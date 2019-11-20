10 hairstyles for round faces that are seriously flattering

Having a round face doesn't have to be hard work when it comes to choosing a hairstyle

You’re not alone if you’re still searching for the perfect hairstyles for round faces to suit you. The good news is there’s a whole host of celebrities who have mastered the art of balancing a good hairstyle with a round face shape.

So, what are the key things you should bear in mind when choosing a hairstyle for your face shape?

‘Stay away from a bob or cut that is all one length, advises award winning hair stylist, salon owner and Natural Afro hair expert, Charlotte Mensah. ‘Instead, opt for layers that will give definition and more structure visually.’

Another key point to remember is to choose a style that will lengthen your face – ‘Elongate round face shapes by creating soft layering just below the jawline, keeping the shape square throughout,’ says Sam Burnett, KMS Global Style Council Member and Owner and Creative Director at Hare & Bone.

Keep reading for the best hairstyles for round faces 2019 has to offer (and take them straight to your next salon appointment).

How do you know if you have a round face?

Round faces are characterised by a softer jaw line and equal dimensions; the widest point of your face is the middle and your face is as long as it is wide (a face that’s longer than it is wide needs one of these hairstyles for oval faces).

See our favourite round-faced celebrities below and compare to your own face shape if you’re not sure.

Long hairstyles for round faces

When it comes to hairstyles for long hair that also suit round faces, you have a lot more choice than you might first think. Long and sleek styles with a soft side part work well, as does added volume and texture past the chin to elongate your face.

Celebrity inspiration: Priyanka Chopra, Kate Upton and Gemma Chan

Medium length hairstyles for round faces

If you’re after a middle length hairstyle, the good news is that your choice is a pretty simple one. ‘Medium length hair looks great when it’s maintained well; think fuller, blunt styles with no layering,’ advises Sam. Browsing these hairstyles for medium-length hair is sure to inspire you.

Celebrity inspiraton: Chrissy Teigen

Short hairstyles for round faces

You might have written off all hairstyles for short hair as you’re worried it will accentuate the round shape of your face – but in fact, you can work a short hairstyle with a bit of expert advice and celebrity proof.

‘If a bob is your choice of style, go a few inches longer than a traditional bob to balance the roundness of the face,’ advises Sam. ‘By creating layering, you ultimately affect the shape [of your face] – round faces should opt for square layers.’

And when it comes to Afro hair, ‘the tapered, natural hair is perfect for women who want a short style with options,’ adds Charlotte.

Celebrity inspiration: Miranda Kerr, Selena Gomez and Emma Stone

Hairstyles for round faces with thin hair

When it comes to adding oomph to fine hair, lots of layers are your best friend – but don’t overdo it. ‘If you have fine hair, keep layers longer as over-layering will only make the hair appear thinner and sparser,’ Sam explains. These hairstyles for fine hair are all the proof you need that fine hair and a round face can look great.

Celebrity inspriaton: America Ferrera and Keira Knightley

Hairstyles for round faces with thick hair

The hairstyles for thick hair don’t have to be difficult – in fact, the added volume will make a round face seem less spherical with a few longer layers. When it comes to celebrities with round faces, Kate Upton is one of the stars of thick, long hair, as is Priyanka Chopra.

Celebrity inspiration: Kate Upton and Priyanka Chopra

Hairstyles for round faces with curly hair

The good thing about curls, whether natural or tonged, is they add natural lift to the hair and therefore help to lengthen out your face shape – essential when trying to balance a round face shape. In terms of style inspiration, any of these curly hairstyles will see you straight (or should we say curly?).

Celebrity inspiration: Kate Upton, Miranda Kerr and Kirsten Dunst

Hairstyles for round faces with bangs

‘This face shape suits layered fringes,’ Charlotte tells us – a textured full fringe adds lift, while layered side fringes can help to contour the roundness of your face. Blunt fringes with harsh edges are a big no-no – think feathered and sweeping à la Cameron Diaz, or side fringes like Chrissy Teigen and Emma Stone.

Celebrity inspiration: Selena Gomez and Emma Stone

Hairstyles for round faces and big foreheads

To take attention away from a larger forehead with a round face, follow Charlotte’s above advice on layered bangs or add soft layers around the face for added texture and depth. But, chances are, it’s only you that notices your larger forehead anyway.

Scroll through our go-to guide of celebrities with the perfect hairstyles for their found faces below.