Andrea's It List: 7 Beauty Must-Haves I Never Travel Without
The ultimate beauty heroes
It's been a little while since we've talked beauty, so this week, I'm rounding up my current make-up and skincare essentials. As someone with slightly dry, sensitive skin, I'm selective about what I put on my face and body and try to avoid wearing makeup every day.
But over the years as a magazine editor, I've been fortunate enough to have tried and tested a lot of products. So, I do have a handful of favourites I rely on to help me feel my best, day in and day out, whatever the season. Here are a few I love.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
One key beauty essential I always travel with in my handbag is this nourishing Dior mascara. It works to genuinely lengthen and thicken my lashes without irritating my eyes thanks to it being made up of mainly natural ingredients.
I'm a huge fan of Victoria Beckham beauty products, and this duo are my two go-to buys from her collection. The Portofino golden shimmer oil is an instant mood lifter, which I love smothering on my legs before heading out on summer evenings. It leaves my legs radiant and super soft. I can also vouch for the concealer pen, which is high-performance for under-eye darkness but surprisingly light.
I have naturally dry lips, so I like a lipstick that is moisturising and, of course, long-lasting, too. Chanel Rouge Coco Flash is smooth and reassuringly thick without being clumpy. I rarely travel without this and the illuminating Chanel Golden Glow powder from the Les Beige collection.
On those work days when I'm looking for extra moisture and a natural fresh-air glow, I love this nourishing Jones Road Miracle balm. As someone who rarely wears makeup, I use this alone on my cheeks because it's a great light reflector, giving my face an instant lift.
There's a reason why Tatcha face creams are so hyped online. I began using a few products from this Japanese brand two years ago and am now a devotee. They're not cheap, but they are effective. My favourite is the Dewy cream which thanks to its unique combination of Hyaluronic acid boosted by Hadasei-3, and Japanese superfoods, lifts, plumps and moisturises leaving my skin glowing.
On the days I know I'm going straight onto events after a full day in the office, I rely on this moisturising Clarins Skin Illusion tinted moisturiser to even out my skin, protect my skin from the office air con and keep my blusher in place.
If you're looking for a great duo you can pack easily for travelling to moisturise and illuminate your skin, this Merit beauty combo packs a powerful punch. It consists of a powerful instant glow serum and priming moisturiser. Both products are available individually, too.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Last week, the much anticipated Roksanda X & Other stories collaboration anded in stores. I've long been a fan of Roksanda Ilinčić', the Serbian-born designer whose signature designs feature beautifully fluid feminine silhouettes, art-inspired prints and striking colour-blocking. A firm fixture on the London Fashion Week calendar for almost twenty years, fans have been raving about the latest chance to snap up her signature aesthetic at high street prices.
The ready-to-wear collection features sharp tailoring, an array of bold dresses perfect for the summer season and a stunning collection of statement shoes (think white patent boots and beaded leather mules) and freshwater pearl jewellery. The collection ranges from £37 to £395 and even features beauty, too. Shop the full collection now, including this beautiful dress which I wore for the launch dinner this week and is the perfect show-stopping investment piece for year-round events.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars.
