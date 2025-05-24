Andrea's It List: 7 Beauty Must-Haves I Never Travel Without

It's been a little while since we've talked beauty, so this week, I'm rounding up my current make-up and skincare essentials. As someone with slightly dry, sensitive skin, I'm selective about what I put on my face and body and try to avoid wearing makeup every day.

But over the years as a magazine editor, I've been fortunate enough to have tried and tested a lot of products. So, I do have a handful of favourites I rely on to help me feel my best, day in and day out, whatever the season. Here are a few I love.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Merit beauty duo £61 (was £68) at Merit If you're looking for a great duo you can pack easily for travelling to moisturise and illuminate your skin, this Merit beauty combo packs a powerful punch. It consists of a powerful instant glow serum and priming moisturiser. Both products are available individually, too.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Last week, the much anticipated Roksanda X & Other stories collaboration anded in stores. I've long been a fan of Roksanda Ilinčić ', the Serbian-born designer whose signature designs feature beautifully fluid feminine silhouettes, art-inspired prints and striking colour-blocking. A firm fixture on the London Fashion Week calendar for almost twenty years, fans have been raving about the latest chance to snap up her signature aesthetic at high street prices.

The ready-to-wear collection features sharp tailoring, an array of bold dresses perfect for the summer season and a stunning collection of statement shoes (think white patent boots and beaded leather mules) and freshwater pearl jewellery. The collection ranges from £37 to £395 and even features beauty, too. Shop the full collection now , including this beautiful dress which I wore for the launch dinner this week and is the perfect show-stopping investment piece for year-round events.