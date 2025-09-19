Chocolate Brown Is Autumn’s Take on the Milky Nails Trend—Here Are the Best Polishes to Try

The brown trend has officially got me hooked. I’ve retired my trusty navy jumpers in favour of rich chocolate knits, swapped my classic black handbag for a deep espresso tote—and even traded in my go-to milky manicure for a glossy cocoa shade. There’s something about it that feels quietly luxurious: it’s softer than black, cooler than nude, and has that unfussy polish that instantly elevates an outfit.

Of course, nothing compares to a salon trip when it comes to achieving a high-shine, chip-resistant manicure. But like most of us, I’m trying to strike the balance, alternating indulgent professional treatments with more practical at-home polish sessions. Which is why, over the past month, I’ve been road-testing and curating the ultimate edit of chocolate brown nail polishes.

From sheer, milky washes of latte to rich, glossy mocha and bold, near-black espresso shades, these are the bottles worth adding to your collection this season.

The best chocolate nail polish

Manucurist Clove £19 at Manucurist I love Manucurist for its ‘clean’ gel formulas (they're free from toxic ingredients like TPO and endocrine disruptors) that are also enriched with patented KeraHCE+ technology to help strengthen the natural nail. Clove is the ultimate burgundy-brown: deep enough for autumn’s first chill, yet rich and festive enough to carry you right through December. And because it’s an at-home gel, you get the added benefit of longer wear between manicures. Hot Coco - 15ml £17 at Nailberry Cosy, creamy and comforting, Nailberry’s Hot Coco is rich, glossy and strikes the perfect balance between understated and statement. As with all Nailberry polishes, the formula is toxin-free and powered by patented L’Oxygéné technology, which creates oxygenated, water-permeable polishes that let the nail bed breathe, keeping nails healthier while still delivering that high-shine, long-lasting finish. Nails.INC 1-Step Gel It's Topless Nail Polish in Zöe £8.99 at Nails Inc I’m not usually one for shimmer, but there’s something about chocolate brown that makes it feel sophisticated rather than frivolous. The depth of the shade gives it a polished edge, while the subtle shimmer adds just the right amount of dimension. I’ve long had a soft spot for Nails Inc, largely thanks to the brand’s wide brush that makes application a one-swipe wonder. Their new It’s Topless range goes one step further, eliminating the need for a base or top coat—a streamlined solution for when you want salon-worthy nails with minimal effort. Mylee Gel Nail Polish in Mother Nature £9.99 at Amazon This sophisticated shade from Mylee is the richest chocolate polish I’ve tried—think of it as a glossy 90% cocoa blend. Deep, decadent and flattering on every skin tone, it brings a touch of quiet luxury to any manicure. The formula itself is just as impressive: HEMA-free, TPO-free and cruelty-free, it cures in just 60 seconds under an LED lamp and stays perfectly chip-free for up to three weeks. In short, it delivers both style and staying power. Rimmel Super Gel in Venus £6.99 at Boots Perfect for anyone who loves the look of a salon gel but wants the ease of at-home polish, Rimmel’s Super Gel range uses a clever top coat to cure the colour—no LED lamp required. The shade Venus is a beautiful cherry-chocolate hybrid: deep and glossy, with just enough red to feel sultry. It’s the ideal option if you’re not quite ready to abandon vampy reds but still want to lean into the season’s chocolatey tones. Long-lasting and affordable, it’s a low-effort way to update your manicure for autumn.

