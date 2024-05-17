Ignore what the cool girls say, this Chanel classic is the best and most expensive-smelling perfume of all time

As a beauty editor, I’m very lucky to have a pretty expansive perfume collection which allows me to tailor my fragrance choice to how I want to feel that day. While I usually float between sultry oud scents and grown-up gourmand fragrances, there’s one classic perfume that has remained a constant on my dressing table over the years and I always find myself reaching for it when I want to smell pretty and expensive. I’m talking about Chanel’s iconic Coco Mademoiselle.

Described as an amber floral fragrance, for me, Coco Mademoiselle is elegance bottled. Opening with a citrus hit courtesy of bergamot and orange, the sharpness may startle anyone who’s not a fan of zesty fragrances. I’ll admit, the first time I smelled it, I wasn’t sure it was for me, however don’t dismiss miss Mademoiselle too quickly. After a minute or so, she transforms into something truly luxurious, pulling on soft floral notes of rose and jasmine before settling into a base of cosy vanilla and vetiver. The result is creamy and comforting with minimal sweetness which gives it a grown up air. When I want to smell pretty, like I’ve stepped fresh out of a boujee bath in a period drama or like I’ve spent the afternoon sipping rosé in a field of flowers, this is what I spritz.

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

And, while the cool girls out there will have you believe that best perfumes of all time lie in niche boutiques somewhere and are yet to be discovered—I'm not so sure. The appeal of Coco Mademoiselle is wide-ranging, and it elicits a response wherever it goes. Of course, I’m not the only one who’s a fan of the fragrance—first launched in 2001, it’s been a classic for the brand for over 20 years. So much so that it’s now transformed into many iterations, from nourishing body oils to the latest launch, the hair perfume, which all feature the same signature scent. If you’re looking for a seriously luxurious way to ensure your fragrance lasts all day, scent layering from top-to-toe in Coco Mademoiselle is the only way to do it. Shop the range to see for yourself…

