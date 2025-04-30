It's been a bumper month of beauty launches, but as editors we deem these the 9 most extraordinary

At Marie Claire HQ our beauty cupboard is full to the brim with products—there isn't a shelf in there that isn't spilling over with pots and tubes. I won't lie to you, it can get a little manic and overcrowded in there. And yet each month, the beauty team sets aside time to go in there and trawl through what's been sent to us over the past month and find the ones that truly stand out. These products earn themselves a spot on their very own shelf. The Beauty Desk Drop shelf.

This month was a truly bumper month for new launches and we found ourselves spoilt for choice. But these nine truly deserve to be on your radar. Whether you're in the market for a new hair dryer or are interested in seeing which designer fragrance has piqued our interest most, these really were the best new beauty products in April 2025.

1. Benefit Hoola Wave Cream Bronzer

Benefit Hoola Wave Cream Bronzer
£33 at Lookfantastic

"I went to university in the 2010s so obviously I had a Benefit Hoola bronzer in my make-up bag the entire time. It was the complexion enhancer of the decade. As my make-up habits changed and I joined the industry, there have been countless bronzers that have taken its place and I don't think I've used a Hoola in quite some years. When I found out that the iconic bronzer had had a 2025 update, I was thrilled. Now more of a cream bronzer fan, I couldn't wait to get my hands on the new Hoola Wave Cream Bronzer. It as quite a unique texture, it's creamy in the pot, but goes onto the skin with a slight velvety feel and settles on the skin with a glowy finish. It's sunshine in a compact and I cannot wait to use it on my summer holidays." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Dyson Supersonic r Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic r Hair Dryer
£449.99 at Dyson

"I am yet to find a Dyson tool that I don't get on with, but I will admit that I wasn't sure whether there was a need for another Supersonic hair dryer when the others (original Supersonic and Supersonic Nural) are already so brilliant. I've known about the 'r' for a while now, as it originally launched last year for professionals only, which again slightly confused me as to where this one sits amongst the lineup. I've been testing it for almost a month now, and the thing that stands out is the speed at which I can dry my hair. I have long, fine hair, and a lot of it. Blow drying my hair typically takes so long that I have long been in the air-dry camp. But using the 'r' has made the process so quick that I would consider changing my allegiances. It's lightweight, comes with useful attachments and no longer makes drying my hair a chore." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

3. Celine Un Été Français Eau de Parfum

CELINE Un Été Français Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Bergamot, petitgrain, neroli, gorse, vanilla accords
£230 at Celine

"The release of a new Celine perfume is always a big day in my beauty calendar, and their latest launch, UN ÉTÉ FRANÇAIS, has unequivocally become one of my favourite scents of the year—and we're only in April.

It might be the best time to launch a fragrance like this, though it screams summer holiday, and transported me to Saint-Moritz on opening spritz. You know the hallmarks of a beach vacation? Rolling waves, a saline sea breeze, and a hint of coconut on the skin? Well, that's what this scent manages to encapsulate perfectly; it's warm, sweet, just what I'd want to wear long into balmy summer evenings. The weighty glass bottle is also a thing of beauty, I reckon it will live on my vanity long after the perfume inside has finished." - Nessa Humayun, Junior Beauty Editor

4. Byoma Ultralight Face Fluid SPF 50

Byoma Ultralight Face Fluid SPF 50
£14.99 at Boots

"'Tis the season of new SPF launches, and this one is a really good one. Not only is this hydrating, sits well under make-up and gives the most beautiful glowy finish, but it also contains a clever technology called 'Cerasun', which helps to reduce redness in the skin if you've been in the sun for a bit too long. As with all Byoma products, it contains barrier-protecting and boosting ingredients, so suits all skin types. Oh, and did I mention that it was only £15?" - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

5. Sunday Riley Aquamarine Melt Cleansing Gel-Balm

Sunday Riley Aquamarine Melt Cleansing Gel-Balm
£38 at Cult Beauty

"I am incredibly loyal to the double cleanse. Unless I have had a very late night, I normally use a cream cleanser followed by something a bit more foamy. Safe to say, I was immediately impressed by the Sunday Riley Aquamarine Melt Hydrating Gel-Balm Cleanser, which just has the most unique texture. The bright blue gel transforms into a silky oil upon contact with water, and effortlessly washes away make-up and impurities. But thanks to the addition of evening primrose oil, cocoa butter, and a rinse-proof hyaluronic acid derivative, it leaves your face feeling nourished and not stripped, which is a must for me and my dry, dehydrated skin. It's become a staple on my countertop." - Nessa Humayun, Junior Beauty Editor

6. Trinny London Trinity Multitasker Make-up Stick

Trinny London Trinity
£36 at Trinny London

"Over the last few months, I have been very on the go, which means I've had to rely on multitasking products more than ever before. Previously, I'd been rather snooty about them, but recently, I've seen the value in a blush, say, that doubles as lip colour, and some of the formulations in this category are truly excellent. One product I haven't been without is Trinny London's Trinity 3-in-1 multitasker. It features one matte end and one dewy, and both blend effortlessly onto the cheeks, lids, cheekbones and lips. They offer buildable coverage, which is ideal for when you just want a wash of colour for the office, or something more pigmented for the weekend.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of the Mustique colourway, which has a bronze end, as well as a lovely petal pink that adds an effortless flush to the cheeks." - Nessa Humayun, Junior Beauty Editor

7. Aesop Eleos Nourishing Body Cleanser

Aesop Eleos Nourishing Body Cleanser
£33 at Selfridges

"As mentioned, I have really dry skin, which means I have struggled when it comes to body washes. Most high-street options leave my skin feeling stripped, rather than nourished, and as a self-confessed lazy girl, I’m not the best when it comes to applying body lotions. But Aesop’s new Eleos Nourishing Body Cleanser is a revelation with its cream-to-lather formulation—it’s truly moisturising, and leaves my limbs feeling hydrated and supple. It features shea butter, jojoba seed and vitamin E to hydrate and soften the skin, as well as niacinamide and sodium PCA to ensure moisture retention. And like all Aesop products, it smells gorgeous too, with hints of patchouli and cedar atlas." - Nessa Humayun, Junior Beauty Editor

8. Diptyque Home Fragrance Diffuser

Diptyque Home Fragrance Diffuser
£360 at Diptyque

"Look, there are reed diffusers and then there's this. Having a Diptyque candle lit in your home adds a depth and elegance that I didn't think could be topped, but this beautiful glass vessel elevates things even further. Since taking its place on my sitting room shelf, I have received upwards of 15 comments on it from friends and house guests. Yes, you could opt for the sweet little 100ml one or the slightly larger 200ml, but if you have the means, I honestly do not think you would ever regret buying the 2L statement piece. It's an investment, but one that you could take from home to home to home for years to come. Simply stunning." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

9. Dior Overvolume Mascara

Diorshow Overvolume Mascara
£35 at Selfridges

"Despite being super picky when it comes to mascara, I have fallen in love with the new Diorshow Overvolume Mascara. I’m not too fussed about lengthening my lashes, but I do like them to look super thick, and, well, volumised. This mascara more than fits the brief; the spindly brush coats each lash without clumping, and leaves me with a serious flutter. It’s also a true, rich black and dries down to my preferred satin-matte finish. It’s all I want in a mascara and more. Plus, like all Dior beauty products, it looks very pretty in my make-up bag." - Nessa Humayun, Junior Beauty Editor