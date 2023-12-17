Our skin really goes through it during the winter months. The bitterly cold conditions paired with warm central heating can wreck havoc no matter our skin type. Although we lean on the best night creams in the evening to help our skin repair some of the damage, we also rely on a good old rich cream to save the day. Rich creams are nothing new (if it ain't broke don't fix it, right?) but formulations are now smarter than ever before; giving our skin the dose of moisture it desperately needs.

We've rounded up the best rich creams for all skin types—yes, even oily skin—with recommendations from beauty editors across the industry.

Best rich creams for dry skin

1. Skin Rocks The Rich Cream

Skin Rocks The Rich Moisturiser Today's Best Deals £65 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Comes in both fragranced and fragrance-free formula + Never feels greasy Reasons to avoid - We can't fault it

Dry skin friends, if you're in need of some serious TLC, reach for Skin Rocks The Rich Moisturiser. It's thick, creamy and just what your skin is looking for and definitely one of the best moisturisers for dry skin. A personal favourite of mine, nothing hydrated my dry, rosacea-prone skin quite like this does. I'm not the only one who loves it either, freelance beauty editor Vanese Maddix is also a big fan. "My dry-to-normal skin type truly can’t get enough of this deeply nourishing moisturiser from Skin Rocks," she says. Packed with "barrier-strengthening ceramides and lipid-rich oils, it’s the ultimate go-to for dry skin types."

2. Augustinus Bader Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader Rich Cream Today's Best Deals £140 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Beautifully formulated cream + Thick and comforting Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Not for oily skin types

I can't not include the rich cream in this roundup. As much as I didn't want to love it when I first tried it, I can't deny how much I enjoy using Augustinus Bader's Rich Cream. The brand prides itself on its TFC8 complex, which heals and repairs skin cells, but aside from the science, I think it's just a fantastically formulated product. It feels instantly soothing on my dry, tight sensitive skin, soaking up the moisture. Using this at night time means I wake up with hydrated, glowing skin so for that reason, it gets a huge thumbs up for me.

3. Beauty Bay Colloidal Oatmeal + Oat Lipid Rich Moisturiser

Beauty Bay Colloidal Oatmeal + Oat Lipid Rich Moisturiser Today's Best Deals £9.50 at Beauty Bay Reasons to buy + Affordable + Unique texture Reasons to avoid - Not for combo or oily skin

Despite being the cheapest here, this cream is just as good as others in the roundup. The texture of this cream is very different to other traditional rich creams out there; it's much thicker and has an almost balm-like formula. As the name suggests, this cream is packed full of colloidal oatmeal, which helps soothe dry, sensitive skin like mine. I like to layer this over the top of a serum and lightweight moisturiser; using it as a skin slugging layer.

Best rich creams for combination skin

1. Caudalie Premier Cru The Rich Cream

Caudalie Premier Cru The Rich Cream Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at allbeauty.com UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + Refillable option Reasons to avoid - A little too rich if you lean more towards oily

Despite being a rich cream, the texture of this is stunning. It's got a thick texture that melts into the skin beautifully and most importantly doesn't leave a greasy film. It's a little too much for oily skin types but just right for those with combo skin. If you find that some areas are more dry than others, just spot treat your face—use the rich cream only on the areas you need it. If you get through tubs of this fast (once you try it, you'll probably be hooked so be warned) then the brand offers refillable tubs to reduce needing a new jar with each purchase.

2. Curél Intensive Moisture Facial Cream

For freelance beauty editor Lucy Abbersteen, Curél's Intensive Moisture Facial Cream takes top spot when it comes to her rich cream of choice. Since her skin type is combo/oily, "it's deeply moisturising without feeling heavy or greasy and is packed with ceramides to support the skin's barrier function. While it's formulated for dry and sensitive skin, it can be used on any skin type—I like using it at night or if my skin is playing up a bit and needs something gentle and nourishing," she explains.

3. Youth to the People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream

Youth to the People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream Today's Best Deals £58 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Vegan and cruelty-free + Lightweight texture Reasons to avoid - Patch test if you have ultra sensitive skin

Another favourites of Vanese's when her skin isn't in need of anything too rich. "I love how lightweight and hydrating this rich cream is from Youth To The People," she says. "Despite the rich texture, the formula isn’t too heavy or greasy on the skin. I have this cream on rotation during my evening routine as I find it sinks easily into the skin for moisture that lasts all night."

Best rich creams for oily skin

1. Rhode Barrier Restore Cream

Rhode Barrier Restore Cream Today's Best Deals £29 at Rhode Reasons to buy + Beautiful, non-greasy texture Reasons to avoid - You want a traditional cold cream

Yes, oily complexions need thicker moisturisers, too. But, of course, you've got to make sure you don't overload the skin and clog pores. That's why freelance beauty editor Mollie Burdell relies on Rhode's Barrier Restore Cream. "I have oily skin so I’ve never really been one to slather rich creams on my face. However, this year has been the first I’ve suffered with areas of dry skin during the colder months, and this cream has turned out to be an absolute godsend," she says. "It instantly soothes and hydrates any areas of dryness and sensitivity without feeling heavy or weighing down the rest of my skin. A little also goes a long way and I think for just how well it works, the price point is really reasonable."

2. MZ Skin The Rich Moisturiser

MZ Skin The Rich Moisturiser Today's Best Deals £150 at Harrods Reasons to buy + Great for pigmentation Reasons to avoid - On the spenny side

So this one is expensive, but the good news? You really don't need much of it to reap the rewards. It's a go-to for beauty editor Nateisha Scott. "Oily skin types would typically run a mile from a rich cream but in the peak of winter, moisture is my top priority," she says. Her moisturiser of choice? MZ Skin's The Rich Moisturiser because it contains "multi-molecular hyaluronic acid for my hydrating needs, bio-identical collagen to plump skin and microalgae for targeting my hyperpigmentation," she explains. "It’s indulgent but my skin thanks me for it."