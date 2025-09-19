Chocolate Brown Is Autumn’s Take on the Milky Nails Trend—Here Are the Best Polishes to Try

The brown trend has officially got me hooked. I’ve retired my trusty navy jumpers in favour of rich chocolate knits, swapped my classic black handbag for a deep espresso tote—and even traded in my go-to milky manicure for a glossy cocoa shade. There’s something about it that feels quietly luxurious: it’s softer than black, cooler than nude, and has that unfussy polish that instantly elevates an outfit.

Of course, nothing compares to a salon trip when it comes to achieving a high-shine, chip-resistant manicure. But like most of us, I’m trying to strike the balance, alternating indulgent professional treatments with more practical at-home polish sessions. Which is why, over the past month, I’ve been road-testing and curating the ultimate edit of chocolate brown nail polishes.

From sheer, milky washes of latte to rich, glossy mocha and bold, near-black espresso shades, these are the bottles worth adding to your collection this season.

The best chocolate nail polish

