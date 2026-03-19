Arkive's The Brightside is Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas' scent of the season. "If there's a jasmine scent, I will sniff it out like a bloodhound", she says. "But the note doesn't overpower here; the bergamot and lime make sure it doesn't read too creamy or soapy on the skin. There's nothing that will wake you from your winter slumber more than this...It's like boom, new day, new season." Plus, it comes in at an impressive £24.