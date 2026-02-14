These Runway-Approved Haircuts Are Perfect for Curly and Afro-Textured Hair

Craving a "new hair, new me" moment? Well, the trends for the coming season certainly inspire excitement. “Right now, curly and afro hair trends are all about enhancing natural shape, volume and definition. We’re seeing a clear move towards cuts that celebrate texture rather than control it, a shift reflected both on the runway and across celebrity looks,” reveals celebrity hairstylist Jay Birmingham.

To help you pick your next cut, Birmingham, along with some of the most well-respected textured hair experts, walks us through the on-trend cuts for waves, curls, coils and textured hair.

90’s Layers

We’re seeing a return of 90’s nostalgia with this one, think early 90’s Mariah Carey, and SZA at this year’s Grammys. “It’s a cut that works beautifully for textured hair because well-placed shaping by way of layers allows split and thinning ends to be removed without sacrificing overall fullness and length,” shares Talisha Cox, founder of Elite Hair Lounge.

Plus, it offers natural movement and body that complements type three and four curls and coils, and it’s a versatile cut that can be switched up with ease. So you can rock your natural texture or blow it out straight and still look gorgeous either way.

“Cut on stretched hair with shorter layers at the top and less weight at the ends, this style is designed to give lift at the crown and prevent the hair from sitting in a triangle when worn natural,” adds Cox.

But to bring this cut into the 21st century, the finish is key. “Unlike a sleek silk press, or uber-defined curls, this look embraces the ‘soft life’ with a touch of fluffiness, volume and a little frizz and texture. It’s airy, light, and has a youthful vibe,” explains Cox.

The Shag

The shag is softer, curlier, a little less rock-and-roll than previously, and a lot more boho chic. Seen on the runway at Chloé A/W25, where layered textures framed the face with effortless movement (and worn by Zendaya, Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross), this is a cut that doesn’t need a live-in hairdresser for daily styling.

“The cut embraces a lived-in nonchalant energy, and on textured hair, it actually looks even better on day two or three post initial styling—as a little frizz, and extra volume, actually enhances the boho, undone cool girl vibe. It’s part of the charm, and not something to fight against,” shares Birmingham.

The cut itself is made up of staggered layering that creates dimension, lift and makes 3B-4A curls feel more dynamic instead of uniform, resulting in that covetable bohemian aesthetic. Though those with waves and 3A hair shouldn’t shy away from the shag, and nor should those with textured hair using relaxer, as heated tools can be used to create a curl or wave.

“When drying your shag, you can enhance your natural curl pattern, as well as amplify texture and bounce by using the diffuser attachment of the Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer, reveals Birmingham. Finish with the Jay B Hair Care Split Seal Serum, £20, for high shine and smooth ends without weighing the hair down, as fluffy volume is key.

Rounded Afros

The rounded Afro is sculpted and intentional. Doechii embraced her natural texture and graced the last Met Gala with a precisely cut halo-esque version, while we saw models at the S.S. Daley womenswear A/W25 show, and the Wales Bonner’s S/S26 show sporting TWAs (that’s teeny-weeny afros. It all proved that rounded afros don’t have to be big to be beautiful.

They do, however, have to be cut incredibly neatly and evenly, says Cox. “They should be full all the way around, no corners, no flat top and no heavy bottom. Just a soft circular outline,” she adds.

It’s a deliberate cut that works particularly well on oval, heart and longer face shapes, and suits 3C-4C hair with good density. “Weight is taken from the bottom, fullness is built through the middle, and the shape is refined last. You’re creating a rounded outline, not trimming it like a bob,” explains Cox. The result is balanced and symmetrical, framing the face rather than overwhelming it.

The cut is key, but styling correctly brings the look together. “Apply a moisture-boosting product to your wet hair, dry fully, then pick only from the roots, never the ends, as this breaks up the curls, creates frizz and disturbs the clean circular outline of your afro. Finish with a touch of oil for healthy shine, and you’re good to go,” reveals Cox.

