According To Experts, These 7 Shades Are Set To Be Autumn's Chicest Pedicure Colours

You may be preparing to pack away your summer sandals and swap them for autumn boots, but that’s no excuse to forgo your next pedicure. Consistent, year-round care isn’t just about keeping your polish pristine—it’s key to maintaining healthy, happy feet. Plus, with the festive season on the horizon, those open-toe stilettos are bound to make an appearance at some point.

As someone who swears by year-round polish, I’m convinced that autumn is the perfect time to indulge in a new pedicure trend and channel the season's cosy aesthetic from top to toe—quite literally.

Thankfully, this autumn promises a wealth of seriously great trending shades perfect for keeping your toes looking their best even once the weather gets colder. How do I know this? Well, I recently sat down with two nail experts, manicurists Ami Streets and Leighton Denny, to find out which pedicure colours they predict will be trending for Autumn 2025.

From rich chocolate brown hues to unexpected khaki tones, they revealed the 7 shades which perfectly channel the mood of the season, as well as look expensive and understated in equal measure. To find out which other colours they can’t get enough of, keep scrolling (and don’t forget to save this page to act as inspiration for your next nail appointment)...

Autumn Pedicure Trends: Dark Chocolate

“Chocolate and deep rich brown shades have become THE standout colours of the year,” Said Ami Streets, when I asked her predictions for this season's trending pedicure shades. “These tones have been championed across fashion, beauty, and accessories, making the colour a modern classic. On toes, this shade feels indulgent and elegant, echoing the warmth of autumn while also perfectly complementing the cozy, luxurious vibe of winter. It’s [also] a sophisticated alternative to black or burgundy, offering depth and richness with a softer, more wearable edge.”

Autumn Pedicure Trends: Re-vamped Red

“Red is a colour that will never leave the beauty world, but every season it reinvents itself to feel relevant,” says Leighton Denny, “For autumn 2025, it’s all about the darker, juicier reds - black cherry and wine-stain tones that add instant depth. On toes, it feels bold yet wearable, glamorous yet versatile. It’s that perfect balance of classic and modern, which is why it’s set to be a huge trend this season.”

Autumn Pedicure Trends: Cool Khaki

For a shade that feels a little more unique, Ami recommends opting for earthy khaki tones. “Khaki green is a fresh yet grounded choice for AW25 pedicures tapping into the season’s wider trend for earthy, utilitarian tones,” she told me, “With fashion leaning into military-inspired tailoring and mossy, nature-led palettes, this muted green feels modern but versatile and stands out as a chic alternative to black or brown — still understated, but with a subtle edge that keeps a pedicure looking fashion-forward.”

Autumn Pedicure Trends: Bronze Metals

For those who prefer their pedicure with a little added shimmer, bronze tones are a chic choice. “Every autumn, there’s a natural shift towards texture, light, and warmth,” explained Leighton, “and that’s why bronze metallics are such a key pedicure trend this year. It also ties in so perfectly with the season itself: think falling leaves, candlelight, and warm coppery shades. This is a pedicure colour that’s playful, luxurious, and absolutely in tune with the autumn mood.”

Autumn Pedicure Trends: Milky White

While many pedicure trends come and go with the seasons, milky white is a shade that stands its ground year-round, including during the autumn months. “Milky White nail polish feels unexpectedly chic for AW pedicures because it brings a clean, luminous finish to a season usually dominated by deep, moody shades,” says Ami, “I love the juxtaposition of a soft, pale hue against the heavier textures and darker palettes of winter fashion; it’s fresh, modern, and quietly luxurious.”

Autumn Pedicure Trends: Barely Brown

For Autumn 2025, chocolate isn't the only brown hue we’ll be asking for. "Brown is always a big story in the nail world for autumn, [this year] we’re seeing it taken in a new direction - softer, sheerer, sexier with a whisper of colour that enhances the nails without overpowering,” says Leighton, “These sheerer espresso and chocolate tones work beautifully against autumn fashion textures like wool, leather, and tweed. It’s subtle, modern, and just feels right for now: less heavy than winter black, more sensual than the simple beige. This is the brown of the season.”

Autumn Pedicure Trends: Glossy Black

Last but not least, I’ve got to include my favourite autumn pedicure shade — a glossy black pedicure. The perfect antidote to summer’s white pedicure, this timeless colour looks crisp, clean and incredibly elegant, especially during the colder months. Top a true black tone with a high-shine top coat for a dark, lacquered look.