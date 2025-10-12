Black Is the New Nude: The Polished, Minimalist Nail Trend Taking Over 2025

While teenage me once considered black nails to be an act of rebellion, there’s no doubt that opting for a black nail polish at the salon today is one of the chicest colour choices you can make. Less an act of defiance and more a display of quiet sophistication, a black manicure is like the LBD of the beauty world—elegant, versatile and totally timeless. Far from any spooky associations with Halloween or goth glamour, black nails actually make for a surprisingly manicure once autumn arrives. Marking a shift away from the muted pastels and sweet jelly shines of the summer months and marking a transition into a season marked by a richer, deeper colour palette.

“Black works across every season, skin tone and nail shape, and strikes the perfect balance between classic and modern,” explains celebrity and session manicurist Ami Streets. “It has the same sophistication as a red or nude nail, but with an edgier and more fashion-forward feel which makes it a forever favourite of mine.”

And wearing it with intent is really the key to ensuring that a black manicure feels elevated and chic, rather than veering into fancy dress territory. “Black nail polishes are best applied to more natural lengths—keep them short and chic,” advises Streets.

As for choosing the best black nail polish, Streets suggests seeking out luxe formulas that are highly pigmented. “If you don’t want to wear it as a full block colour, then using it as an accent colour for minimal nail art or for black French tips always looks super stylish and is a great way to try out a dark shade,” she explains.

Ready to let your manicure take a walk on the dark side? Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best black nail polishes that deliver on that covetable inky depth and high-shine finish, from designer bottles to high-street heroes.

