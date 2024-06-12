Wearing sun protection only gets more important as you age - these are the 7 best SPFs for mature skin that brighten and hydrate

As our skin ages, it’s natural that our beauty routines change with it—we might switch to a richer moisturiser for mature skin , opt for a more radiance-boosting foundation , or add a retinol serum to our routine. There’s one thing that shouldn’t change though, and that’s the importance of wearing sun cream . And if you aren’t wearing it daily already, then it’s never too late to start.

“Wearing SPF will help to reduce further signs of ageing, so it really is never too late to start using SPF—even if there are signs of sun damage and ageing,” explains Consultant Dermatologist Dr Sophie Momen . “Signs of sun damage indicate that there has been damage to the DNA in the skin, which is a precursor to skin cancer. So wearing SPF, no matter how late, will help to reduce further damage and reduce the risk of that developing.”

Best SPFs for mature skin at a glance:

As well as the overall health benefits of wearing sun protection, the best SPFs for mature skin also take into account the visible changes that our skin experiences as we grow older and target that too. Whether it’s pigmentation , loss of elasticity or a lack of glow , the best sun protection can improve how our skin looks while we’re wearing it.

“As the skin ages, it loses moisture and can become more sensitive so look out for sunscreens that are formulated for sensitive skin and have moisturising ingredients like shea butter and hyaluronic acid,” advises Dr Momen. “Drier skin can look less luminous too, so seek out agents that will brighten the skin, like niacinamide .”

Ahead, the 7 best SPFs for mature skin

1. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Hydrating Suncream SPF 50

(Image credit: La Roche-Posay)

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Hydrating Suncream SPF 50 Best overall SPF for mature skin Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £21.50 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Hydrating but not greasy + Skin feels so soft Reasons to avoid - Honestly, nothing!

Not only does Dr Momen rate this sun cream for its “excellent protection against UVA rays which are responsible for pigmentation and age spots” but this French pharmacy favourite also provides impeccable all-round protection from UVB and ultra-long rays too. So many dermatologists I speak to recommend La Roche-Posay for their sun creams, and this one boasts an ultra-hydrating texture that’s specially formulated to nourish dry skin while remaining gentle and non-irritating.

2. Garnier Ambre Solaire Anti-Age Super UV SPF50

(Image credit: Garnier)

Garnier Ambre Solaire Anti-Age Super UV SPF50 Best high-street SPF for mature skin Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £13 at Boots Reasons to buy + Great ingredients for a low price + Firms, hydrates and smoothes the skin Reasons to avoid - Slightly thick texture

Good sun protection shouldn’t cost the earth and Garnier’s Ambre Solaire range is a brilliant example of offering specialist skincare and effective SPF protection without breaking the bank. This sun cream has been formulated to look after mature skin with a blend of hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture and niacinamide to brighten and smooth. Plus, it smooths and firms skin where elasticity might be lacking and the hydrating benefits mean that the appearance of existing wrinkles are minimised. It’s a great all-rounder for a fraction of the price of some of the others.

3. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Vitamin C UV Fluid SPF 50+ Moisturiser

(Image credit: L'Oréal Paris)

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Vitamin C UV Fluid SPF 50+ Moisturiser Best SPF for mature skin with pigmentation Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Boots.com Reasons to buy + Boosts radiance and protects skin + Evens skin tone Reasons to avoid - Lightweight texture might not be rich enough for some

Exposure to UV rays is one of the biggest causes of pigmentation in the skin, and it’s often something that we notice as we age. This SPF from L'Oréal Paris aims to combat that by offering the important UVA and UVB sun protection alongside a dose of antioxidant protection via vitamin C which works to brighten skin and minimise the appearance of existing dark spots. Plus, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E offer hydrating benefits to keep skin soft, supple and bright.

4. SkinCeuticals Ultra-Facial UV Defense Sunscreen

(Image credit: SkinCeuticals)

SkinCeuticals Ultra-Facial UV Defense Sunscreen Best SPF for very dry mature skin Specifications Size : 30ml Today's Best Deals £45 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Contains shea butter for rich hydration + Specially formulated with older skin in mind Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

Drier skin types will adore this rich and nourishing SPF from SkinCeuticals which not only hydrates, but has been formulated to prevent discolouration and pigmentation caused by sun exposure as well as other signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles. Dr Momen recommends this as one of the best SPFs for mature skin thanks to the “shea butter in this formulation which makes it moisturising, but doesn’t leave a thick film”. Marie Claire's very own Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, is a loyal fan of the sunscreen. "I have incredibly dry skin, which is very often dehydrated too, and I cannot get enough of this. It feels like I'm adding an extra layer of nourishment on top of my moisturiser, yet feels weightless on the skin."

5. Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Skinscreen

(Image credit: Ultra Violette)

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Skinscreen Best SPF for mature skin that’s lacking radiance Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £38 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + So glowy and sheeny + Contains brightening vitamin C Reasons to avoid - Might be too dewy for some people

If you’re looking for a real boost of brightness then you won’t find better than this serum SPF from cult Australian suncare brand Ultra Violette. The texture of the Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Skinscreen feels like a luxury serum, rather than a classic sun cream and it’s brimming with skin-brightening goodness that mature skin will particularly benefit from. As well as the all-important SPF 50+ protection, there’s brightening vitamin C and pink algae extract to firm and smooth the skin. It has a beautifully dewy finish that leaves skin abundantly radiant and juicy-looking, and it layers well beneath makeup too.

6. No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Facial Suncare SPF 50+

(Image credit: No7)

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Facial Suncare SPF 50+ Best SPF moisturiser for mature skin Specifications Size: 50ml Today's Best Deals £14.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Comfortable, moisturising texture + Contains No7's iconic Protect & Perfect technology Reasons to avoid - Slightly fragranced

When it comes to efficacious skincare for mature skin, No7 has to be one of the most beloved brands on the British high street—so it’s no surprise that they have one of the best SPFs for older skin on the market. Infused with the brand’s renowned Protect & Perfect Intense serum technology, this sun screen helps to smooth and plump existing lines and wrinkles while preventing new ones from firming via its 5-star UVA protection. Plus, there’s a unique brightening complex that helps to even skin tone and minimise the appearance of pigmentation. It’s nourishing, yet sinks in fast, and if you're on the oilier side, you could very easily skip your usual moisturiser before applying this as it feels just like one.

7. Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Ageing Skin Restoring Moisturiser SPF50

(Image credit: Paula’s Choice)

Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Ageing Skin Restoring Moisturiser SPF50 Best SPF for unifying skin tone Specifications Size: 60ml Today's Best Deals £39 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Helps skin look more even and smooth + Contains niacinamide and shea butter Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricier side

This SPF offers a bit of everything to older skin—from broad spectrum sun protection to a skin-softening injection of rich shea butter. The best thing about it though is the way that it promotes a more even-looking complexion via brightening ingredients like niacinamide and liquorice which work together to even tone and leave skin looking fresh and clear. The texture is incredible too—silky, soft and deeply hydrating.