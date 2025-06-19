Hot Weather Leaves My Sensitive Skin Red, Inflamed and Itchy––but Weleda’s Latest Range Has Changed Everything

As the temperature outside rises, so does my skin irritation––and the last couple of weeks' sunshine have left me with red, congested skin that's a far cry from the summer glow I was aiming for. Just when I was about to resign myself to yet another summer of skin suffering, Weleda dropped a new Wild Rose and White Tea range that claims to be free from all the harsh ingredients my sensitive skin hates, and designed to help rebalance and calm inflammation. Talk about perfect timing.

For as long as I can remember I have turned to Weleda products when my skin is in need of some extra love and attention. My old faithful tube of Skin Food is there to fix my cuticles or repair chapped winter skin. I slathered my bump with the Stretch Mark Massage Oil while pregnant and the Multi Purpose Balm is something I can trust on even my little one’s sensitive complexions. The soothing formulas always work wonders to nurse skin back to health, so I had high hopes for the brand's latest launch.

The new trio of a day, night and eye cream are packed full of a delicate yet hard-working blend of white tea and wild rose oil, as well as other natural oils, glycerin and candelilla wax. The range is designed to strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, boost hydration and leave skin smooth, happy and protected from environmental damage. According to the brand, white tea has been proven to have very similar antioxidant effects as vitamin C, and rose oil protects and replenishes any damage, which in turn can keep fine lines at bay for longer to keep skin looking youthful.

The products can be used individually but you’ll get even more benefits when incorporating all three into your routine. My complexion was in need of some serious help so I decided to give them a try, and I’ve been using them for a week now. Here are my honest thoughts…

Weleda Wild Rose and White Tea Smoothing Day Cream

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Weleda)

Weleda Wild Rose and White Tea Smoothing Day Cream Today's Best Deals £22.95 at Amazon

This light and silky cream is all about bringing back hydration to parched skin, and it definitely does the job. Just a small amount blends over my face and neck easily and absorbs fast to leave my complexion feeling instantly softer and with a gorgeous dewiness that lasted well. It sinks in nicely without any pilling or stickiness and I can crack on with my SPF and makeup without having to wait around. It feels very fresh and light on my skin, and it's wonderfully calming on my irritated face.

Weleda Wild Rose and White Tea Eye Cream

(Image credit: Weleda)

Weleda Wild Rose and White Tea Eye Cream Today's Best Deals £22.95 at Amazon

This slimline tube has a very precise nozzle that lets out just the right amount of cream––but be warned, as this eye cream is a little runnier than the other products, so squeeze lightly to avoid overspill. The fine texture means that it works well to dab and blend over the delicate skin under eyes though and it settles nicely without feeling sticky or wet. While it may not cancel out my dark circles completely, it definitely brightens the whole area and soothes puffiness well to prep my eyes nicely for my makeup. I found it very gentle too––even on a very itchy-faced, hayfever-filled morning, this one was soothing to use without any flare up.

Weleda Wild Rose and White Tea Eye Smoothing Night Cream

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Weleda)

Weleda Wild Rose and White Tea Eye Smoothing Night Cream Today's Best Deals £23.95 at Amazon

This overnight lotion looks and smells like the day cream but it actually has a slightly thicker consistency which makes it feel all the more nourishing and relaxing to massage over my face at bedtime. It aims to replenish and restore a damaged skin barrier, and after bringing back instant softness to my face pre-sleep, I definitely found that my complexion looked and felt much happier in the morning too. The floral aroma is very calming before bed––it's a lovely product to end the day with.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each product is vegan and packed full of natural ingredients, and as well as being safe and gentle on sensitive skin types, they are non-comedogenic, which means they won’t block pores.

All three have a rosey aroma that I liked and enjoyed using, but it is a very traditional floral scent that might feel a little too much for some. After applying, the scent quickly settles and was barely noticeable after a few minutes.

When it comes to packaging, the design may not be the most shelfie-worthy, but the pink labels are pretty enough. Both the day and night cream come in a little green glass jar that can easily be reused or recycled, and to save waste, the cardboard packaging is cleverly designed to have instructions and key info printed on the inside too.

Over all, I have really enjoyed using this trio and after a few days, I have found my complexion to feel much more balanced. I still have some stubborn spots on my chin but so far, no further break-outs and I have applied each cream with zero irritation. The natural blend of wild rose and white tea feels like such a calming treat to use and it has been the perfect antidote to my off-kilter complexion. This latest range is a gorgeous new addition to the Weleda collection and it's another one I can trust for when my skin needs some help.