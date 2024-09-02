Not a fan of floral fragrances? I still stand by my view that these 11 jasmine perfumes are must-tries

Jasmine perfumes are classics that feature heavily in lists of the best fragrances out there. If you are a floral fragrance fan then you undoubtedly have one or two jasmine perfumes on the go, whether it’s the core essence of that particular scent or one of several notes at play. Seeing jasmine on the key notes spec of any of the best and most popular perfumes in the world is far from a lesser-spotted phenomenon—and there's a reason for that.

Classic perfumes are classic for a reason, and jasmine brings a timeless and elegant vibe to any scent, even if you're not usually a fan of florals. Jasmine can bring a creamy, musky or indeed a fresh, crispy green element to any fragrance, making it one of the most versatile notes in perfumery.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre, one of the jasmine perfumes featured in this guide (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

On that note (no pun intended), ahead you'll find the 11 best jasmine perfumes that are well worth your attention—after trying hundreds of perfumes throughout my career, I pretty much guarantee there’s something here to suit any fragrance taste.

1. Le Labo Jasmin 17

Le Labo Jasmin 17 Eau de Parfum Best creamy jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk Today's Best Deals £170 at John Lewis

Like most beauty editors, I have my favourite Le Labo perfumes—there aren’t many, if any, that I dislike. However, Jasmin 17 was new to me when I tested it before sitting down to write this guide. The jasmine’s sweetness is elevated a little by the vanilla, which gives it this creamy perfume quality but doesn’t push it into totally gourmand territory.

2. Byredo Inflorescence

Byredo Inflorescence Eau de Parfum Best floral jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Pink freesia, rose petals, lily of the valley, magnolia, fresh jasmine Today's Best Deals £150 at Fenwick

If you want to douse yourself in an elegant fragrance that’s purely floral, Byredo’s Inflorescence ticks that box with great flourish. This particular bouquet is also made up of rose, freesia, magnolia and lily of the valley, all of which make way for the fresh jasmine later on. It is, in a word, lovely.

3. Jo Malone London Jasmine Sambac and Marigold

Jo Malone London Jasmine Sambac & Marigold Cologne Intense Best warming jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Jasmine Sambac, marigold, ylang ylang, benzoin resin, vanilla, amberwood Today's Best Deals £160 at Cult Beauty

A mainstay of department store fragrance halls, Jo Malone London is the name behind some of the best-loved fragrances, full stop. For the uninitiated, its Cologne Intense range utilises more precious ingredients and, as a result, the fragrances tend to last a little longer on the skin, too. With subtle woody notes, Jasmine Sambac & Marigold has this warming quality while remaining a jasmine-centric scent.

4. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum Best citrus jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Jasmine sambac, jasmine grandiflorum, mandarine essence, magnolia accord, sandalwood, benzoin, patchouli Today's Best Deals £95 at John Lewis

As the saying goes, the exception proves the rule. The rule here being that I am not a citrus perfume person as, generally speaking, they do not suit me. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine is the exception, because I was surprised how much I liked it despite the initial hit of mandarin when you first spritz it. There are several other notes at play here—magnolia, sandalwood, benzoin, patchouli and, of course, jasmine—that are well-balanced, making for a scent that’s clean, fresh and pleasantly wearable.

5. NOYZ Lost + Found

NOYZ Lost + Found Eau de Parfum Best woody jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Lemon, pink pepper, jasmine petals, rhubarb, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £85 at Harrods

I love this recent addition to the UK fragrance market. As a brand, NOYZ feels fun and exciting and almost all of its perfumes all fall under the £100 mark. Points all round. Lost + Found is one of the perfumes I’ve reached for most over the past few weeks; the lemon is a barely-there hint, the rhubarb brings a slightly sweet and sharp quality and it all wears down to my much-loved cedarwood. It’s great for layering and everyday wear without feeling generic. (As a not totally unrelated aside, Sh**ty Day is also a great perfume for compliments.)

