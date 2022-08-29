Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She is known as an eco-conscious fashion designer and now Stella McCartney is turning her hand to the beauty industry as she is set to launch a skincare line.

Stella McCartney skincare has been two years in development and is due to launch on the 1st of September, with just three products – a cleanser, serum and day cream. The reason behind the small edit is that McCartney believes you should only use ‘what you need’. If you’re looking for punchy acids and immediate results, this isn’t the brand for you, the brand founder was keen to create a gentle range that works in synergy with your skin.

As you’d expect from the designer the brand is completely vegan and cruelty-free, formulated with natural active ingredients and each product has a refill option. It’s been labelled as ‘skincare with a clear conscience’. The bottles will also look incredibly smart in any bathroom.

The products:

Stella Reset Cleanser, £50 (refill £38)

A does-it-all everyday cleanser that will remove the day’s make-up and grime, as well as cleaning the skin. All the while respecting the skin’s natural pH levels. View Deal STELLA Alter-Care Serum, £110 (refill £90)

A super serum that works to support the skin barrier function and in turn helps to improve tone and texture. It’s gentle and lightweight enough to be used as an effective eye product. Clinical trials have shown that it improves skin vitality and luminosity by 134%, dark circles by 50% and wrinkles by 38%. View Deal Stella Restore Cream, £85 (refill £70)

More microbiome-friendly skincare from this day cream that is said to improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles and elasticity is transformed with just one month of use. View Deal Key ingredients: Organic Rock Samphire – Rich in unsaturated and saturated fatty acids and phytosterols to smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

– Rich in unsaturated and saturated fatty acids and phytosterols to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Biotechnological Lingonberry Extract – An exciting superfood with polyphenols to help restore an even complexion and support elasticity and firmness.

– An exciting superfood with polyphenols to help restore an even complexion and support elasticity and firmness. Wild Organic Birch Sap – Helps hydrate and restore firmness and minerals, sugars and Vitamin C.

– Helps hydrate and restore firmness and minerals, sugars and Vitamin C. Wild Harvested Dulse Algae Extract – Rich in polysaccharides which helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and restore an even skin tone.

The range stays close to McCartney’s luxury roots, thanks to the help of famed perfumer Francis Kurkdjian who has created a signature scent for the range. Called ‘High Cliff’, which was inspired by the designer’s love of the Scottish landscape.