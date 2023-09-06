The skincare range that you’ll be hearing a lot about from everyone in the know

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With stress and anxiety at an all-time high, along with a hefty dose of pollution, warranted concerns about our impact on the environment, and sensitised skin from overdoing actives, I predict there will be a much-needed shift in how we approach skincare in the upcoming year.

That list of aggressors have something in common: they disturb our skin’s natural biology and microflora and, as a result, skin can lose its power to self-heal and become dull, and age faster. The solution? Targeted skincare designed to help skin regain its self-healing powers. This is where Orveda comes into play - I attended a press conference to understand how the cutting-edge, bio-tech, vegan skincare brand works.

SCIENTIFIC SKINCARE

Science-backed products with a focus on proven ingredients that really work (and work fast) are going to reign supreme as trusted sources for skincare solutions. Over the last 30 years, Orveda’s visionary founder, legendary beauty industry CEO, Sue Nabi, has worked with top scientists and medical experts with a deep understanding of active ingredients, the latest skincare technologies, and skin physiology.

The result is a brand that champions healing and strengthening the skin’s barrier by combining powerful ingredients like marine enzymes, a natural prebiotic to help boost the good bacteria that live on the skin, and bio-fermented Kombucha black tea - along with the latest state-of-the-art dermatological actives help skin look smoother by reflecting the light better.

(Image credit: Orveda)

SUSTAINABILITY MATTERS

We're caring more about the planet and our impact, so it makes sense to use fewer products. As well as streamlining our beauty routines, biotechnology takes sustainable beauty to the next level by creating skincare ingredients in a laboratory that are largely identical to how they would be found in their natural state. They are even able to be “tweaked” to produce a specific ingredient, and more of it, making the newly biotech active more potent than in nature.

“In turn, some biotechnologies reduce water consumption and land space compared with traditional extraction methods offering infinite possibilities and preserving biodiversity without depleting nature,” says Ulrich Ulrich Katusevanako, Head of New Product Development and Scientific Communication, early adopters of green science.

To put it simply, biotechnologies are potentially the continuity and the future of innovation within natural beauty and at Orveda, the key ingredients within their formulas are carefully screened for impact on the environment and on society.

The other benefit is that it also guarantees a perfect consistency of active purity and potency without having to worry about the kinds of quality issues that often occur with natural extractions, which can vary from harvest to harvest.

Biotechnology is a limitless science able to use a multitude of processes to transform ingredients into augmented, bio-compatible and sustainable actives.

(Image credit: Orveda)

WORK WITH YOUR SKIN AND NOT AGAINST IT

A lot of people are getting to the point where they've overdone it and are having bad skin reactions.

“Today’s skincare often prefers to focus on hero ingredients, familiar to consumers, such as retinol, at high concentrations or treatments such as acid peels. While these are primarily designed to promise rapid results, less attention is paid to the long-term consequences on inflammation and barrier damage,” says Loic Amiot, Vice President at Orveda.

Orveda have been inspired by the emergence of regenerative treatments which heal the skin by mimicking its biology, proving that cellular renewal can be stimulated, enabling the skin to self-heal. The brand’s founders set out on a four-year mission, gathering a team of medical experts – including the famous plastic surgeon Dr Bui - and biochemists, to develop the first truly efficient, high-performance skincare solution that works with the skin not against it.

I rate the following from the Orveda range:

Deep Cleansing Bio-Fermented Rich Balm Visit Site One of the most important steps in my skincare routine, re-sets the skin and allows it to easily absorb the products I put on top. This balm is gentle but effective and the texture is perfect for a face massage with my fingertips.

The Vital Sap Visit Site An excellent multi-tasking essence-toner that combats dull skin and makes my skin look more plump and less tired.

The Bio-Tech Emulsion™ Visit Site Boosts skin metabolism and helps the skin to hydrate with bio-fermented Adenosine and Hyaluronic acid to smooth the skin and lock in moisture.

Eye Unveiler Visit Site Recreates the skin’s superficial barrier in the eye contour and also contains actives that participate to lash and hair conditioning.

Rich Brew Cream Visit Site Super hydrating and nourishing, I love using this to boost appearance of dehydration lines and nourish my skin.

Visibly Glowing and Perfecting Mask Visit Site Visibly Glowing and Perfecting Mask gives dull skin an overhaul - and is suitable when my skin is sensitive. It impacts a glow thanks to the inclusion of Gallic Acid, which is six times more efficient than vitamin C alone.

From hard-working new ingredients to streamlining your skincare routine, 2023 has brought us countless intriguing skincare trends - and Orveda promises even more with the launch of their Omnipotent Concentrate, their most powerful serum to date which repairs, protects and nourishes skin in one single formula. Launching in August.