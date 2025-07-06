I Always Thought the Benefits of Dry Brushing Were a Myth, Until a Professional Taught Me the Right Way to Do It

I'm never one to turn my nose up at a beauty treatment. Anything that works to nurture the body or make someone feel better in their own skin is not to be frowned upon in my book. That being said, I had always been a firm dry brushing sceptic—until a professional taught me exactly what I had been doing wrong.

As someone that has always had problematic skin, I've become accustomed to believing that only strong ingredients, chemical body exfoliants and intensive salon facials could make a noticeable difference to my complexion. That's why a humble body brush—which promises to exfoliate the skin, improve circulation and promote lymphatic drainage, amongst other things—seemed just too good to be true.

In a bid to find out if my feelings had any merit or if I was missing out on what could be a transformative step in my beauty routine, I sought the expertise of Rebecca Trévalinet, co-founder of Méthode Trévalinet and trained lymphatic drainage specialist.

After just one session with her and continued use of her favourite body brush on myself at home, I can officially declare myself a convert. If you've had similar aspersions when it comes to dry brushing, allow me to share exactly what convinced me that this simple body care step is everything I've been missing—and why it's so much more beneficial than a body scrub.

My dry brushing experience

I knew that if I was to reap the full benefits that dry brushing promises to offer, I needed the help of a professional. I paid a visit to Rebecca at The French Pharmacy in Marylebone for her signature bespoke treatment to learn more about how to use a dry brush and how it could benefit me.

I first became aware of Rebecca through her collaboration with Altesse Studio on the ultimate body brush, which is what encouraged me to reconsider dry brushing in the first place. This is also the exact brush she used on me and the one I have at home and have fallen in love with.

In my appointment, Rebecca began by asking a few questions about my lifestyle and general wellbeing to inform her treatment, before dry brushing my body and following up with a lymphatic drainage massage.

She began with my legs, followed by my arms and stomach, identifying where my lymph nodes were. When discussing the best way to dry brush, Rebecca noted that using long, smooth strokes is the way to go. She worked in one long swipe up my thighs and curving round to the inside of my legs to encourage the movement of fluid, working in the same upwards motion towards my armpits on the upper half of my body.

Not only did I immediately feel the gentle exfoliating benefits on my limbs, but I could sense an immediate lightness where retention of fluid had dissipated. The day after my treatment, I noticed a difference in my body for the first time in as long as I can remember. My face in particular looked significantly less puffy, and my bloating was nowhere near as severe as usual.

Plus, I have to mention how relaxing the whole experience was. In the middle of a hectic work week and a heatwave, it was the de-stressing antidote I desperately needed.

How to body brush properly from home

I've taken Rebecca's unique approach to curate my own at-home dry brushing routine that lasts around three to five minutes, and in the weeks I've been keeping up with it, I've noticed a change in my skin, frequency of bloating, and overall body fatigue.

Rebecca shares a lot of useful videos on her Instagram which I follow, and use to form my own steps that work for me. As previously mentioned, I've found the best way to dry brush is to use long, gentle strokes, focusing on guiding the fluid in your body upwards towards your lymph nodes to drain.

The main things to know are:

Always dry brush before showering, never after - You want to ensure your skin is totally dry before dry brushing

- You want to ensure your skin is totally dry before dry brushing Avoid sensitive areas - Although dry brushing is relaxing and comfortable, using your brush on your chest or face could cause irritation and is best avoided

- Although dry brushing is relaxing and comfortable, using your brush on your chest or face could cause irritation and is best avoided Work upwards - Always use upward motions to encourage proper lymphatic drainage

- Always use upward motions to encourage proper lymphatic drainage Use the right brush - It can be tempting to opt for the cheapest brush you can find, but I learnt the hard way that not only can that hurt your skin, but you're also unlikely to get the best results. It's worth investing in a high quality version if you're going to be dry brushing regularly

Before I really knew anything about dry brushing, I would often use a cheap and scratchy body brush to buff my skin in circular motions with no real direction. Whilst this may have gotten rid of some dead skin, it would have made zero difference to my fluid retention—so it's no surprise that I didn't get the hype.

But since copying Rebecca's technique, I have really become sold on the benefits of dry brushing. If you're also a novice and not quite sure where to start, I highly recommend a treatment with a professional to see exactly how it should feel. Otherwise, there are plenty of brilliant tutorials available online to get you started.

Like pretty much all beauty treatments out there, dry brushing may not work for everyone. It won't offer immediately dramatic results, nor will it change your skin overnight. However, it is easily one of the self care steps I have implemented that has made me feel the most well in myself in a long time. Whether that be from the lymphatic drainage benefits, or even the meditative time it encourages me to take for myself multiple times a week, I can see no downside to keeping this in my body care routine.

