to consider how well these formulas compare to the creams we’ve come to know. To find out, I spoke to Dr Ifeoma Ekijeme, skin expert and founder of Adiona Medical Clinic, who revealed water-based formulas are just as effective as traditional creams. “Water-infused formulas are designed to deliver reliable protection while feeling lighter on the skin, without compromising on efficacy,” she told me. “The most noticeable difference is in texture. Water-based sunscreens tend to feel much lighter and more breathable on the skin. They also often incorporate additional hydrating ingredients, making them ideal for those looking for a more moisturising formula.”

“The key factor [when choosing any sun protection] is the SPF rating and the presence of broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays,” she continued. “For best results, apply generously to clean, dry skin. Make sure to cover all exposed areas, including the neck and ears, and allow the product to absorb fully.”

I’ve been putting a range of water-based SPFs to the test for months now and can honestly say I won’t be reaching for a cream formula again. These are my favourites…

The best water-based sunscreens

1. Laniege Hydro UV Defense SPF 50

Laniege Hydro UV Defense SPF50 £26 at SpaceNK If you suffer from sensitive or acne-prone skin or want an SPF that feels calming and uncomplicated, I’d highly suggest trying Laniege’s new Hydro SPF50. Alongside protecting skin from both UVA and UVB rays, it’s also fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested. It's nourishing enough to be worn alone, so you can cut down on products, skip your moisturiser and simply apply a generous layer of this instead.

2. Biore UV Aqua Rich Water Essence Sunscreen SPF 50

Biore UV Aqua Rich Water Essence Sunscreen SPF50 £15.99 at Boots Biore’s Water Essence SPF was my first introduction to these lightweight formulas, and as soon as I tried it, I was hooked. Sitting between a cream and a gel moisturiser, it feels incredibly hydrating yet not sticky or greasy. I’ve recommended this to so many people who previously disliked the feeling of SPF on their skin, and they’ve all been converted.

3. Coco & Eve Daily Water Gel SPF 50

Coco & Eve Daily Water Gel SPF50 £23 at Sephora I’m a huge fan of a dewy, hydrated make-up look, and so I gravitate towards skincare that makes this even easier. Coco & Eve’s Water Gel does exactly that, leaving skin looking plump and hydrated with a slight sheen. Add to that the fact that it offers SPF 50 protection, and you’ll understand why I’m a huge fan of this lightweight formula.

4. Revolution Skin Sunray Blur Daily Protection Sunscreen SPF 50

Revolution Skin Sunray Blur Daily Protection Sunscreen SPF50 £12 at Lookfantastic On the other hand, if you’re someone who loves a matte makeup look, I’d suggest opting for Revolution Skin’s new Blur sunscreen. Water-based and infused with niacinamide, vitamin E and glycerin, it feels incredibly nourishing yet blurs the skin for a matte, almost airbrushed finish.

5. La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF 30

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF30 £39.90 at Boots While many of the SPFs on this list sit between a lightweight moisturiser and a serum, La Roche-Posay’s offering is a true gel consistency. This means it feels ultra-hydrating, sinks in quickly, and, once absorbed, feels practically invisible on the skin. As well as UVA and UVB protection, it also contains antioxidants to further protect skin from environmental aggressors while hyaluronic acid plumps and hydrates.

6. Naked Sundays Cabana Clear Water Gel Serum SPF 50

Naked Sundays Cabana Clear Water Gel Serum SPF50 £25 at Sephora Australian SPF brand Naked Sundays knows a thing or two about great suncare. Their full offering is incredibly innovative, including collagen-infused formulas, SPF lip oils and their Cabana Clear SPF serum, which is included here. Lightweight, hydrating and with no white cast, it’s a hero product that makes me look forward to applying SPF each morning.

7. Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50+

Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF50+ £20 at Boots Formulated with eight types of hyaluronic acid, Isntree’s Watery Sun Gel packs a punch in terms of hydration without compromising on efficacy. Providing SPF 50+ protection against both UVA and UVB rays, it’s a hard-working SPF that applies smoothly and seamlessly when worn both alone and under makeup.

