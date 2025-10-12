While teenage me once considered black nails to be an act of rebellion, there’s no doubt that opting for a black nail polish at the salon today is one of the chicest colour choices you can make. Less an act of defiance and more a display of quiet sophistication, a black manicure is like the LBD of the beauty world—elegant, versatile and totally timeless. Far from any spooky associations with Halloween or goth glamour, black nails actually make for a surprisingly manicure once autumn arrives. Marking a shift away from the muted pastels and sweet jelly shines of the summer months and marking a transition into a season marked by a richer, deeper colour palette.

“Black works across every season, skin tone and nail shape, and strikes the perfect balance between classic and modern,” explains celebrity and session manicurist Ami Streets. “It has the same sophistication as a red or nude nail, but with an edgier and more fashion-forward feel which makes it a forever favourite of mine.”

And wearing it with intent is really the key to ensuring that a black manicure feels elevated and chic, rather than veering into fancy dress territory. “Black nail polishes are best applied to more natural lengths—keep them short and chic,” advises Streets.

As for choosing the best black nail polish, Streets suggests seeking out luxe formulas that are highly pigmented. “If you don’t want to wear it as a full block colour, then using it as an accent colour for minimal nail art or for black French tips always looks super stylish and is a great way to try out a dark shade,” she explains.

Ready to let your manicure take a walk on the dark side? Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best black nail polishes that deliver on that covetable inky depth and high-shine finish, from designer bottles to high-street heroes.

The best black nail polishes

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Lady in Black £13.50 (was £18) at Lookfantastic This cult polish comes with Streets’s seal of approval thanks to its true black colour and creamy finish. “It has a rich, inky depth and a high-gloss finish that feels effortlessly chic and lasts beautifully. It’s the one I reach for when I want impact and longevity,” Streets explains. And it really does deliver on staying power, lasting up to 11 days chip-free on the nails. Essie Nail Polish in 88 Licorice £8.99 at Lookfantastic Deep, dark and beautifully glossy, this is the high-street hero of black nail polishes and one that has been recommended to me more times than I can count by manicurists. “It’s an absolute classic,” agrees Streets. “It applies so smoothly and gives you a true jet-black payoff even in a single coat.” Essie’s iconic brushes really contribute to how easy it is to get a great at-home mani with these—the almost flat brush glides over nails for even distribution and pigmentation which is key for a dark nail look. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Black Berry £17 at John Lewis It’s clear that the recent EU gel nail polish ban on formulas containing TPO has had many people thinking about the types of formulas they wear on their nails and Streets recommends this one as a “perfect option if you’re looking for a toxin-free formula that is still highly pigmented and easy to apply”. It’s a true black with a beautifully smooth finish. Dolce & Gabbana Nailed It! Quick Dry Lasting Nail Lacquer in 07 Icon £21 at Sephora UK If there were an award for chicest black nail polish, it would go straight to this delight by Dolce & Gabbana. Not only is it the most perfectly luxurious shade of black, as deep as spilt ink, but it’s actually infused with Dolce & Gabbana’s Dolce Blue Jasmine Scent too. Yes, turns out a great-smelling manicure really does elevate a classic nail look to another level. And, even better, it has a quick-drying formula that means your manicure will be touch-dry in just two minutes. Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Lacquer in 700 Crystal Black £27 at Sephora While the bottle itself is a sight to behold (the entire Gucci nail lacquer collection is actually inspired by vintage nail polish bottles), the formula inside lives up to its luxury exterior, too. The sleek ribbed handle and precision brush make it easy to apply this dazzlingly shiny black, which smooths over any texture or imperfections on your nails to leave a perfectly smooth and reflective finish.

