Why is organic beauty better for biodiversity?

Buying skincare that protects biodiversity doesn’t just help the planet, it will make you a healthier human too

It is hard to make sense of Earth’s vast biodiversity. From genes to entire ecosystems, biodiversity is the variety of life on the planet and how all of these species interact with one another in harmony. It may sound like the stuff of fairytales, but this intricate web is in decline, so much so that some researchers believe we are on the way to another mass extinction.

Without healthy biodiversity, the food we eat and the water we drink will become scarce, we will have less protection against natural disasters and pandemics as well as climate change.

That’s why organic farming is vital to the Earth’s balance. By maintaining habitats, protecting vulnerable species, and working with the natural world, agroecological farming practices not only nurture biodiversity but also produce planet-friendly products that are good for our minds, our bodies, and our futures.

Why do we need to protect biodiversity?

By supporting balanced biodiversity and promoting the use of agroecological farming, the relationship between nature, wildlife and the land are strengthened. When all of these things work in harmony, the healthier Earth’s systems are.

Whether it’s protecting freshwater sources, encouraging climate stability, or nurturing natural medicinal resources, biodiversity is responsible for all of the natural processes that keep us alive. Balanced biodiversity allows for the ecosystems that exist on Earth to be more productive and ensures that all living organisms can benefit from the ever-changing circle of life.

This holistic approach to nature conservation and protection is hugely beneficial for the physical and mental health of humans too. The World Health Organisation continuously highlight the dependency that humans have on biodiversity. They say that the management of natural resources and ecosystems provides a very visible marker for the health of a society.

How does BAO Skincare prioritise and support biodiversity?

One beauty brand that is harnessing the power of organic products for better biodiversity is BAO Skincare. Every single product that the brand has on offer is traced from seed to shop floor to make sure that it protects the planet and its biodiversity.

The founder of BAO, Beth Coldrick, uses her journey with chronic health conditions and sensitive skin to spur her relationship with nature forward. Whilst in hospital being treated for Chron’s Disease, Beth took her love of organic ingredients to the next level and got her entire product range certified organic and natural by COSMOS Soil Association.

With over 15 years in the natural and organic beauty industry, Beth is a strong advocate for how important planet-friendly beauty is for the planet, our bodies and our minds. After all, our skin is our largest organ so it’s so important to make the right choices when it comes to choosing our skincare.

“Natural skincare that is organic makes a big difference to your skin, the soil is so much more nutrient-dense. If you think about that going into the plants, the flowers, the herbs and then this nutrient going into the oils and then into your skin to repair, soothe and calm the skin. There are 60% more anti-oxidants than in a non-organically farmed plant.” Beth Coldrick

We all know the power of a skincare routine for clearing our heads and getting into a great routine and research has also shown that those living in areas where there is a high variety of plant and bird species experience better mental and physical health. So, by using products that are produced organically, you are helping your health two-fold.

Why do we need to act fast?

Right now, those markers are all in decline. Land-use change, pollution, chemical waste, and intensive farming are all to blame. Only 2.8% of all farming areas in the UK are farmed organically, this means that nearly all farming practices are exhaustive to resources, damaging soils and inhospitable to bees, birds, and every species in between. So much so that the abundance of species in the UK has declined by 60% in the last 50 years.

What can I do?

The first change you can make towards a biodiversity nourishing lifestyle is buying products that have the Soil Association COSMOS certification on their packaging. This is a shortcut – believe me, the certifiers have done the research for you – towards purchasing products that contain organic ingredients, are formulated with the planet in mind and packaged in the most sustainable ways.

The pandemic has seen a great move to gardening, and you should jump on the bandwagon too. Your garden doesn’t have to be pristine; a messier garden is a more biodiverse one. A mix of long grass, wildflowers and crops provide a great food source for insects and shelters them too. Do you need some more persuading? A cultivated garden protects us from noise and particulate pollution and improves our mental and physical wellbeing too.