My opinion? This might just be the most luxe-looking pedicure shade to wear on your toes this autumn

When it comes to nail trends , my favourite polish shades are the ones that look rich, opulent and expensive. Thankfully, this is the time of year when these hues come into their own as many of autumn's trending pedicure colours exude luxury without even having to try. One such shade that I've been spotting everywhere as of late is so good that I’m pretty sure I’ll be ditching my usual white pedicure for it all autumn long. Introducing the chocolate brown pedicure, the only shade to wear on your toes this autumn.

I first spotted the trend earlier in the year, when pedicure queen Milly Mason created the below rich brown set for Lily Allen. Complete with an ultra-glossy top coat, it looked elegant, it looked expensive and it looked like a pedicure shade I definitely wanted to try for myself. Yet, just one look at the sunshine outside sent it out of my consciousness. It was quickly filed away in my Insta saves and then forgotten about in favour of more summer-ready shades.

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

Then, when speaking to nail experts just last week about their pedicure trend predictions for autumn, it popped back into my mind, and with their backing, I knew chocolate brown was going to be huge this season. You see, it’s not just me who’s obsessed with the rich, comforting tone, nearly everyone I asked dubbed brown (in all it's forms) one of this year's trending nail colours.

“Coffee-coloured naturals, from espresso to cappuccino, are leading the way in autumn trends,” said Tajinder Banwait, founder of Palette London. Nail artist Ami Streets stated, “Shades of this flattering go-with-anything neutral look modern and are majorly trending this season.”

And just why is brown going to be so popular? Nail artist and OPI nail boss, Jessica White, backed up my claim that there’s no colour more expensive-looking saying, “Tones like taupe and chocolate brown are likely to gain popularity this autumn. These earthy shades provide a rich and classy look that complements the season's natural palette.” I knew I was onto something when I saved Milly's instagram earlier this year.

A post shared by #handjobs (@nailsbyaimeegc) A photo posted by on

Want to try the chocolate pedicure look out for yourself? Well, much like our favourite sweet treat, chocolate polishes come in many different hues, from milky browns to rich dark tones. While there’s no rules when it comes to which shades are best, Ami suggests, “Paler skins look great with cool taupe tones whilst darker complexions complement rich milk or dark chocolate colours.” If you’re unsure, however, have some fun and try out different tones to see what you love most. Here’s an edit of the best chocolate brown polishes to get your started…

Shop chocolate brown nail polish