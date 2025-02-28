We're calling it—spring has officially sprung, and these are the 8 products to add to your baskets *now*

Doesn't it suddenly feel like spring is upon us? Perhaps it has something to do with the sun sticking around for longer than a couple of hours or the very early signs of blossom on the trees? For myself and Nessa Humayun, Marie Claire's Junior Beauty Editor, we've been in the new season spirit all month thanks to the deliveries to the beauty cupboard.

Gone are the moisturising hair masks and rich creams, and in their place, we're seeing new SPF moisturiser launches and the latest bronzing drops innovations. We may not have dusted off our warm-weather wardrobes, but we're ready to embrace the exciting newness that this season brings. And we're doing that with the help of these eight fantastic products...

1. Saie SuperSuede Baked Powder Blush

(Image credit: Saie)

Saie SuperSuede Baked Powder Blush Best new blusher Today's Best Deals £22 at Cult Beauty

"I'm going to be completely honest with you, I am a liquid blusher fan through and through. My dry skin typically cowers when I try to dust powder onto it. But this, my friends, is not your normal powder blusher. The brand describes it as 'buttery', but I disagree it's practically invisible to the touch—I cannot feel it on my skin. There's squalane in the formula, which is music to my ears as this means that it doesn't gather in my dry patches. What it does do, which again goes against everything I thought I knew about powder formulas, is pack a punch. The colour payoff is outstanding, and it lasts." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Nuxe Very Rose Plumping Lip Serum

(Image credit: Nuxe)

Nuxe Very Rose Plumping Lip Serum Best new lip plumper Today's Best Deals £22 at Boots

"Lip-plumping products have historically had a bad reputation. The first formulas delivered results, sure, but also had a sting so powerful it was borderline painful. Still, I was addicted to them as a teenager and have always been on the hunt for a version that gave me the OTT pout I so desired but didn't, well, hurt... Enter the Nuxe Very Rose Plumping Lip Serum. Once you get over the plasticky, bulky packaging, the product inside is truly excellent. Coming in a soft, almost translucent pink, it noticeably increases the plumpness and volume of my lips, delivering just enough gentle sting to feel like it's working. It also gives a dose of hydration to the lips, something that most lip-plumping glosses are bereft of. It's now a handbag staple for me." — Nessa Humayun, Junior Beauty Editor

3. Living Proof StyleLab Air-Dry Styler

(Image credit: Living Proof)

Living Proof StyleLab Air-Dry Styler Best new air dry product Today's Best Deals £27 at Living Proof

"The sun has decided to make a very welcome appearance after what feels like an eternity and I am so glad. As someone who colours her hair every six weeks, I try to avoid further damage by air drying my hair. However, in the midst of winter, I always opt for hair damage over hypothermia and use the Ghd Duet Blowdry every time I wash my hair. But with the return of the sun, I am keen to get back to air drying and this is the product I'll be using for the rest of the year. This lightweight lotion is heaven for hair like mine. I apply it to towel-dried hair from roots to ends (I promise it won't leave your scalp looking or feeling greasy), then I scrunch my hair in my hands upwards so that my hair falls into its natural wavy state. The best thing about it is that it gives hair waver-effect hold. Genuinely, my waves look perfectly tousled even after brushing days after." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Drunk Elephant Mello Marula Cream Cleanser

(Image credit: Drunk Elephant Mello Marula cleanser)

Drunk Elephant Mello Marula Cream Cleanser Best new cleanser Today's Best Deals £35 at Lookfantastic

"I have dry skin, which has been extra sensitive of late; a perfect storm of office air, the cold weather, and likely, testing actives. Now, I'm trying to massively pare back my regimen to repair my moisture barrier, but I'm not prepared to stop wearing make-up. This is why this new Drunk Elephant Mello Marula Cream Cleanser has been such a saviour. It's a super gentle cream cleanser, which melts away make-up, grime and impurities effortlessly. This isn't a dedicated make-up remover, though, so if you're using it for this purpose, make sure you double cleanse. There's not much more to say, it just does what it says on the tin, excellently." — Nessa Humayun, Junior Beauty Editor

5. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Intense Refillable Purse Spray

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Intense Refillable Purse Spray Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Rose, jasmine, vanilla, tonka bean, patchouli Today's Best Deals £165 at Chanel

"I think I gave an audible squeal when I first saw this incredibly chic purse spray. I am firmly in Camp-Mademoiselle (despite my efforts to become a No5 woman) and this just cements it. The juice features some of my favourite notes—amber, patchouli, jasmine—so it's a joy to wear. But do you know what? Despite being a mother of two and owning my own home, wearing this makes me feel like a true grown-up. Plus, as a jewellery-obsessive, I love the pearl and gold chain detailing that can be worn on the wrist or left to dangle prettily out of a handbag. This is set to become my travel companion on all my upcoming trips." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush

(Image credit: Glow Recipe Dewy Flush)

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush Best new complexion enhancer Today's Best Deals £22 at Sephora

"I won't leave the house without blush, specifically a sweep of glowy pink across my cheekbones—it perks up my complexion, and I just feel naked without it. My favourite has always been Nars Orgasm, but in recent years, I've discovered a few more staples which fit within my strict criterion: a medium pink colour that delivers substantial dew but no glitter. That's why I was so excited when I heard that Glow Recipe was coming out with a blusher but in their signature, hydrating niacinamide formula. And it's gorgeous— so illuminating and dewy that I've been getting compliments on my skincare routine when wearing it. The blush also has that sunburn-esque look that everyone loved last summer. I can't wait to take it on a beach vacation; it would take any tan to the next level." — Nessa Humayun, Junior Beauty Editor

7. Tatcha The Brightening Eye Cream

(Image credit: Tatcha)

Tatcha The Brightening Eye Cream Best new eye cream Today's Best Deals £64 at Tatcha

"My relationship with eye creams is a funny one. I wouldn't dream of skipping the step in my skincare routine (day or night), but equally, I know that my dark circles are hereditary and it's my concealer that does most of the heavy lifting. However, what I love about Tatcha's is the luminosity that it adds. The almost pearlescent finish of the cream makes it act like an illuminating primer before I apply my concealer. Because it's Tatcha, the formula is impressive—12-hour time-release vitamin C for prolonged brightness, bioferments to help with puffiness, and encapsulated niacinamide that the brand has clinically proven reduces the shadows of three kinds of dark circles. I have certainly noticed a lovely brightening effect, whether that's the finish or the formula, time will tell. A brilliant eye cream, from a brilliant brand." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. K18 Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray

(Image credit: K18)

K18 Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray Best new hair volumiser Today's Best Deals £44 at Space NK

"I have long hair, which can tend to look lank if I don’t style it correctly—so, it’s safe to say that I know a lot about volumising products. K18 has been one of the breakout hair care brands over the past few years thanks to their super innovative formulations, and their new Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray is no different. Gone are the days of crunchy mousse; this product delivers buckets of volume without a trace. Its buildable and lightweight formula doesn’t weigh down the hair, and it really does add volume at the root and mid-lengths. I like to spray this on before I blow dry my hair, but it's not heat or tension-activated, meaning you can apply it on dry hair for a little boost. It launches on Monday, so be ready." — Nessa Humayun, Junior Beauty Editor