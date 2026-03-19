These Bright and Zesty Fragrances Will Add Pep to Your Step This Spring

Joy, bottled

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Spring fragrances
(Image credit: Ana Ospina)
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After what felt like a never-ending winter, spring is finally upon us. And with it comes an invitation to shake up our fragrance rotation—it just doesn't feel right to be doused in heavy musks and ouds when the sun has finally started peeking through the clouds. Here, Marie Claire UK picks the most smile-inducing scents for the season ahead.

Best Spring Scents 2026

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.