In The Loop: The growing concern over 'Forever Chemicals' in beauty products
We explore forever chemicals, also referred to as PFAS, and the potential dangers they present to both human health and the environment
As New Zealand joins the ranks of countries banning 'forever chemicals', and the European Chemicals Agency considers similar EU-wide restrictions, Tropic Skincare is leading the charge in questioning their continued use in beauty products, which remain legal in the UK, despite proposals for an EU ban and US legislative efforts.
The brand advocates for skincare that mirrors the quality and care we give our diets. "Just as fresh, balanced meals are vital for our bodies, our skin deserves nothing less," says Susie Ma, CEO of Tropic, who goes on to emphasise, "True beauty doesn't sacrifice health or the planet. Our commitment to excluding forever chemicals underlines our dedication to natural ingredients, despite the extra effort required for their stabilisation." The brand commends New Zealand's stance and urges a global revaluation of chemical use in cosmetics.
Understanding Forever Chemicals or PFAS
Forever chemicals, or PFAS, are widely used in the beauty industry for their durable properties that smooth skin, enhance makeup longevity, water resistance, and overall performance. These chemicals, however, can pose significant health risks, including cancer and thyroid issues, due to their persistence in the environment and the human body. PFAS do not break down naturally and can take over 1,000 years to degrade, leading to widespread environmental contamination and even accumulation in human blood as they can be absorbed through the skin or ingested when using makeup and personal care products. Given that the average lipstick user might ingest 7lbs of lipstick over their lifetime, the potential for exposure to these 'forever chemicals' is concerning.
Studies have found high levels of PFAS in a variety of skincare and makeup products, including waterproof mascaras, foundations, and liquid lipsticks (because they are resistant to water and oil). With evidence mounting against their safety, many beauty brands are phasing them out.
How to avoid Forever Chemicals?
Tropic is dedicated to demystifying skincare choices, aiming to equip us with the knowledge to select products that resonate with our values. Navigating ingredient lists and the barrage of beauty trends and advice can be overwhelming. To simplify this process, Tropic collaborates with Provenance, an organisation that works with brands to make sustainability information available online, protecting us from greenwashing. This partnership adds a layer of trust, using Proof Points to transparently verify the ethical claims of their products. When browsing the website, it's easy to see the credentials of each item - be it cruelty-free and vegan certifications, sustainable ingredient sourcing, or charity work.
Moreover, their commitment to transparency is further solidified by their facial skincare range achieving COSMOS organic certification. This verification ensures their products not only meet but exceed the stringent standards for natural and organic products set by COSMOS. This rigorous testing and clear communication are key steps in Tropic Skincare's journey towards a transparent and trustworthy future in beauty.
What is the alternative to PFAS?
The norm in the beauty industry has been to rely on synthetic preservatives like parabens for prolonged shelf life. While these preservatives prevent contamination, rising concerns about the cumulative effects of paraben exposure are leading beauty brands to natural alternatives.
“At Tropic, we opt for natural plant preservatives, giving our products a fresher lifespan of 12-18 months. This ensures they don't linger in storage but arrive fresh to your home, preserving the natural vibrancy and benefits of our sustainably sourced ingredients,” says Ma.
Every day, their Surrey Beauty Kitchen buzzes with activity, crafting formulas rich in nutrients to nourish your skin. By making their products fresh in small batches, they capture the full antioxidant power of tropical plant botanicals, renowned for their nutrient density due to their equatorial origins. These ingredients, ethically sourced from the most fertile regions, ensure their products are as potent as they are pure.
“Our commitment to natural preservation not only optimises the antioxidant potency of our botanicals but also celebrates the true colours and textures of nature's bounty,” says Ma.
The brands commitment to efficacy is demonstrated through rigorous independent clinical trials, validating the impressive results of their facial skincare range. With Tropic, you're not just choosing an alternative to PFAS—you're embracing the wholesome goodness of nature, meticulously crafted for your skin's vitality.
Tropic’s commitment to sustainability
Tropic’s commitment to sustainability and wellness is rooted deeply in how they source, create, and give back. From tropical climates, they carefully select the most nutritious ingredients for their formulas, which are not only clinically tested but also certified organic, ensuring there are no toxic chemicals or artificial preservatives. These botanicals thrive in the abundant sunshine, moisture, and rich environment of the equator, resulting in skincare that is as potent as it is luxurious. Their entire range is certified vegan, cruelty-free, and carbon negative, with all packaging designed to be circular and avoid landfill.
The brand's environmental initiatives include cultivating a forest of 7,000 climate-resilient trees in the South Downs and nurturing a coral nursery in the Great Barrier Reef, as well as planting over 500,000 trees worldwide. They are committed to social responsibility, donating 10% of profits to charitable causes, funding education for children in partnership with UWS, building schools in Africa and Asia, supporting UK food banks, and backing The Prince’s Trust Women Supporting Women initiative. Their unique approach also extends to empowering over 20,000 Ambassadors in the UK to build their own beauty businesses while helping others find confidence in their own skin.
Here are some of my favourite Tropic products:
This cleanser has revolutionised my skincare regime. Its creamy formula effortlessly removes makeup, leaving my skin feeling fresh, soft and nourished.
A nightly miracle for my skin. It’s rich yet absorbs beautifully, making my skin feel deeply moisturised and plump by morning.
A standout serum that has visibly rejuvenated my skin. It's potent, natural ingredients give my skin a fresh glow.
Juicy Greens is a refreshing toner that revitalises my complexion. Its lightweight texture and nutrient-rich formula leave my skin feeling hydrated and vibrant.
An essential step in my hydration routine. It hydrates without feeling heavy, giving my skin a dewy, healthy look.
An award-winning health and beauty writer, stylist and creative director, Lisa Oxenham is one of the UK’s top beauty editors and the Beauty and Style Director at Marie Claire UK. With 20 years of editorial experience Lisa is a brand partnership expert, and a popular speaker, panelist and interviewer on a range of topics from sustainability to the future of beauty in the digital world. She recently spoke at Cognition X and Beauty Tech Live and is on the Advisory Board for the British Beauty Council’s Sustainable Beauty Coalition.
A well-respected creative director she works on celebrity, model and influencer shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, filmmakers, make-up artists and hairstylists to create timeless images, attention-grabbing videos, digital events and masterclasses. Most recently Lisa has directed covers such as Lily Cole and Jameela Jamil, films such as Save The Arts featuring Francesca Hayward and sustainable fashion shoots such as Be The Change. Supporting the beauty industry over the pandemic has been a top focus, directing the British Beauty Council’s six inspirational short biographical films for their Bring Back Beauty campaign.
Lisa is a wellbeing and beauty influencer with a focus on mental health and a large and engaged audience on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