6. Kilian Good Girl Gone Bad

Kilian Good Girl Gone Bad Eau de Parfum Best sweet jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Osmanthus, orange blossom, rose of May, tuberose, jasmine, narcissus Today's Best Deals £220 at John Lewis

Kilian fragrances get people’s attention; they are rarely, if ever, subtle. Good Girl Gone Bad is true to that commanding reputation. Jasmine is joined by rose, osmanthus, tuberose, orange blossom and narcissus for a full-blown floral affair. With just the right amount of powderiness, it packs all of the intensity you’d want from a statement floral without being super sweet.

7. Yves Saint Laurent Libre

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Best well-rounded jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Orange blossom, lavender, jasmine sambac, jasmine grandiflorum, musk, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £77.45 (was £97) at Sephora

Libre feels like a classic—though it’s just five years old, it has the impression of a fragrance that’s been around for much longer. Both jasmine sambac and grandiflorum meld with hints of lavender, orange blossom, vanilla, cedarwood and musk for a fragrance that has just the right amount of sweetness. To me, it doesn’t lean heavily citrus or floral, but has this almost sunny quality that gives the senses a little lift when you smell it. It’s elegant and sophisticated—and the kind of scent you’ll want to spritz again and again.

8. Balmain Beauty Vent Vert

Balmain Beauty Vent Vert Eau de Parfum Best green jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Vent de mandarine, jasmine, basil, spearmint, fig leaf, blackcurrant Today's Best Deals £220 at Selfridges

This is major fragrance news. Balmain Beauty has just launched its first collection of not one, not two, but eight perfumes: Les Éternels de Balmain. I was lucky enough to have a whistle stop tour of the collection before it went on sale and it is gorgeous. Vent Vert was actually one of the house’s original fragrances (it first launched in 1947) that, along with the original bottle design, has been reimagined for 2024. It is quite unique—floral but undoubtedly green, without skewing particularly grassy or herbaceous. The base is woody blackcurrant, which is juicy but not sweet. I already deem it one of the best green perfumes. I am not exaggerating when I say I smelled my wrist in excess of a dozen times in the first few hours after spraying it onto my skin. Go and smell this fragrance collection IRL right now if you can.

9. Diptyque Olene

Diptyuqe Olene Eau de Toilette Best summery jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Wisteria, narcissus, jasmine, honeysuckle Today's Best Deals £129 at Space NK

Many of the best Diptyque perfumes incorporate jasmine. Do Son, for example, is a classic. Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon, is a Diptyque Orphéon woman through and through. But Olene also deserves your attention for its breezy, summery, classically floral charm. This French fragrance house’s fans will know that the scents paint pictures of locations all across the globe, and Olene’s is a garden in Venice—all wisteria and honeysuckle alongside that recognisable jasmine.

10. Phlur Soft Spot

Phlur Soft Spot Eau de Parfum Best musky jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Bergamot peel, mandarin, freesia, jasmine petals, waterlily, vanilla orchid, amber, sandalwood, musk Today's Best Deals £99 at Space NK

At this point it’s well-documented that I am a fan of TikTok darling Phlur. Soft Spot is one of the newest fragrances to hit UK soil and it is, in a word, cosy. The jasmine plays more of a supporting role, rather than taking centre stage as in some of the other fragrances here, while the vanilla and soft woody notes are more noticeable. But, make no mistake, it’s a sweet and musky delight.

11. Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge

Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Eau de Parfum Best aromatic jasmine perfume Specifications Key notes: Jasmine sambac, clary sage, peppercorn Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at John Lewis

The thing about perfume is it can smell and last ever so slightly differently on different people, a caveat for my next sentence. For me, jasmine is the strongest note by far here; the spicy and aromatic notes were fairly subtle alongside it. But that makes it a great choice if you want a perfume that’s a jasmine scent through and through. Tom Ford’s iconic Private Blend bottle always looks good on a vanity or bedside table, but I’m sure you’ll agree it’s particularly striking in this deep rouge.