Take it from me, this is the most timeless nail polish shade to wear on your toes this summer

I must admit, for someone who writes about nail trends for a living, I play it very safe when it comes to choosing nail polish shades for summer pedicures on my own toes. In fact, nearly year round you will find me rocking a white, milky-nailed pedicure that shifts ever so slightly to an ice white tone during the summer months. Once, I took a bold move and opted for a pink-toned white and I barely recognised myself when I looked down. Okay, I’m obviously exaggerating but you get the idea—I’m a huge fan of a white pedicure.

One of the reasons why I love the white pedicure so much, especially during the summer months, is for its versatility. In my opinion, very few shades can work with endless outfit and sandal combinations without feeling like they are pulling attention away from your outfit, and while there are definitely times for a statement shade, for me, a go-with-everything pedi, is a winning pedi.

A post shared by BY FRANKIE AMELIA 🌺 (@byfrankieamelia) A photo posted by on

Plus, while pedicure trends change with the seasons, there’s something timeless about the crisp clean hue. Even if you choose to update the white pedi with a fun twist, like nail art or this season’s glazed top coat, it still remains ultimately chic and sophisticated thanks to the classic base tone.

The key to achieving a great white pedi, whichever finish you opt for, is in the application. You want a polish that applies smoothly and streak-free for a flawless finish. It's also important to layer with a neutral top coat so as not to discolour the polish beneath. This will not only ensure you pedi lasts as long as possible but also help prevent it from discolouring.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next white pedi, I’ve rounded up three of the most classic looks to try, as well as the best white nail polishes to recreate them at home. Be prepared, however—once you try the cult classic white pedi, I highly doubt you’ll ever let it go.

White pedicure inspiration

1. The classic white pedicure

A post shared by Elim UK (@elim_uk) A photo posted by on

This, for me, is the ultimate clean-girl pedicure. Opt for a pure white polish for a crisp, clean finish.

2. The glazed white pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

The chrome or glazed pedicure is a huge trend right now, so why not combine the two by finishing your white pedi with a glazed top coat?

3. The milky white pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

If you find a white polish looks too harsh against your skin tone, try a sheer, milky shade for a softer take.