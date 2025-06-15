Illuminating Body Products Give Me a Confidence Boost During Summer—Here Are My Favourites for a Gorgeous Glow

When it comes to my skin during the summer, I like it to be tanned and seriously glowy at all times. There’s just something about a golden glow over my shoulders, across my collarbone and down the front of my shins that makes me look much healthier, and a touch of sheen gives me a confidence boost that makes me feel all the more comfortable in a strappy sundress.

Because I’m such a fan of that lit-from-within kind of gleam on my arms and legs, I get through a lot of illuminating body products and over the years I have definitely discovered some favourites. For me, I prefer a shiny yet natural-looking finish without too much sparkle or glitter, and as a busy mum that never seems to have enough time in the mornings, I will always opt for a speedy application and quick-drying product that won’t delay me getting dressed and on my way.

It's worth noting that I have naturally fair skin, so I tend to lean towards cooler-toned shimmers but after I’ve applied some fake tan, I do love something a little deeper in colour, so there’s a wide range of finishes on my most-loved list. From body oils to creams, I have used plenty of different glossy body-boosters and I have rounded-up some of the very best below to help you find your glow in time for the hot weather.

Best Body Illuminators

1. REFY Body Glow

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: REFY)

REFY Body Glow Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £28 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Long lasting sheen + Wearable colour + Quick drying Reasons to avoid - You need quite a lot to cover legs so a tube won't last very long

This metallic-gold cream really injects some zing to fake tan when it's starting to fade or to pep-up my pale upper arms, and the tint adds a subtle hint of colour with a truly gorgeous sheen that will sit really well on darker skin tones too. You need about a strawberry sized amount to cover an arm (so I got through this tube quite fast!) but it swipes and blends over skin easily to leave it looking instantly dewy, and it stays put for hours.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Body Cream

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Body Cream Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Space NK UK Reasons to buy + Hydrating and softening + Blurring effect + Lovely aroma Reasons to avoid - Creates less of a sheen compared to other products that i've used

While the sheen from this one is a little more subtle, it does all kinds of other jobs that means that it leaves my skin looking much healthier overall. It's packed full of hyaluronic acid, shea butter and caffeine which work to perk up tired skin and enhance softness, and it has a gentle smoothing and blurring effect that I really like. It leaves my skin much brighter and it's a nice one for anybody that doesn't like the high-shine kind of finish that most illuminators create.

3. Fenty Body Lava Body Luminizer

(Image credit: Fenty Beauty)

Fenty Body Lava Body Luminizer Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £46 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Very glossy finish + Four shades to choose from + Pretty floral scent Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive compared to some other products

This gel-cream feels lovely and cooling on skin, and adds an impressive layer of sheen that really wows. It contains micro-pearls for a gorgeous shimmery effect but without any tell-tale sparkle and I like that its available in four very wearable shades to get the most natural-looking finish. Plus, the delicate floral aroma is uplifting without being overpowering.

4. Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Sally Hansen)

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £10.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Easy rollerball applicator + Warm bronzed colour + Long lasting Reasons to avoid - Takes a little bit of rubbing in to blend seamlessly

I have been using this brightening product on my legs for years. It has a rollerball applicator that makes swiping down the front of my shins a total doddle and although the deep bronzed colour takes a little rubbing in for a streak-free and smooth finish, once done it leaves my legs looking wonderfully sun-kissed without the need to apply some instant tan. It has a gorgeous gleam to it that lasts brilliantly and it's my go-to for when i'm wearing a dress and my legs need some oomph.

5. Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Rio Sunset Bronze Glow Oil

(Image credit: Sol De Janeiro)

Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Rio Sunset Bronze Glow Oil Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £35 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Very shimmery finish + Hydrates skin + A little goes a long way Reasons to avoid - Strong scent may be too much for some

This silky oil has a lovely fine texture that leaves my skin looking sunkissed and glistening in seconds. I love how it catches the light when i've swiped over my shoulders, and with an ingredients list that boasts açaí oil and coconut oil, it works wonders to keep my skin soft and bouncy too. As with all of the the Sol De Janeiro range, this one has a very bold and sweet fragrance, which is great for the summer but may be a little too full on for some.

6. Florence By Mills Mirror Magic Illuminating Body Moisturiser

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Florence by Mills)

Florence By Mills Mirror Magic Illuminating Body Moisturiser Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £20 at Beauty Bay Reasons to buy + Large bottle lasts a really long time + Lovely sheer shimmer + Softens skin Reasons to avoid - Can take a minute or so to absorb fully

I have had this jumbo-sized bottle of illuminating cream in my cupboard for almost a year and it’s still going strong. The light and pearly colour creates a cool and soft iridescent glimmer rather than adding warmth, but it's great for highlighting my collarbones or just bringing a gentle sheen to my bare arms. It's packed full of shea butter, marshmallow root and a blend of vitamins to care for skin and it has a very soft vanilla scent that is cheerful without being overly sweet.

7. Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula Shimmer Radiance Body Gloss

(Image credit: Palmers)

Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula Shimmer Radiance Body Gloss Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £10.99 at Superdrug Reasons to buy + Affordable + Very hydrating on rough skin + A little goes a long way Reasons to avoid - Thicker texture can feel a little sticky for a minute or two after applying

I fell in love with the Palmer's Cocoa Butter range while I was pregnant, as the nourishing formulas really eased tight and itchy skin on my bump and helped with my stretch marks. This one has all the skin-loving benefits with the added bonus of shimmer that creates a veil of glow over my decolletage and arms, and adds a healthy sheen that instantly perks up dull areas. The texture is a little thicker so it can take a couple of minutes to fully absorb, but once on it stays put without any stickiness and keeps my limbs in check all day.

8. Rehab Sunshine Spritz Hair & Body Shimmer Mist

(Image credit: REHAB)

(Image credit: REHAB)

Rehab Sunshine Spritz Hair & Body Shimmer Mist Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £26 at Boots Reasons to buy + Quick to apply + Very glossy + Multi-purpose Reasons to avoid - The teeny sparkles look a little less natural than other product finishes

This newly launched shimmer mist has actually made me break my 'no sparkle' rule, because the glow it creates on my skin is absolutely beautiful and the golden glitter is so fine that it settles on skin to create a really juicy, dewy finish that is practically crying out for a heatwave. The pump applicator spitzes the oil onto my skin easily and massages over arms and legs for a slick texture that settles quickly without any tacky feel. Another standout feature is that it can be applied to hair to boost shine as well (although apply sparingly and from a few inches away to avoid a greasy feel) and it has a lovely smell that reminds me of classic suncream aromas. It's already one of my favourites.