There’s only one pedicure shade to wear on your toes this summer—I promise, it’s going to surprise you

If I asked you to guess this summer’s trending pedicure shades , you’d most likely respond with a handful of quintessential summer colours: neon orange, glazed pinks, electric blue and the forever classic, the French pedicure. Synonymous with summer, bold, bright hues are a right of passage once the warm weather hits, creating a fun pop of colour against your favourite sandals.

So, what if I told you, the only colour to ask for at your next pedi appointment, the colour that all of us beauty editors can’t stop obsessing over right now, was the antithesis of everything you thought you knew when it comes to sunshine-ready pedi shades? Well, brace yourself, because the only colour to be wearing on your toes for summer 2024 is... black.

So, what makes black the pedi shade of the summer? I first spotted the inspo that started my obsession on pedicure queen Milly Mason’s Instagram, when she shared Rochelle Hume’s jet-black pedi alongside a pair of chocolate brown Prada ballet flats. The effect was clean and sophisticated, and it definitely piqued my interest.

Then, came the pic that changed everything. (Forgive the dramatics, but a look this good deserves a grandstand moment.) Milly shared another jet-black pedicure, this time contrasted against a pair of bold red Proenza Schouler sandals. It was from then on that this look cemented its place as the perfect summer hue, as it wasn’t just sleek and sophisticated, but the contrast of the rich black tone against the statement sandals made it unexpected, too.

The key to achieving the perfect black pedicure, is to opt for an ultra-rich black toned polish, building up light layers until you reach your desired pigment. Milly's favourite is The Gel Bottle's Jet Black, however, there are lots of great options if gel isn't your style. It also must be topped with a super-glossy top coat for maximum shine. And, don’t forget to apply cuticle oil daily (it’s a must, even for your toes) to keep things looking fresh and clean.

While you may want to leave it to the professionals and simply take these pic to your next nail appointment, the great thing about this look is that it’s also incredibly easy to recreate at home. So, with that in mind, I’ve rounded up the best black nail polishes to achieve your own jet-black pedi, as well as the best top coats for that glossy finish. Keep scrolling for the edit…

Shop black nail polishes

Shop Glossy top coats