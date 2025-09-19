Phoebe Philo Just Proved That Sheer Manicures Are Going to Be All the Rage This Autumn

At Marie Claire UK HQ, we're huge Phoebe Philo stans. The clothes from her tenure at Celine remain a coveted staple on resale sites (and our wardrobes), and there's collective hysteria across the industry whenever she releases a new collection. Now, she's even influencing our manicures.

Yes, a picture from Philo's Collection C campaign is making the rounds on the internet—and not for sartorial reasons. It features filmmaker Mati Diop, who is beaming and wearing minimalist clothing (of course)—but the main event is undoubtedly her nails, which were filed into long rectangles with each finger painted a different shade, in differing opacities too.

(Image credit: Phoebe Philo)

The look was created by nail artist Sylvie Macmillen, who is renowned for her handcrafted creations for the likes of Miu Miu, Burberry and Mugler, as well as her collaborations with Rosalia, Bella Hadid and Shygirl. This time around, she's served up a potent dose of autumnal nail inspo. This multi-coloured set is known as a 'Skittles' manicure, in varying shades of pastel blue, purple, beige, brown and silver.

But what makes this look super cool is the varying opacities and finishes. While some nails are completely opaque, others are beautifully sheer so you can see the nail bed underneath. It's super unusual, but so chic—and given the muted, cool-toned colour palette, it's the perfect way to switch up your mani for the colder months; and the possibilities are endless.

Below, shop our favourite sheer (and opaque) polishes, and our favourite tools for getting a super clean manicure, at home.

