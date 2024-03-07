Beauty embraces wholeness—discover the wellness-infused products and news that are taking the spotlight

In our new series, Marie Claire’s beauty and style director writes about the self-care products, rituals and routines that work for her, alongside inspirations from the beauty industry. She reveals her go-to products and daily routines from energising morning rituals to restorative evening practices that promote both outer beauty and inner wellness. The series also explores the beauty industry's latest trends, sustainable brands, and the push towards inclusivity.

1. Fischersund X 66°North Jöklalykt 30ml

I am totally captivated by the second collab between 66°North and Fischersund and the resulting fragrance "Jöklalykt." It's a breath of fresh air with a mix of recent rain, earthy vibes, wet dirt, and ancient wood, drawing its essence from the eerie beauty of Icelandic glaciers, capturing the moment when hidden earth meets crisp air. I also have a special place in my heart for their first fragrance, Útilykt, which is inspired by Icelandic nature. In it, I smell everything from the wind and sea to freshly cut grass and the headiness of being outside.

2. Emface

I recently tried Emface, BTL Aesthetics' groundbreaking, needle-free device promising a natural lift and enhanced skin texture. Avoiding Botox, I've aimed for a refreshed appearance, which led me to Emface. In four weekly sessions, my eyebrows lifted noticeably, and my skin felt plumper and tighter. The blend of radiofrequency and electromagnetic stimulation, as explained by the esteemed facialist Teresa Tarmey, targets facial muscles and skin without injections, lifting and sculpting the face subtly. The treatment, which utilises High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation (HIFES), was an entirely new sensation—warm, pulsating, but surprisingly soothing and pain-free. The immediate effect was smoother skin, especially around my forehead, with full results expected at 12 weeks. While Emface isn't a budget option, with the cost starting at £2,000 for a series, it's a worthy investment for those seeking a naturally effective, non-invasive alternative to traditional fillers, particularly for enhancing brows and cheeks, by stimulating collagen and elastin without the discomfort of needles.

Prices start from £600 per session

3. Orveda Omnipotent Concentrate

A total game-changer. It's like my skincare routine got a major upgrade, giving my old fave, Orveda’s The Vital Sap, a run for its money. The Vital Sap gives me the most radiant, and luminous skin, which can be a challenge given that mine's fairly sensitive - but The Omnipotent Concentrate is now possibly leading their lineup in my estimation, especially when considering that it streamlines the routine; this all-in-one product serves the purpose of a Vitamin C serum for morning brightness and retinol for evening rejuvenation. I also love that the brand approach marries biofermentation and plant cell culture, pushing efficacy and eco-friendly beauty forward.

4. John Frieda Radiance Reset treatment

I got myself sunbeam blonde hair and I’m obsessed with it - a trend that promises to lift and enhance blonde hair in a subtle way. I dropped into John Frieda on Aldford Street and first had some balayage throughout the mid lengths and ends, then the Radiance Reset treatment - a spa-like facial, but for my hair - which deeply moisturises, boosting the health of each strand and enhancing gloss - basically it hits the refresh button, making my colour shine brighter and hair scream luxury without saying a word. The treatment itself has three steps: they kick off with a deep detox to clear away any buildup, then rebalance the scalp with a mask and a fabulous Indian-inspired massage, and finally move onto some serious repair work. The end result: super soft and shiny hair. Starting at £120 plus a blow-dry, or grab a package of four for £450 at John Frieda Aldford Street or Nicola Clarke at John Frieda.

Prices start from £120

(Image credit: Lisa Oxenham)

5. Others Mystic Zingaro 50ml

In today's whirlwind lifestyle, finding peace is more crucial than ever. With 41% of adults reporting high stress in 2021 and a quarter of people in the UK facing mental health challenges, the potential power of scent and sound to soothe our minds is well worth paying attention to. Keelan Doyle, co-founder of Øthers, has tapped into this with their science-driven fragrances (and an app aimed at enhancing well-being). Scent in particular is a potent tool because it is closely connected with our limbic system, the emotional centre of our brain. Of the two new fragrances, my favourite is Mystic Zingaro, which aims to induce a relaxed state. It's akin to a forest of resins and woods, with a subtle hint of incense in the background. What sets Øthers apart is its team of experts - olfactory specialists, neuroscientists, breath-work advocates, music producers, and philosophers. Their app combines the benefits of the scent with sound, technology, and science to biomechanically restore balance.

6. Dior Inside The Dream

Dive into the heart of luxury fragrance creation with "Inside the Dream," a captivating documentary that takes you behind the scenes at Dior with Francis Kurkdjian, the mastermind behind the iconic J’adore scent. This film is an intimate look into the meticulous art of perfume making, with inspiration drawn from the flower fields of Grasse and India to the final touches that define Dior's olfactory signature. Witness the collaborative spirit of visionaries like Charlize Theron and Dior's creative talents, all united in crafting a fragrance that epitomises beauty and innovation. Directed by Matthieu Menu, this 62-minute journey reveals the challenges, breakthroughs, and sheer passion behind reinventing a legendary scent. From Paris to Los Angeles, this is a year-long voyage across the globe, celebrating the creation of a fragrance that's more than a scent—it's an emblem of luxury, a tribute to craftsmanship, and a testament to the relentless pursuit of perfection. Available on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Dior Inside The Dream)

7. Eyeam Hormone Check Drops

This month I’ve stumbled upon a fascinating wellness brand that marries traditional herbal knowledge with modern nutritional science. Eyeam, co-founded by Roxy and Margo Marrone, stands out with their holistic approach to wellness, focusing on the integration of mind, body, and spirit through nature, science, rituals, and affirmations. Their Hormone Check Drops, £29, are formulated to address a variety of health concerns by leveraging the properties of several potent natural ingredients like milk thistle, agnus castus, chlorophyll, neem, and melissa, with the overall goal of hormone balance, stress reduction, and mind support. I love the philosophy behind Eyeam, which focuses on changing internal dialogue and practicing self-love to transform life, and advocates for a more integrated approach to health, recognising the interconnectedness of mental, physical, and emotional well-being.