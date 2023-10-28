Trust me, these 8 perfume mists are the most affordable way to smell expensive
They're back, and they're better than ever
If the words 'body mist' immediately conjure the image of a can of Impulse rattling around at the bottom of your P.E. kit then, trust me, up until very recently I was right there with you. As a beauty editor obsessed with the best fragrances (with a particular penchant for high-end perfumes), a cheap bottle of body spray doesn’t exactly scream luxury. However, we are now entering a new realm of 'body mist'—enter the new and improved, perfume mist.
When a new launch from beauty editor-beloved fragrance brand Phlur landed on my doorstep last week I was forced to put my preconceptions of fragrance mists aside. This new collection of hair and body mists looks chic, boasts perfumer-created blends and smells seriously expensive. On top of the fact that everyone on TikTok is going wild for the Sol de Janeiro’s perfume mist offering right now, I decided it was time to put aside my preconceptions about this beauty category and do a little investigating. (And by a little investigating, I mean a lot of smelling.)
The results? The perfume mists of 2023 prove the humble body mist has had a major glow-up, and there are so many expensive-smelling ones to choose from right now. From under-the-radar brands to big fragrance houses, pretty much everyone is getting in on the perfume mist action and offering up seriously complex scents at a snip of the price of an eau de parfum. Ahead, I’m sharing 8 of the best perfume mists around.
1. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist
The internet has been going wild over the likeness of this perfume mist to Maison Francis Kurkdijan’s cult perfume Baccarat Rouge 540. Honestly? The depth and complexity of fragrance isn’t really comparable, but there are certainly similarities in the cotton candy-sweetness and fresh, floral notes. Either way, it’s fruity, fun and a joy to wear.
2. Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist
This is a complex vanilla scent that I have been spraying liberally since it arrived. It’s sweet, yes, but the gourmand notes are balanced with notes of spicy pink pepper and cosy sandalwood. Plus, the skin element alludes to the subtle hints of warm cashmere wood and benzoin that are best smelt up-close to be noticed.
3. Jo Loves Fig A Fragrance Body Mist
One of the best fragrance houses when it comes to eau de parfums, it’s no surprise that Jo Loves delivers when it comes to expensive-smelling perfume mists too. This one is a light and refreshing homage to fig—blending notes of rose and amber for an uplifting and mood-boosting scent. I defy you to spray this and not feel instantly uplifted.
4. Diptyque Do Son Body Mist
Do Son is my favourite Diptyque fragrance of all time, and I adore this perfume mist almost as much. Admittedly, it is slightly less heady than the original tuberose and orange blossom scent, but it’s still a delight to use. Infused in a milky, moisture-boosting formulation, it also refreshes and hydrates the skin while boasting impressive longevity.
5. The Body Shop Black Musk Fragrance Mist
I got hooked on the eau de parfum version of this via a colleague that always smelt so good when she wore it, and the perfume mist version really doesn’t compromise on the same head-turning depth. It’s a musky blend of pink pepper, ylang-ylang and vanilla and smells way more expensive than its £12 price tag.
6. & Other Stories Arabesque Wood Body Mist
When it comes to finding unique fragrances at affordable price points, & Other Stories is my most-recommended destination on the high street. There are so many to choose from, but Arabesque Wood is an enlivening blend of citrus-fresh top notes with a verdant moss and amber base. Totally unique, yet I’d argue it has wide-ranging appeal.
7. Nuxe Rève de Miel Delectable Fragrance Water
I have been obsessed with Nuxe’s Rève de Miel range for well over a decade, since I first purchased the cult lip balm. This perfume mist smells exactly like those products—sweet and cosy. There’s honey and tonka bean, but also warming amber and fresh orange blossom, and it feels like a real comfort blanket of a scent to me.
8. Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Hair & Body Mist
When it comes to creating widely appealing fragrances, Rituals know what’s up. And while it’s their beloved range of bath and shower products that I tend to gravitate towards, it’s no surprise that they also deliver in the perfume mist department. This one is a homage to cherry blossom—it’s sweet, fresh and has a creamy undertone of rice milk. A real delight.
