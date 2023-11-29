If you’d have asked me to name my best blushers five years ago most, if not all of them, would have been powder formulas. Now? I’ve been converted to the best liquid blusher.

When I tell you that I have quite oily skin, this may seem like a surprising turn of events. But textures and finishes have come on leaps and bounds and I’m not talking about those blushers that give a subtle wash and then disappear within an hour or two. There are products out there that give you a proper flush of colour that actually stay put.

A huge plus for me is that you can apply liquid blush with your fingers or a brush, because the formulas are so blendable. They plays seamlessly with any of the best foundations for a truly natural look. One make-up artist I know recommends setting it with a tiny bit of powder blush for even better longevity—a great tip for party season.

The best formulas are also very pigmented, meaning the tiniest amount goes a long way. As a result, a tube of it will last you ages. There are many lovely buys on the market, but these are my favourite liquid blushers for a flushed glow that lasts.

The best liquid blushers according to a beauty editor

1. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

(Image credit: Rare Beauty )

Lucy wears the shade Hope (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

It wouldn’t be a liquid blush round-up without a mention of this absolutely brilliant one from Rare Beauty. Selena Gomez's make-up collection is one of the few celebrity make-up brands that I rate; the make-up is great, the branding is smart and, most importantly, I love the products. Soft Pinch has a great shade range and the texture is super fluid, so you only need to apply a dot to each cheek to blend it out for the ultimate flush. I can't remember my life before this blusher.

2. Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Blush

(Image credit: Chanel )

Lucy wears the shade Intense Coral (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Blush Best luxury liquid blush Specifications Number of shades : 6 Today's Best Deals £42 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Very pigmented + Blends seamlessly + Lovely texture Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Like the skin tint of the same name, Chanel’s Les Beiges Water-Fresh formula features pigment suspended in a watery serum that feels incredibly light on the skin. It’s another that only requires the tiniest bit because the colour is so rich and the texture stretches so far—it’s very easy to dispense more than you need. Coral isn’t a blush colour that I’m usually drawn to on my pale skin, but I find this muted shade very wearable. The price tag is quite the investment for a blusher, but it’ll last and last.

3. Saie Dew Blush

(Image credit: Saie)

Lucy wears the shade Chilly (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Saie Dew Blush Best liquid blush for dry skin Specifications Number of shades: 6 Today's Best Deals £20 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Super dewy finish, so you could skip your highlighter Reasons to avoid - Not a huge shade range

I am such a fan of Saie and have really liked what I’ve tried from it so far. The Dew Blush is a brand bestseller and I can totally see why, because of the lovely healthy colour it adds to any make-up look. The name is apt because it is quite dewy, so I think it’d play even better on drier skin types. But that all-important rich colour payoff is absolutely there, all with a nice bit of shine to it.

4. e.l.f. Halo Glow Blush Beauty Wand

(Image credit: e.l.f. )

Lucy wears the shade Rosé You Slay (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

e.l.f. Halo Glow Blush Beauty Wand Best affordable liquid blush and for a glow Specifications Number of shades: 6 Today's Best Deals £9 at e.l.f. Reasons to buy + Very glowy + Built-in sponge applicator Reasons to avoid - Won't appeal to those who don't want something illuminating

One of the gems of the high street and a star of BeautyTok and is e.l.f. The brand's best products outperform their much more expensive counterparts. The Halo Glow Wands are a newer addition to the line-up, fun, squeezy tubes with a sponge applicator that cost just £9 a pop. The blush option is very illuminating—like a blusher-stroke-highlighter—and will give you a very glowy flush. The sponge applicator is useful, though, to be honest I prefer to dot it on and then blend either with a brush or fingers, but they’re an affordable hero for sure.

5. Nars Orgasm Liquid Blush

(Image credit: NARS)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

NARS Orgasm Liquid Blush Best for the most natural flush Specifications Number of shades: 1 Today's Best Deals £28.50 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Very fluid texture + Stretches and blends well + Incredibly pigmented Reasons to avoid - Shade may not work on all skin tones

I love this blusher from legendary make-up brand NARS and found it gave my skin such a healthy glow. Despite being extremely fluid and stretching well, it packs very good colour payoff. There is just the one shade that’s widely available in this formula and I can’t speak to how well it would suit other skin tones (it’s worth noting that the two other shades, Dolce Vita and Torrid, seem to be harder to get hold of). But for me personally and my fair skin, the formula inside is a hit.