Traditionally, fragrance has been what I’d describe as an olfactory coat—overpowering, a statement piece, announcing your arrival and presence in a room before you’ve even muttered a word. But that is beginning to shift, and one country leading this change in how we wear scent is South Korea.

K-beauty has already redefined the global beauty landscape, bringing with it an emphasis on hydration, layering, advanced technologies and glass-like results. Its influence has been significant—retailer Boots reports that a K-beauty skincare product is sold every 11 seconds. Now, that same philosophy is extending into a category that has historically remained more traditional: fragrance. In its 2026 Beauty and Wellness Trend Report, Boots shared that growing demand for K-beauty is set to expand into ‘K-fragrance’.

Retailer Boots reports that a K-beauty skincare product is sold every 11 seconds.

Korea’s fragrance market has grown rapidly, with exports rising to meet increasing global demand. In 2024, Korean perfume exports hit $386.4 million, up nearly 40% year-on-year, making fragrance the fastest-growing segment within K-beauty exports. What was once a niche offering is evolving into a distinct category—“K-fragrance”.

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What makes K-fragrance different? It’s not just the scents themselves, but the thinking behind them—how they’re developed and how they’re worn. Where traditional perfumery prioritises projection and making a statement, Korean fragrance takes a more minimal approach. These are scents designed to sit close to the skin—intimate and subtle rather than too loud.

Commonly described as skin scents, popular notes include clean musks, soft florals and sheer woods. “Musk and woody notes have become pillars in this space because they translate beautifully in minimalist, Korean-inspired compositions,” says Melody Yuan, founder of K-Beauty retailer Skin Cupid. “Clean yet warm, understated yet memorable—unlike heavy gourmand or overly sweet notes, these profiles balance presence with subtlety.”

The effect is less about wearing fragrance and more about enhancing what is already there. The goal is a scent that feels like your own, one that tells your story instead of just a spritz of a decorative accessory. With consideration of how they sit on your skin, too. There is a focus on how scents work with our skin, with attention on skin-loving ingredients that are gentle on the skin and hair. And an embrace of impressive patent technology for a more personal experience.

These lighter formats are perfect for everyday layering; they enhance personal space rather than radically altering it

This shift also reflects a change in how we’re shopping for perfume. There is a growing move away from the idea of a single, defining scent towards a more fluid “fragrance wardrobe”—a collection we choose from according to mood, moment or environment. Korean fragrance fits seamlessly into this approach, designed for layering and building something that feels personal and adaptive—think of it as the skincare routine of fragrance (not that you need 12 different scents).

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Key to this is lighter formulations.“The popularity of body mists like Kundal’s Pure Moist Body Mist and Skybottle’s Perfumed Hair & Body Mist speaks to a broader shift in how people want to wear scent,” Yuan explains. “These lighter formats are perfect for everyday layering; they enhance personal space rather than radically altering it.” Body mists and hair perfumes are having a real moment, no longer treated as standalone products but a part of a wider scent routine, and a path to embrace K-fragrances.

In Korea, fragrance has historically been tied to wellbeing—used to create a sense of calm and comfort. That carries through into modern K-fragrance formulations, which prioritise wearability and cohesion over intensity.

This new generation of Korean fragrance brands is now taking a global stage and making their mark in the fragrance industry, balancing minimalism with cultural depth. “They often celebrate Korean heritage and the country’s natural landscape, not just a ‘trend’ note profile,” says Yuan. “Even the bottle design tells a story, with details inspired by objects from the Joseon dynasty. I love the attention to detail, from scent construction to packaging.”

While traditional fragrance houses have long dominated the scent world, K-fragrance arrives with a more contemporary perspective. It’s still a relatively new space, which makes it all the more exciting and less restricted to the traditional ideals of what makes a perfume. Rather than focusing on making an impression, it’s more about creating a sense of balance and harmony with the world around you. But don’t be deceived, they’re still punchy in their own way.