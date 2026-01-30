Hair Contouring Is the Secret to Low Effort Colour—and a More Radiant Complexion

If you've been on the hunt for a way to refresh your hair colour without straying too far from your signature look, it's time for hair contouring to be on your radar. Low effort, easy to maintain, and a way to make your skin glow without an excess of brightening serums, it's a no-brainer choice for 2026.

Three years ago, it was all about the layered and feathery contour cut. Colour has now caught up, and it's offering a transformative hairstyle for those craving a noticeable but not drastic switch-up. But what exactly is contour colouring?

"Hair contouring is a delicate technique used to subtly illuminate and sculpt the face, using colours that harmonise with one another to create soft dimension," explains Kirsty Judge, Rush Artistic Team Member. "This technique showcases a gorgeous silhouette, which brightens the face and accentuates prominent facial features."

Just as good on mermaid hair as it is on a boho bob, this is a form of colour that can suit absolutely everyone—and requires significantly less upkeep and time in the salon chair than other treatments.

What is hair contouring?

"Hair contouring is a micro-balayage technique that focuses specifically on the sections that frame the face," explains Suzie McGill, International Artistic Director at Rainbow Room International.

In terms of how it differs to regular balayage, Judge notes that "hair contouring is strategically selected sections of hair, instead of the whole head of hair." McGill agrees, explaining that "rather than lightening through the whole head like traditional balayage, it targets just a few, carefully chosen strands to bring light and softness around the complexion.

"The aim is subtle, delicate brightness that enhances the face, creates a softer appearance and gives an instant 'well-rested' effect while still looking completely natural. These finely placed highlights can also help reduce the look of shadows and gently energise the overall colour, giving the hair a healthy, fresh glow," she says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why is hair contouring worth trying?

"Hair contouring is ideal if you want a low-maintenance way to refresh your colour and brighten your look without committing to full highlights," says McGill. "Because the lightening is soft and well blended, it grows out seamlessly with no harsh lines, and maintenance is minimal. It’s also highly flattering when paired with haircuts that have movement, such as medium-to-long layers or soft, wavy styles, as these allow the light to reflect beautifully."

Judge has similar advice, noting that this type of colour is "great for adding soft brightness to a darker base." Moreover, "as movement is the key to making the hair contour shine, those with layered hair will find that this technique makes their silhouette pop even more," she says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're also a fan of the boho look, "the hair contouring technique taps into the 'lived-in' trend, making it the perfect option for those who prefer a lower maintenance blonding method," says Judge.