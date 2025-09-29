Deep Burgundy Is the Most Searched Autumn Hair Colour This Month—Here’s Why You’ll Want to Try It

Something about the changing of the seasons makes the urge to reach for the hair dye even stronger than usual. I've learnt the hard way that any colour change should be done with at least some prior thought, and with the appropriate products on hand. But if you're feeling the itch and craving a foolproof autumn hair colour refresh, deep burgundy is the place to start.

According to Google Trends data, deep burgundy is the top searched autumn hair colour of the last month. And it's no wonder, considering how universal and easily maintained the glossy red tone is. I spoke to a range of celebrity hairstylists and colour experts to find out exactly why this shade is trending, as well as how to execute it for yourself.

What is deep burgundy hair?

"Deep burgundy is a cocktail of dark merlot red, blue, and violet tones which adds an alluring undertone to the darker base," explains Seung Ki Baek, Creative Colour Expert at RUSH Hair. "It’s rooted coolness and the inviting feel has seen the likes of Dual Lipa and Kendall Jenner transform their look with the shade."

Who will the deep burgundy hair colour suit?

"The deep burgundy hair colour suits those with darker and warmer skin tones. As the shade is a redder toned brown, it has warmth, which enhances warmer complexions and allows them to really glow," says Jay Birmingham, celebrity hairdresser.

"For those with cooler or more neutral skin tones, the shade can be adapted slightly. Choosing a burgundy shade that’s perhaps not as ‘deep’ and instead, has more of a cooler, violet undertone, will be more flattering for their cool complexion," he explains.

It's also a fantastic option if you have naturally dark hair and want to change your colour without bleaching. "It is especially flattering for those with naturally dark hair who want to add a touch of gothic mystery and richness to their look, without drastically altering their natural depth or causing damage from excessive lightening," says Bleach London Co-Founder and Creative Director, Alex Brownsell.

Why is it trending?

"We’re seeing a return to statement shades that feel luxurious but wearable. Burgundy has that richness—it’s bold, but not neon. With fashion embracing deeper reds and jewel tones this autumn, it’s natural that hair colour is following suit," says Alfredo De Benedictis, co-founder of KEEO.

Furthermore, "burgundy feels expressive and bold for hair compared to the 'babylight' highlighting trend of past seasons, so it naturally stands out. As the light reflects better on darker hair, it has that luxury, high gloss edge that really complements the warmer colour palettes in clothing right now, and it’s a way to play with colour while still keeping it chic," notes Daniel Rice, Colour Specialist and owner of Daniel’s in Chelsea.

How can I achieve deep burgundy hair?

"The key is personalisation," says Oray Oz, hair stylist and founder of OREL Hair & Beauty. "Ask your colourist for bespoke burgundy colour tailored to your complexion, with multi-dimensional tones that move with the light. Deeper hair may only need a rich gloss, while lighter shades might require a gentle lift. The goal is for a luxurious glossy finish that feels couture rather than flat. Bring inspiration images to show your stylist and ask for a layered approach so the colour feels alive."

It's also worth arriving to your appointment with some reference points, says celebrity hairdresser Jon Hala. "Cleopatra Coleman in Black Rabbit and Rihanna’s burgundy looks would be helpful so your colourist sees tone and depth. Ensure you talk through maintenance and pull out what you do and don’t like so you leave the salon feeling your best self," he says.

But before booking, you'll want to be sure you can keep up with the maintenance the colour you opt for requires. "Reds fade faster, purples shift. If you're willing to commit to colour care, regular glossing, toners etc, then this is the colour for you. If not, you might prefer a more subtle tone or balayage/ombre variation," says Hala.

Moreover, "if your hair is already lightened or damaged, expect quicker fading, and blondes in particular may notice it softening towards pinkish or chestnut orange as the pigments lift. The better condition your hair is in, the longer the burgundy will stay bold and beautiful," explains Rice.

How to style your deep burgundy hair

"This hair colour looks its best paired with super shiny styling," says Birmingham. "Think glossy waves or sleek and straight. Use a heated styling iron to lightly tousle your hair into soft, S shaped waves or to provide your hair with a sleek, straight finish and always finish with a hair oil or serum that will enhance that beautiful burgundy tone and allow it to really pop."