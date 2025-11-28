Radical Reads, Dark Gems and Big Ideas—The Books Everyone Will Be Talking About This Winter

What price would you be willing to pay – and what would you be willing to sacrifice – for immortality? While originally published in 1969, Bodelsen’s darkly satirical and eerily prescient novel wrestles with many of the questions that occupy our current longevity-obsessed, biohacking culture today. We first meet Bruno – a successful magazine fiction editor – in 1974, shortly before he is given a fatal cancer diagnosis. While there’s no treatment or cure, he’s offered the chance to be one of the first to be ‘frozen down’ – effectively kept in a state of suspended animation – until one is found (the novel was originally published two years after the first human being was cryogenically frozen). But when he’s woken 20 years later it is to a very different world, full of self-driving cars, bio-engineered food and lab-grown organs. Unable to adapt, he obsesses about a young ballerina who is herself now frozen down. He goes under ice again in the hope of reuniting with her in the future, but each time Bruno’s bought up for air the world he once knew is further away than ever.