Lobs

The lob, aka a long bob, might not seem like the ideal fit for some textured hair types, but surprisingly, it works on a range of curls and coils. Let’s get into it. “Sitting at collarbone length and typically cut straight across, to allow 3A-C curls the ability to spring upwards as they naturally do, while maintaining enough weight to avoid any puffiness,” shares Donna Marie, senior hair stylist and afro hair specialist at Neville’s Hair and Beauty.

We’ve seen it on Gugum Batha-Raw, Kerry Washington, and Yara Shahidi in several ways—worn with their natural tighter textures or with a more stretched out curl. Marie agrees the lob is ‘super versatile. For those with 3A-C hair, I like to define the curls as much as possible, but for the 4A-C types, my technique shifts, as I’m looking to retain more length and essentially stretch out their hair. So, after shampoo and conditioner, I would twist the hair into sections and then dry it under the dryer. Once dry, I’ll employ a light wax to separate and define the stretched-out coils, and spritz with a sheen spray for a healthy shine,” says Marie.

Braids can also be worn in a lob, and for those who relax their hair and who want more volume, a few strategically placed clip-in extensions from non-toxic textured hair extension brand Ruka are worth a try. Similarly, for textured tresses that aren’t long enough for a lob, clip-ins make for the perfect cheat.

Curly Bangs

A curly fringe screams daring, because let’s face it, fringes are hard to maintain, and we all know that curls and coils are higher maintenance than straight strands. Stars like Selena Gomez and Tracee Ellis Ross love them, and with stylists on speed dial, we’re not surprised, but the (not so) average Joe can get in on the act too, promise.

“On 3A–3C textures in particular, curls have enough spring and definition to hold a fringe shape while remaining soft and fluid, creating a balanced frame around the face without looking too tight or overly compact,” shares Birmingham.

Plus, they can be cut into a host of trending styles, like the shag, pixie, 90’s layers and lobs. But be warned, the length you choose will greatly dictate the aesthetic. “Longer, brow-skimming or cheekbone-length bangs feel softer, more romantic and whimsical, while shorter versions lean bolder and more fashion-forward,” adds Birmingham.

Like with all cuts, getting a curly fringe right is all in the cutting technique. They are rarely cut blunt; instead, they’re cut dry with soft layering and sculpting to enhance the natural curl shape. This avoids harsh lines and allows the fringe to blend seamlessly and grow out beautifully.

Styling-wise, crunchy, ultra glossy curls and coils are a no-no; you’ll want definition, frizz control and hold. However, Birmingham stresses that hair should ‘look intentionally styled, but soft enough to move naturally, with a subtle satin or soft-matte sheen.’

Pixie Cut

This one’s high maintenance, but every time Teyana Taylor walks a red carpet, we don’t just gasp at her killer abs, we’re also floored by her hair. Proving the versatility of a pixie and how well it suits a range of curl patterns – we’ve seen her sport straight and spiky like 90’s Halle Berry, as well as fluffy and curly.

“It's one of the most powerful silhouettes within afro hair, it’s short, yes, but it’s never simple,” says award-winning hairstylist Charlotte Mensah MBE. On curly hair, it offers softness and movement, as looser curls add volume through the crown without needing heavy styling, so the shape feels effortless. “On tightly coiled hair, a pixie is sculptural. The cut becomes more architectural. Coils provide natural density, which allows you to create a striking, sculpted silhouette. The key is understanding shrinkage and growth patterns,” explains Mensah.

Whatever your texture, a pixie is meant to be cut so that tresses sit close through the nape and sides, with carefully controlled length through the crown to create lift, movement and shape.

And while we agree with Mensah that the cut is pure art, it doesn’t work without a well-hydrated head of hair. “It’s essential,” shares Mensah. Try the Trepadora Goji Berry Mint Reviving Hair Rinse as it works wonders at removing build-up without totally stripping the hair and scalp. Condition with Bouclème Seal + Shield Curl Conditioner, which is formulated to shield against humidity, which is higher in the winter months here in the UK.

When it comes to styling, “Add definition with a small amount of the Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Pomade", worked through the crown to create separation and highlight the layers without stiffness. Then top with a drop of the Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil, to add a healthy sheen without weighing short hair down,” she adds.